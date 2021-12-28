Girls
Greenbrier West 60, Van 28
VAN — In her first game of the season, Preslee Treadway scored a game-high 20 points to lead Greenbrier West to a 60-28 victory over Van Tuesday night.
Treadway, who had to have surgery to remove a tumor in October, also had seven rebounds, three steals and one block.
Meagan Poticher added 12 points for the Cavaliers (3-5), who will visit Midland Trail on Jan. 5.
Van got 12 points from Emma Wilcox.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 12, Ava Barclay 5, Raelyn Palmer 6, Desteney Walker 9, Maddie Fields 4, Abigail Thomas 4, Preslee Treadway 20.
Van
Emma Wilcox 12, Jazmyn Gibson 6, Rylea Gogas 8, Autumn Estep 2.
GW 11 14 12 23 — 60
V 6 11 5 6 — 28
Three-point goals — GW: 1 (Walker); V: 3 (Gibson 2, Gogas). Fouled out — V: Alyssa Sampson, Estep.
Summers County 53, Bluefield 44
BLUEFIELD — Avery Lilly scored 11 points, while Maggie Stover and Gracie Harvey finished with 10 apiece in Summers County's 53-44 win over Bluefield.
Cara Brown, Beyonka Lee and Arianna Dowell all scored 10 for Bluefield.
Summers (5-3) will host Pocahontas County Thursday at 3 p.m. Bluefield will entertain Oak Hill that same day at 2 p.m.
Bluefield
Cara Brown 10, Addie Brown 2, NyAsia Hanley 8, Beyonka Lee 10, Laken Harvey 4, Arianna Dowell 10.
Summers County
Maggie Stover 10, Gracie Harvey 10, Avery Lilly 11, Liv Meador 8, Sullivan Pivont 9, Kaylee Jones 3, Cheyenne Smith 2.
B 7 8 15 14 — 44
SC 8 12 15 18 — 53
Three-point goals — B: 2 (C. Brown 2); SC: 0. Fouled out — none.
First Baptist 72, Greenbrier East 63
FAIRLEA — First Baptist (Charleston, S.C.) outscored Greenbrier East 48-20 in the paint and took a 72-63 victory in the Lowcountry Division of the Carolina Invitational.
Tiana Spann led four double-digit scorers for the Hurricanes with 23 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Mia Wysong had 19, Yannah Seaberry 17 and Samiya Grant 12 to go with 11 rebounds and five steals.
Daisha Summers had 24 points and 10 boards for the Spartans (6-5). Cadence Stewart finished with 19 points and five steals.
East will play Wando (S.C.) in a consolation bracket game Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 3, Cadence Stewart 19, Brooke Davis 7, Daisha Summers 24, Aubrey Glover 5, Caroline Dotson 5.
First Baptist
Dior Brown 1, Yannah Seaberry 17, Mia Wysong 19, Tiana Spann 23, Samiya Grant 12.
GE 12 10 16 25 — 63
FB 13 16 22 21 — 72
Three-point goals — GE: 8 (Dunford, Stewart 4, Davis, Glover, Dotson); FB: 2 (Seaberry, Wysong). Fouled out — GE: Dunford.
Boys
James Monroe 74, Summers County 47
LINDSIDE — Shad Sauvage became James Monroe's all-time leading scorer in the Mavericks' 74-47 win over Summers County.
Sauvage scored 22 points in the game and now has 1,294 for his career. He broke the old record of 1,285 previously held by McKinley Mann.
Eli Allen scored a game-high 24 points for James Monroe (5-1), which will take on Wyoming East in the New River CTC Invitational on Jan. 5.
Cruz Testerman led the Bobcats (1-2), who host River View on Thursday.
Summers County
Bryson Keaton 5, Sonny Whitt 6, Cruz Testerman 12, Ethan Eerenberg 6, Peyton Miller 9, Ben Lane 2, Ferrell Mann 3, Ayden Plumley 4.
James Monroe
Shad Sauvage 22, Cooper Ridgeway 4, Eli Allen 24, Haiden Huffman 7, Ethan Ganoe 2, Jakobey Meadows 6, Owen Jackson 3, Brady Baker 6.
SC 7 13 8 19 — 47
JM 20 15 18 21 — 74
Three-point goals — SC: 4 (Keaton, Whitt, Miller, Mann); JM: 8 (Sauvage 4, Allen, Meadows 2, Jackson). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 63, South Charleston 60
SOUTH CHARLESTON — Greenbrier East overcame a 24-11 first-quarter deficit to defeat South Charleston 63-60.
Adam Seams and Aaron Griffith had 12 points apiece for the Spartans and Kaiden Huffman added 11.
Wayne Harris scored a game-high 19 for the Black Eagles, while Cayden Faucett finished with 11.
East (3-4) will host PikeView on Jan. 5.
Greenbrier East
Zach Patton 2, Adam Seams 12, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 8, Aaron Griffith 12, Gabe Patton 3, Kale Withrow 3, Kaiden Huffman 11, Bryson Brammer 6.
South Charleston
Wayne Harris 19, Josh Given 3, Jayden Motley 2, Bryson Smith 7, Cayden Faucett 11, Christian Goebel 5, Mondrell Dean 9, Zavian Murray 2.
GE 11 17 18 17 — 63
SC 24 8 12 16 — 60
Three-point goals — GE: 9 (Seams, Gabbert 2, G. Patton, Huffman 3, Brammer 2); SC: 8 (Harris, Given, Smith, Faucett 3, Goebel, Dean). Fouled out — none.