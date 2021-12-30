Girls
Summers County 62, Pocahontas County 37
HINTON — Maggie Stover scored a season-high 22 points in Summers County's 62-37 win over visiting Pocahontas County.
Gracie Harvey added 12 and Sullivan Pivont 10 for the Bobcats (7-3), who will return the visit to Dunmore on Jan. 6.
Olivia Vandevender scored 15 and Makayla Ervine 10 for the Warriors.
Pocahontas County (5-4)
Olivia Vandevender 15, Makayla Ervine 10, Macaden Taylor 2, Haley Spencer 3, Talisa Arbogast 2, Sara Stull 3, Kelsi Taylor 2.
Summers County (7-3)
Ashley Cooper 2, Maggie Stover 22, Gracie Harvey 12, Avery Lilly 4, Liv Meador 1, Sullivan Pivont 10, Kaylee Jones 8, Cheyenne Smith 2, Janea Jackson 1.
PC 7 0 15 15 — 37
SC 11 21 12 18 — 62
Three-point goals — PC: 4 (Vandevender, Ervine 2, Stull); SC: 0. Fouled out — none.
Ripley 54, Shady Spring 52, OT
McKennan Hall scored with one second left in overtime to lead Ripley over host Shady Spring 54-52.
Kierra Richmond had 17 points and 10 assists for Shady Spring (5-3), while Braylie Wiseman added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Brooklyn Gibson added 14 points and Kellie Adkins 10.
Ripley (7-2) got 16 from Hall, 15 from Erin Ryan and 10 from Sophia Nicholas.
Shady will host Winfield on Jan. 7.
Ripley (7-2)
Morga Shocklin 4, Erin Ryan 15, Kyanha Baldwin 9, Sophia Nicholas 10, McKennan Hall 16.
Shady Spring (5-3)
Kierra Richmond 17, Brooklyn Gibson 14, Kellie Adkins 10, Braylie Wiseman 11.
R 10 16 9 10 9 — 54
SS 17 8 6 14 7 — 52
Three-point goals — R: 5 (Ryan 3, Nicholas 2); SS: 5 (Richmond, Gibson 4). Fouled out — none.
Logan 63, Wyoming East 48
LOGAN — Logan pulled away in the third quarter and remained undefeated with a 63-48 win over Wyoming East.
Wyoming East (4-2) was led by Colleen Lookabill with 20 points. Maddie Clark added 15.
Peyton Ilderton scored a game-high 25 for the Wildcats (9-0).
Wyoming East will visit Westside on Tuesday.
Wyoming East (4-2)
Maddie Clark 15, Kayley Bane 9, Colleen Lookabill 20, Cadee Blackburn 2, Alivia Monroe 2.
Logan (9-0)
Madison Blankenship 9, Addyson Amick 2, Abbie Myers 5, Halle Crouse 7, Peyton Ilderton 25, Emma Elkins 5, Autumn Adkins 6, Bam Mosby 2, Ryley Conn 2.
WE 10 13 11 14 — 63
L 17 12 21 13 — 48
Three-point goals — WE: 3 (Bane 2, Clark); L: 7 (Blankenship, Myers, Crouse 2, Elkins, Adkins 2). Fouled out — L: Elkins.
Boys
River View 52, Summers County 41
HINTON — Daniel Dobbs scored 31 points to lead River View in a 52-41 win over Summers County.
Cruz Testerman scored 11 points and Peyton Miller added 10 in the loss for Summers.
River View (4-2) hosts Hurley, Va., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Summers County (1-3) travels to Greenbrier West Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
River View (4-2)
Daniel Dobbs 31, Peyton Hale 4, Conner Christian 2, Tyler Cooper 8, Josh Profitt 3, Malek Woodsen 4.
Summers County (1-3)
Bryson Keaton 2, Sonny Whitt 6, Cruz Testerman 11, Duke Dodson 5, Ethan Erenburg 3, Peyton Miller 10, Ben Lane 2, Michael Mann 2.
RV 22 11 7 12 — 52
SC 9 9 11 12 — 41
3-point goals: V: 5 (Dobbs 3, Cooper 2); SC: 0. Fouled out: Dodson (SC).
New River CTC Invitational Schedule
Boys
Monday
4:45 p.m. — Richwood vs. Independence
6:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Mount View
8:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Webster County
Tuesday
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington
Wednesday
4:45 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. James Monroe
6:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Mount View
8:15 p.m. — Richwood vs. Man
Thursday
3 p.m. — Liberty vs. PikeView
6:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Huntington
8:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian
Friday
3 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. PikeView
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Shady Spring
Saturday
11:30 a.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County
1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West
3 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greater Beckley Christian
6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan
Girls
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. PikeView
6:30 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Huntington
Wednesday
3 p.m. — PikeView vs. Spring Valley
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Spring Valley
Friday
6:30 p.m. — Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
Saturday
4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Cabell Midland