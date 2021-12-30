Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers and a few thundershowers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.