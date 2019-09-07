new richmond — Wyoming East made it three wins in a row in the Battle for the Golden Shovel with a 44-14 win over county rival Westside Friday in the War Zone.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Jace Colucci (helmet off) gets his Renegade teammates fired up before the kickoff at in-county rival Wyoming East Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Westside player Isaac Mosley notices the camera as he and teammates warm up for their game at in-county rival Wyoming East Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Westside cheerleaders, backed up by the Clearfork Crazies behind them, make noise for their classmates on the field during a road game at in-county rival Wyoming East Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Jace Colucci, right, pats teammate Logan Shumate on the helmet as he encourages his fellow Renegades through warm-ups before the kickoff at in-county rival Wyoming East Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Managers get their Renegade teammates fired up as they help through warm-ups before the kickoff at in-county rival Wyoming East Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Westside teammates Isaac Price (#56) and Parker Rolfe (#11) share an arm bump as they work through warm-ups Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) A Wyoming East student waves a giant Warrior flag during their home game against in-county rival Westside Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East cheerleaders encourage their home crowd to chant for the Warriors as they wait for them to take the field Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Westside player Isaac Mosley, left, and Wyoming East player Alex Hall reach for one last handshake after the coin toss for their game Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East v Westside, Week 2, September 6 in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East players congregate during warm-ups Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East's Caleb Bower dives across the goal line to score the game's opening touchdown out of the reach of Westside defender Hunter Lester Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East's Chase York carries the ball as Westside's Isaac Mosley tries to make a tackle Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East receiver Jacob Bishop nearly reaches an overthrown deep ball while wide open as it bounces off his fingertips Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East quarterback Seth Ross steps up in the pocket against Westside Isaac Mosley Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Wyoming East quarterback Seth Ross steps up in the pocket against Westside Isaac Mosley Friday night in New Richmond.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Westside quarterback Blake Goode runs on a keeper and picks up yards Friday night in New Richmond.
On a night where the Warriors celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1999, undefeated state championship team, the home team scored early and often in a 44-14 rout.
Caleb Bower led the Warriors with three touchdowns, while Chase York added a score and Caden Lookabill returned an interception for another score, all in the first half.
Wyoming East (1-0) travels to Nicholas County (2-0) Friday, while Westside (0-2) hosts Man.