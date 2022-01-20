Prep roundup: Summers girls win at Perry Gym Memorial Homecoming

Girls
Summers County 60,
Nicholas County 38
hinton — On a night of celebrating the past, the Summers County Lady Bobcats celebrated another victory.
Gracie Harvey scored a game-high 15 points and the Bobcats led 32-15 at halftime en route to a 60-38 win at the old Hinton High School.
The game was played in the Perry Memorial Gymnasium on Perry Gym Memorial Homecoming Night. Members of the Bobcat Hall of Fame were recognized.
Avery Lilly and Sullivan Pivont scored 10 apiece for the Bobcats (9-4), who won for the fifth time in six games.
Adrienne Truman scored 12 for the Grizzlies (4-6), who will host Westside on Friday.
Summers’ game against Wyoming East set for Thursday has been postponed. The Bobcats will visit PikeView on Saturday.
Nicholas County
Adrienne Truman 12, Olivia Stone 8, Anastin Hornsby 5, Chloe McKinney 4, Mason Stone 5, Kelsi Foster 4.
Summers County
Maggie Stover 5, Gracie Harvey 15, Avery Lilly 10, Abby Persinger 8, Liv Meador 8, Sullivan Pivont 10, Jessie Ward 4, Kaylee Jones 2, Cheyenne Smith 2, Quincie Stennett 2.
NC871013—38
SC14181810—60
Three-point goals — NC: 3 (Truman, O. Stone, Hornsby); SC: 0. Fouled out — none.
Boys
James Monroe 61,
Summers County 30
hinton — Collin Fox led four Mavericks in double figures with 17 points in a 61-30 win over Summers County.
Eli Allen added 15 points and Shad Sauvage and Layton Dowdy each scored 12 points apiece for James Monroe
Michael Mann scored eight points and Cruz Testerman added five in the loss for Summers County.
James Monroe (10-1) travels to Mount View Friday at 7:30 p.m. Summers County (3-5) travels to River View Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
James Monroe (10-1)
Josh Burks 3, Shad Sauvage 12, Cooper Ridgeway 2, Eli Allen 15, Layton Dowdy 12, Haiden Huffman 4, Collin Fox 17, Cameron Thomas 4.
Summers County (3-5)
Bryson Keaton 4, Sonny Whitt 2, Brandon Isaac 3, Cruz Testerman 5, Duke Dodson 2, Ethan Erenberg 4, Michael Mann 8, Hayden Plumley 2.
JM:14142211 —61
SC:48513 —30
3-point goals: JM: 5 (Burks, Sauvage 4); SC: 1 (Isaac). Fouled out: Players.
Greenbrier West 88,
Richwood 58
charmco — Brayden McClung and Chase McClung scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, in Class A No. 8 Greenbrier West’s 88-58 win over Richwood.
Michael Kanode added 14 points and Elijah Perkins nine for the Cavaliers (6-3).
Richwood got a game-high 31 points from Brayden Spencer. The Lumberjacks will host Midland Trail on Friday.
West will travel to Meadow Bridge on Friday.
Richwood
Cooper Donahue 5, Grant Russell 6, Brayden Spencer 31, Aiden Miller 6, Trae Trivolette 10.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 19, Tanner Hagy 4, Chase McClung 17, Kadin Parker 4, Matthew Thomas 2, Jacob Nutter 4, Ty Nickell 6, Asher Barclay 2, Michael Kanode 14, Elijah Perkins 9, Dale Boone 7.
R12151417—58
GW25282114—88
Three-point goals — R: 5 (Russell 2, Spencer, Miller 2); GW: 5 (B. McClung, C. McClung 3, Boone). Fouled out — none.