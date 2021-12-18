Shady Spring 76, Huntington 45
INSTITUTE – Jaedan Holstein had 20 points and 13 rebounds in Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring’s 76-45 win over Huntington Friday in the FCA Hoops Classic at W.Va. State.
Cole Chapman added 17 points and Braden Chapman 16 for the Tigers (3-0), who will travel to No. 2 Logan Saturday at 5 p.m.
Huntington got 19 points from Michael Johnson.
Shady Spring (3-0)
Braden Chapman 16, Jack Williams 9, Jaedan Holstein 20, Cole Chapman 17, Sam Jordan 2, Jalen Bailey 2, Khi Olson 3, Ty Austin 3, Lattrell Hairston 4.
Huntington
Gavin Lochow 5, Michael Johnson 19, Jaylen Motley 2, Montez Tubbs 8, Arden Mankin 1, Malik McNeely 8, Kahlief Tye 2.
SS 16 18 23 19 -- 76
H 8 11 14 12 -- 45
Three-point goals – SS: 6 (B. Chapman 2, Williams, C. Chapman, Olson, Austin); H: 3 (Lochow, Tubbs 2). Fouled out -- none.
Greenbrier West 79, Meadow Bridge 37
CHARMCO – Greenbrier West led 41-18 at halftime and cruised to a 79-37 victory over Meadow Bridge.
Michael Kanode scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Cavaliers (3-0). Elijah Perkins added 14 points and Ty Nickell 13.
Jaden Gladwell led Meadow Bridge with 16 points.
Greenbrier West will visit Independence Thursday. The Wildcats (1-2) will host Richwood on Tuesday.
Meadow Bridge (1-2)
Rian Cooper 3, Conner Mullins 4, Jaden Gladwell 16, Seaton Mullins 3, Colson Ford 1, Dustin Adkins 8, Brycen Sawyers 2.
Greenbrier West (3-0)
Braydon McClung 5, Chase McClung 15, Kadin Parker 2, Jacob Nutter 5, Ty Nickell 13, Michael Kanode 19, Elijah Perkins 14, Dale Boone 6.
MB 6 12 11 18 -- 37
GW 24 17 15 23 -- 79
Three-point goals – MB: 2 (Cooper, Gladwell); GW: 9 (B. McClung, C. McClung 3, Nutter, Nickell 3, Perkins). Fouled out -- none.
James Monroe 57, Christiansburg, Va. 54
ALLEGANY, Va. – James Monroe led Christiansburg (Va.) by eight going into the fourth quarter then held the Blue Demons off for a 57-54 victory.
Shad Sauvage led the Mavericks with 17 points. Collin Fox added 13 and Eli Allen 10.
James Monroe (3-1) will play in the championship game Saturday.
James Monroe (3-1)
Shad Sauvage 17, Eli Allen 10, AJ Walker 6, Haiden Huffman 9, Collin Fox 13, Brady Baker 2.
Christiansburg, Va.
Austin Purcell 14, Stephan Myrthil 8, Jacob Moles 3, Johnson-Buchanan 15, Tyrique Taylor 12, Caden Calloway 2.
JM 10 17 18 12 -- 57
C 11 14 12 17 -- 54
Three-point goals – JM: 5 (Sauvage 2, Walker 2, Fox); C: 5 (Purcell 4, Johnson-Buchanan). Fouled out -- none.
Nicholas County 61, Westside 58, OT
CLEAR FORK – Westside defeated Nicholas County 61-58 in overtime for its first victory of the season.
Ryan Anderson hit six of the Renegades’ 10 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points. Evan Colucci added 11 points.
Gage Groggs led the Grizzlies (0-3) with 18 points. Jaxson Morriston followed with 15 and Colby Pishner had 14.
Westside will go to Independence on Tuesday. Nicholas will visit Elkins Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Nicholas County (0-3)
Colby Pishner 14, Ethan Collins 2, Gage Groggs 18, Wesley Hill 6, Jaxson Morriston 15, Bryson Phipps 3.
Westside (1-3)
Evan Colucci 11, Dale Bledsoe 5, Hunter Lester 8, Aston Reed 4, Austin Cline 1, Shandell Adkins 7, Ryan Anderson 23, Parker Lambert 2.
NC 6 15 16 15 6 -- 58
W 5 13 17 17 9 -- 61
Three-point goals – NC: 4 (Groggs 4); W: 10 (Colucci 2, Bledsoe, Lester, Anderson 6). Fouled out – W: Reed.