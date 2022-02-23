Prep roundup: Spartans beat Oak Hill, will meet Woodrow for title

Greenbrier East 71, Oak Hill 41
fairlea — Greenbrier East jumped out to a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, on the way at a 71-41 win over Oak Hill in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Cadence Stewart scored 25 points, Daisha Summers finished with 19 and Brooke Davis had 10 for East.
Samiah Lynch led Oak Hill with 16 points.
No. 1 Greenbrier East will host No. 2 Woodrow Wilson Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Oak HIll
Allie Smith 2, Samiah Lynch 16, Taysia Gray 3, Kara Smith 7, Kalilia Hames 6, Grace Angelona 2, Harper Davis 5.
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 3, Cadence Stewart 25, Brooke Davis 10, Daisha Summers 19, Layla Pence 6, Taylor Boswell 2, Josie Patterson 6.
OH: 8 6 14 13 — 41
GE: 22 17 18 14 — 71
3-point goals: OH: 5 (Lynch, Gray, Smith, Hames 2); GE: 6 (Stewart 2, Davis, Summers, Patterson 2). Fouled out: None.
Herbert Hoover 67, Midland Trail 57
elkview — Hebert Hoover held on to an eight point halftime lead to defeat Midland Trail 67-57 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday.
Taylor Ray and Sasha Sevetava each scored 20 points apiece and Courtney Dunbar had 15 for Herbert Hoover.
Addie Isaacs led all scoring with 27 points and Meghan Gill finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
No. 1 Herbert Hoover will host No 2. Sissonville Friday at 7 p.m. for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 3, Mia Nuckols 4, Brylee Stephenson 6, Meghan Gill 17, Addie Isaacs 27.
Herbert Hoover
Taylor Ray 20, Regan Geary 5, Courtney Dunbar 15, Caroline Woody 4, Sasha Sevetava 20, Breanna Buckley 3.
MT: 18 9 11 19 — 57
HH: 17 18 18 14 — 67
3-point goals: MT: 3 (Barnhouse, Isaacs 2); HH: 12 (Ray 6, Geary, Dunbar 5). Fouled out: None.
Boys
Greenbrier West 58, Independence 53
charmco — Greenbrier West had a nine point lead at halftime and held on for a 58-53 win over Independence on Wednesday.
Michael Kanode led the Cavaliers with 16 points, Chase McClung was close behind with 15 and Brayden McClung had 10.
Jordan James scored 18 points, all from beyond the arc and Carter Adkins scored 10 for Independence.
Greenbrier West will play Richwood Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill high school in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament. Independence will host Mount View Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Independence
Jordan James 18, Cyrus Goodson 7, Corey Shumate 9, Carter Adkins 10, Logan Phalan 9.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 10, Tanner Hagy 3, Chase McClung 15, Kadin Parker 2, Michael Kanode 16, Elijah Perkins 3, Dale Boone 9.
I: 11 13 14 15 — 53
GW: 14 19 7 18 — 58
3-point goals: I: 7 (James 6, Adkins); GW: 6 (Hagy, C. McClung, Parker, Boone 3). Fouled out: None.