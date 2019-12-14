Prep roundup: Summers, River View girls win

GIRLS
Summers County 57, Webster County 26
hinton — Taylor Isaac scored 23 points and made 10 steals to lead Summers County to a 57-26 win over Webster County on the first day of the Rogers Oil Classic.
Gavin Pivont also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats (2-1).
River View defeated Shady Spring 56-48 in the other semifinal.
Shady and Webster will play in the consolation game today at 6 p.m. Summers and River View will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Webster County (1-2)
Carissa Williams 6, Natalie Schneider 8, Sydney Baird 8, Madeline Hamrick 2, Hayley Lickliter 2.
Summers County (2-1)
Bethani Cline 2, Taylor Isaac 23, Gavin Pivont 18, Riley Richmond 6, Maggie Stover 5, Cheyanne Graham 1, Sullivan Pivont 2.
WC 12 5 5 4 — 26
SC 14 17 19 7 — 57
Three-point goals: WC 1 (Willaims), SC: 4 (Isaac 4). Foulted out: none.
BOYS
PikeView 66, Oak Hill 57
oak hill — Peyton Meadows hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points as PikeView defeated Oak Hill 66-57 in its season opener.
Kobey Taylor added 19 and Jake Coalson 11 for the Panthers (1-0), who visit Liberty on Tuesday.
Jacob Perdue led Oak Hill with 21 points and Hunter Rinehart finished with 11. The Red Devils will host Bluefield on Friday, Dec. 27.
PikeView (1-0)
Tyler Meadows 3, Cameron Ellis 6, Kobey Taylor 19, Peyton Meadows 23, Alex Young 4, Jake Coalson 11.
Oak Hill (1-1)
Jacob Perdue 21, Jason Manns 7, Brandon Wisen 7, Hunter Rinehart 11, Samuel Crist 3, Cade Maynor 6, Darian McDowell 2.
PV 17 7 24 18 — 66
OH 12 12 14 19 — 57
Three-point goals: PV: 8 (T. Meadows, Taylor, P. Meadows 6), OH: 11 (Perdue 5, Manns, Wisen, Rinehart 3, Crist). Fouled out: OH: Perdue.
Summers County 50, Meadow Bridge 33
meadow bridge — Dawson Ratliff scored 12 points and Josh Ward 11 as Summers County defeated Meadow Bridge 50-33.
Rian Cooper led Meadow Bridge with nine points.
Summers (1-1) will host James Monroe on Tuesday, while the Wildcats (0-2) go to the IOGA Tournament at Glenville State to play Roane County at 5:30 p.m.
Summers County (1-1)
Logan Fox 3, Levi Jones 9, Trent Meador 4, Dawson Ratliff 12, Ty Fitzpatrick 8, Josh Ward 11, Jacob Hardy 3.
Meadow Bridge (0-2)
Hunter Claypool 7, Michael Bragg 7, Caidan Connor 4, Rian Cooper 9, Evan McCoin 6.
SC 8 13 18 9 — 50
MB 3 18 10 2 — 33
Three-point goals: SC: 3 (Fox, Ratliff 2); MB: 4 (Cooper 2, McCoin 2). Fouled out: MB: Connor.
Greenbrier West 64, Independence 61
charmco — Chase Boggs dropped in 20 points in Greenbrier West's 64-61 win over visiting Independence Friday night.
Kaiden Pack added 13 points, Lawson Vaughan 12 and Chase Hagy 11 for the Cavaliers.
Jarred Cannady and Zack Bolen scored 15 points each for Independence. Atticus Goodson finished with 11.
Independence
Jarred Cannady 15, Zach Bolen 15, Atticus Goodson 11, Carter Adkins 2, Marcell Guy 3, A.J. Zilinski 3, Logan Phalin 2, Josh Perry 1, Cyrus Goodson 0.
Greenbrier West
Chase Boggs 20, Kaiden Pack 13, Chase McClung 2, Lawson Vaughan 12, Evan McDade 2, Gabe Medlin 4, Chase Hagy 11.
I 22 11 11 17 — 61
GW 11 23 13 17 — 64
Three-point goals: I: 1 (Cannady), GW: 4 (Boggs 2, Pack, Hagy). Fouled out: I: Cannady, Perry; GW: McDade, Medlin.
Richwood 69, Montcalm 57
montcalm — Richwood improved to 2-0 with a 69-57 win at Montcalm.
The game was tied after three before the Lumberjacks outscored Montcalm 22-10 in the final quarter.
Ethan Davis led Richwood with 17 points. Camden Lawrence and Doye Ward added 10 apiece.
Blake Pendergrass scored a game-high 30 points for the Generals.
Richwood
Dylan Davis 8, Ethan Davis 17, Wade Ritchie 8, Dale Boone 3, Aiden Miller 2, Nick Bennett 4, Breyden Spencer 7, Camden Lawrence 10, Doye Ward 10.
Montcalm
Zakk Gibson 4, Blake Pendergrass 6, Ethan Nichols 10, Noah White 6, Keith Kasinar 1, Leon Lambert 30.
R 10 14 23 22 — 69
M 17 14 16 10 — 57
Three-point goals: R: 6 (D. Davis, Davis 3, Boone, Bennett 4), M: 1 (Nichols). Fouled out: R: Ward, M: Pendergrass.