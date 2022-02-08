Girls
Princeton 39, Summers County 35
hinton — Princeton squeezed by after a 19-19 halftime tie as the Class AAAA No. 8 Tigers defeated Class AA No. 6 Summers County 39-35.
Sadie Boggess led Princeton with 12 points.
Summers got 10 from Ashley Cooper.
The Bobcats (12-6) will visit Shady Spring Thursday at 7 p.m. Princeton (11-5) will go to Wyoming East on Wednesday.
Princeton
Kylie Conner 3, Maddie Stull 9, Autumn Bane 2, Lauren Parrish 7, Kalee Wright 2, Kalyn Davis 4, Sadie Boggess 12.
Summers County
Ashley Cooper 10, Gracie Harvey 6, Liv Meador 9, Sullivan Pivont 7, Abby Persinger 2, Jesse Ward 1.
P 10 9 11 9 — 39
SC 12 7 8 8 — 35
Three-point goals — P: 2 (Boggess 2); SC: 1 (Pivont). Fouled out — SC: Harvey, Lilly.
Boys
Bluefield 68, Woodrow Wilson 61
brushfork — Caleb Fuller exploded for 28 points and Class AA No. 3 Bluefield collected a 68-61 win over visiting Woodrow Wilson Tuesday at Brushfork Armory.
Fuller shot 9-for-12 from the field for the Beavers (11-2), hitting three 3-pointers, while collecting four rebounds and two steals.
RJ Hairston scored 12 points and collected six rebounds for Bluefield, while Chance Johnson scored 11 points, distributing fived assists with four rebounds and four steals. Ja’eon Flck also had a nice line, sorting out five assists and grabbing six steals to go with his seven points.
Elijah Redfern scored 17 points and had six rebounds for the Flying Eagles, also dealing out four assists. Maddex McMillen added 12 points for Beckley.
Woodrow (3-11) will visit Class AAAA No. 4 George Washington on Thursday.
Summers County 45, Meadow Bridge 43
meadow bridge — Summers County rallied with a 24-point outburst — including six 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter to squeeze by Meadow Bridge 45-43 Tuesday.
Bryson Keaton buried the game-winning 3-pointer for the Bobcats with :03 left, and Meadow Bridge couldn’t get off a final shot.
Brandan Isaac led the Summers County effort with 21 points, including five 3-point goals.
Jaden Gladwell paced the Wildcats with 14 points, while teammates Seaton Mullins and Rian Cooper chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Summers County (6-8) hosts Montcalm on Friday.
Meadow Bridge (3-12) visits Richwood at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Summers County (6-8)
Bryson Keaton 6, Brandan Isaac 21, Cruz Testerman 9, Duke Dobson 4, Peyton Miller 4, Ben Lane 1.
Meadow Bridge (3-12)
Rian Cooper 10, Jaden Gladwell 14, Seaton Mullins 12, Conner Mullins 5, Collin Woods 2.
SC: 4 7 10 24 — 45
MB: 8 9 10 16 — 43
3-point goals: SC: 8 (Keaton 2, Isaac 5, Testerman); MB: 7 (Cooper 3, Gladwell 3, C. Mullins).
Webster County 83, Richwood 52
upper glade — Webster County outscored Richwood 52-21 over the second and third quarters and the Class A No. 9 Highlanders won 83-52.
Rye Gadd had 22 points and six rebounds, while Connor Bell had 12 points and eight boards for Webster (11-3).
Rayden Triplett and Riley Clevenger scored 17 and 13 points, respectively. Kyle McMillion pulled down 10 rebounds and Dakota Blankenship had seven.
Cooper Donahue had 20 points, Braden Spencer 17 and Josh Landreth 12 for the Lumberjacks.
Webster will visit Braxton County on Wednesday, while Richwood hosts Meadow Bridge.
Richwood
Grant Russell 3, Cooper Donahue 20, Braden Spencer 17, Josh Landreth 12.
Webster County (11-3)
Riley Clevenger 13, Rye Gadd 22, Rayden Triplett 17, Dakota Blankenship 4, Connor Bell 12, Kyle McMillion 4, Noah Miller 3, Peyton Amos 2, Zac McCourt 6.
R 14 5 16 17 — 52
WC 22 21 31 9 — 83
Three-point goals — R: 3 (Donahue, Spencer 2); WC: 7 (Triplett 3, Bell 2, Miller, McCourt). Fouled out — WC: Blankenship.
George Washington 61, Oak Hill 42
institute — Hunter Castleberry scored 16 points and Brendan Huffman added 15 as Class AAAA No. 4 George Washington defeated Oak Hill 61-42 at the Par-Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State.
Oak Hill (6-8) got 14 points from Jacob Perdue and 11 from Samuel Crist.
The Red Devils will host Riverside on Wednesday.
Oak Hill (6-8)
Jacob Perdue 14, Samuel Crist 11, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 8, Omar Lewis 2, Moses Manns 2, Jacob Ward 2, Trey Foster 2, Trevor Kelley 1.
George Washington
Brendan Huffman 15, Hunter Castleberry 16, Isaac McCallister 9, Zane McCarty 9, Taran Fitzpatrick 8, Ben Nicol 2, Jayson Monday 2.
OH 15 13 5 9 — 42
GW 16 18 14 13 — 61
Three-point goals — OH: 6 (Perdue 2, Crist 2, Vargo-Thomas 2); GW: 11 (McCarty 3, Huffman 3, Castleberry 4, McCallister). Fouled out — none.
James Monroe 88, Mercer Christian 39
lindside — Eli Allen scored 25 points and Shad Sauvage added 23 as Class A No. 1 James Monroe rolled past Mercer Christian 88-39.
Ethan Ganoe added 13 for the Mavericks (15-1), which will visit Westside on Wednesday.
Briar Lucas scored nine points and Tanner Keathley eight for the Crusaders.
Mercer Christian
Briar Lucas 9, Sam Boothe 5, Shaye Basham 6, Tanner Keathley 8, Isaac Sharp 2, Micah Maurer 2, Landon Murnahan 3, Ike Naylor 2.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 4, Shad Sauvage 23, Cooper Ridgeway 2, Eli Allen 25, Haiden Huffman 2, Collin Fox 9, Ethan Ganoe 13, Cameron Thomas 2, Jakobey Meadows 3, Owen Jackson 5.
MC 10 6 9 14 — 39
JM 16 23 22 27 — 88
Three-point goals — MC: 3 (Keathley 2, Murnahan); JM: 10 (Sauvage 5, Allen, Fox, Ganoe, Meadows, Jackson). Fouled out — none.