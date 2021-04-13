GIRLS SECTIONALS
Greenbrier East 51, Princeton 43
fairlea — No. 2 seed Greenbrier East overcame a late 10-point deficit to beat No. 3 Princeton 51-43 in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Layla Pence had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Brooke Davis also scored 12 points to go with 10 boards and five steals. Cadence Stewart finished with a game-high 19 points.
Princeton (8-5) got 14 points from Laken Dye and 12 each from Lauren Parish and Saddie Boggess.
The Spartans (14-5) will visit Woodrow Wilson Thursday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Princeton (8-5)
Lauren Parish 12, Laken Dye 14, Saddie Boggess 12, Reagan Southers 3, Kailey Sarver 2.
Greenbrier East (14-5)
Layla Pence 12, Allie Dunford 6, Cadence Stewart 19, Brooke Davis 12, Taylor Boswell 2.
P 8 13 16 6 — 43
GE 7 8 17 19 — 51
3-point goals — P: 1 (Southers); GE: 7 (Stewart 4, Davis 3); Fouled out — none.
Webster County 100,
Meadow Bridge 26
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored 33 points and Hannah Cutlip added 20 in No. 1 Webster County’s 100-26 win over No. 4 Meadow Bridge in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Cutlip hit six of the Highlanders’ 11 3-pointers. Holly Perrine scored 13 and Natalie Snyder and Madison Hamrick both scored 10.
Jenna Gladwell lead Meadow Bridge with nine points.
Webster (12-2) will host No. 2 Richwood for the sectional championship Thursday at 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Jenna Gladwell 9, Kensley Gwinn 6, Alexis Cooper 2, Micah Neal 2, Erin Price 2, Abigail Cooper 2, Sierra Simmons 3.
Webster County (12-2)
Ceressa Williams 9, Hannah Wayne 1, Emily Taylor 4, Natalie Snyder 10, Holly Perrine 13, Madison Hamrick 10, Hannah Cutlip 20, Sydney Baird 33.
MB 7 3 4 12 — 26
WC 30 21 23 26 — 100
3-point g oals — MB: 4 (Gladwell, Gwinn 2, Simmons); WC: 11 (Williams, Perrine 3, Cutlip 6, Baird). Fouled out — MB: Gladwell.
BOYS REGULAR SEASON
Greater Beckley Christian 58, James Monroe 55
Greater Beckley Christian held off a late comeback bid to hand Class A No. 2 James Monroe its first loss of the season.
Kaden Smallwood led Greater Beckley with 20 points while Shad Sauvage scored 19 for James Monroe.
Greater Beckley will host Webster County on Thursday while James Monroe will travel to Mount View.
James Monroe (15-1)
Josh Burks 6, Shad Sauvage 19, Eli Allen 16, Peyton Whitt 4, Judd Lankford 4, Collin Fox 6
Greater Beckley (6-6)
Ezra Drumheller 2, Kaden Smallwood 20, Jordan McInnis 13, BJ Mitchell 11, John Rose 10, Michael Judy 2
JM: 9 10 18 18 _ 55
GB: 10 25 9 14 — 58
3-point goals — JM: 2 (Sauvage 2); GB: 4 (Smallwood 3, Mitchell 1). Fouled Out — JM: Fox; GB: Drumheller, McInnis.