Boys
Wyoming East 75, Independence 69
Wyoming East jumped to a 30-20 lead in the first quarter and held on for a 75-69 win Friday in Coal City.
Garrett Mitchell hit five of the Warriors' nine 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points. Tucker Cook followed with 16, Tanner Whitten 15 and Chase York 14.
Michael McKinney scored a game-high 27 for Independence, which was playing its first game since March 9. Zack Bolen added 16 and Cyrus Goodson 14.
East will host county rival Westside on Tuesday. The Patriots (2-1) will go to Midland Trail on Saturday.
Wyoming East
Tanner Whitten 15, Garrett Mitchell 21, Chandler Johnson 9, Chase York 14, Tucker Cook 16.
Independence (2-1)
Cyrus Goodson 14, Brady Green 6, Logan Phalen 1, Michael McKinney 27, Zack Bolen 16, Carter Adkins 5.
WE 30 13 15 17 — 75
I 20 13 17 19 — 69
3-point goals — WE: 9 (Whitten, Mitchell 5, Johnson, Cook 2); I: 8 (Goodson, Green, McKinney 4, Adkins). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 97, Doddridge County 64
UPPER GLADE — In a game that featured 26 combined 3-pointers, Webster County took control in the second quarter and defeated visiting Doddridge County 97-64.
Kaden Cutlip scored a team-high 20 points for Webster (4-1). Rye Gadd was right behind with 19, followed by Devin Coley with 18. Carter Williams added 11.
Connor Cunningham led Doddridge (0-6) with a game-high 28 points. Isaac Ezell scored 17.
Each team hit 13 3-pointers.
Webster will visit Roane County on Monday.
Doddridge County
Seth Richards 2, Jackson Holden 9, Austin Racey 3, Isaac Ezell 17, Jacob Dehaven 1, Connor Cunningham 28, Nathan Hart 2, Jacob Swentsel 2.
Webster County (4-1)
Kyan Gillespie 6, Kaden Cutlip 20, Carter Williams 11, Rye Gadd 19, Connor Bell 9, Devin Coley 18, Jake Clayton 2, Dakota McMillion 2, Gage Groggs 8, Dakota Blankenship 2.
DC 23 12 14 15 — 64
WC 24 29 31 13 — 97
3-point goals — DC: 13 (Holdren 3, Racey, Ezell 5, Cunningham 4); WC: 13 (Cutlip 3, Williams 2, Gadd 3, Bell, Coley 2, Groggs 2). Fouled out — none.
Mount View 56, Montcalm 34
WELCH — Tony Bailey and T.J. Bell scored 12 points apiece to lead Mount View to a 56-34 win over Montcalm.
Keith Kosinar had 15 and Noah White 10 for the Generals.
Mount View (4-2) will host River View on Tuesday.
Montcalm
Ethan Nichols 7, Noah White 10, Keith Kosinar 15, Trent Nunn 2.
Mount View (4-2)
Tony Bailey 12, Kris Jackson 4, Jaylen Hall 5, Brendon Rotenberry 9, Malaki Bishop 7, T.J. Bell 12, Ryan Long 7.
M 5 7 8 14 — 34
MV 15 18 13 12 — 56
3-point goals — M: 6 (Nichols, White, Kosinar 4); MV: 3 (Hall, Bell, Long); Fouled out — none.
Girls
Princeton 56, Shady Spring 23
PRINCETON — Princeton held Shady Spring to eight points in the second half en route to a 56-23 win.
Laken Dye scored 20 points to lead Princeton (5-4), which will visit Summers County Saturday at 2 p.m.
Liv Tabit finished with six points for Shady (0-7), which hosts Sissonville on Tuesday.
Shady Spring (0-7)
Kierra Richmond 5, Brooklyn Gibson 2, Liv Tabit 6, Ashleigh Gabbert 3, Kylie Barnes 2, Navaeh Canterbury 4, Mattea Huffman 1.
Princeton (5-4)
Maddie Stull 6, Autumn Bane 1, Reagan Southers 3, Lauren Parish 6, Isabella Mullens 2, Kenley Sarver 5, Laken Dye 20, Sadie Boggess 4, Loren Burner 2, Kiara Porterfield 4.
SS 4 11 3 5 — 23
P 13 11 19 10 — 56
3-point goals — SS: 1 (Gabbert); P: 1 (Southers). Fouled out — SS: Adkins.
PikeView 46, Shady Spring 42
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 18, Kellie Adkins 6, Brooklyn Gibson 7, Liv Tabit 2, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kylie Barnes 13, Mattea Huffman 2.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 9, Cat Farmer 5, Hannah Perdue 14, Anyah Brown 7, Brooke Craft 11.
SS 5 10 13 14 — 42
PV 12 16 6 12 — 46
3-point goals — SS: 3 (Richmond, Gibson, Barnes); PV: 2 (Perdue 2). Fouled out — SS: Adkins, Tabit, Canterbury.
Late Boxes
Westside 46, Shady Spring 45
Shady Spring
Liv Tabit 5, Kierra Richmond 28, Kylie Barnes 4, Kellie Adkins 4.
Westside
Sydney Cochran 5, Kaitlyn Lester 3, Sarah Brown 9, Kenzie Bledsoe 3, Shyan Jenkins 26.
SS 4 9 14 18 — 45
W 10 14 13 9 — 46
3-points goals — SS: 2 (Richmond 2); W: 6 (Cochren, Besseker, Jenkins 4). Fouled out — SS: Tabit, Adkins.