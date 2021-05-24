PREP BASEBALL
Greenbrier East 3, Oak Hill 1
fairlea — Greenbrier East scored two runs in the bottom of the first and made it hold for a 3-1 win over Oak Hill.
Caleb Thomas picked up the win for the Spartans. He limited the Red Devils to two hits while striking out 10 and walking four over 5 2/3 innings. Oak Hill’s run was unearned.
Jake Roshau struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to notch the save.
Darris Boswell and Tanner Skidmore had runs batted in for Greenbrier East. Jordan Mize hit a double.
Oak Hill starter Bradley Lokant was victimized by three errors leading to a pair of unearned runs.
Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 8
princeton — Noah Basham went six strong innings and freshman Lucas Monaghan closed it for his third save in the last two weeks as Princeton defeated Woodrow Wilson 9-8.
Grant Cochran led the Princeton lineup, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ethan Nelson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Monaghan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Tigers play James Monroe at home today. Woodrow will visit Greenbrier East.
Prep Softball
Midland Trail 10, Princeton 2
A five-run fifth inning lifted visiting Midland Trail past Princeton, 10-2, on Monday.
Faith Bailes (3-for-4) and Meghan Gill (2-for-4) each produced a double and a pair of RBIs for Midland Trail (14-4). Madison Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double.
Sarver, Rice and Johnson were each 2-for-4 for the Tigers.
Emmie Lopetrone earned the pitching win, striking out five and scattering four hits in four innings. Gill relieved, fanning two and yielding three hits in three innings.
Midland Trail hosts Wyoming East at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Princeton visits Montcalm at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MT: 002 150 2 — 10 11 4
P: 001 001 0 — 2 7 0
Pitching — MT: E. Lopetrone, M. Gill; P: Rice, Johnaon. WP: Lopetrone, LP: Nelson. Hitting — MT: F. Bailes 3-4 (2b, 2 rbi), M. Gill 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi), M. Campbell 2-3 (2b), E. Dickerson 1-3 (rbi), E. Lopetrone 1-3 (rbi), C. Skaggs 1-2 (rbi), S. Sheets 1-4; P: Sarver 2-4 (2b), Rice 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Jenkins 1-3 (2b).