Liberty 44, Westside 20
clear fork — Liberty scored six rushing touchdowns to defeat home standing Westside, 44-20 at the Burial Ground.
Ryan Simms ran 14 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders. Isaac Adkins came in at quarterback to add 64 yards and two touchdowns, while Logan Dodrill rushed for 115 yards and another score.
Liberty (1-0) hosts Van Friday, while Westside (0-1) travels across the county to face rival Wyoming East.
Greenbrier East 26, James Monroe 14
fairlea — Greenbrier East outscored James Monroe, 12-0, in the second half to defeat the Mavericks, 26-14 Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
Monquelle Davis hit Kyle King with two second half touchdown strikes (51, 61) to break open a 14-14 game at the half.
Monroe Mohler hit Branden Carter for a 22-yard score and ran for another (59) to lead the Mavericks.
Greenbrier East (1-0) travels to Woodrow Wilson Friday, while James Monroe is off next week before hosting Greenbrier West in week three.
JM (0-1): 7 7 0 0 — 14
GE (1-0): 7 7 6 6 — 26
First quarter
JM: Branden Carter 22 pass from Monroe Mohler (Austin Chattin kick)
GE: Marion Lawson 3 run (Owen Vogelsong kick)
Second quarter
Mohler 59 run (Chattin kick)
GE: Kyle King 1 run
Third quarter
GE: King 51 pass from Monquelle Davis (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
GE: King 61 pass from Davis (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — JM: 12-128, Garrett Huffman 17-120. GE: 21-117, King 6-60, Davis 2-12, Nate Baker 3-55
PASSING — JM: Mohler 10-10-170-1-1. GE: King 0-3-0, Davis 3-3-112-0-2, Evan McNeely 1-1-15-0-0
RECEIVING — JM: Xander Castillo 3-59, Brandon Carter 3-49, Huffman 5-62. GE: King 3-127
Greenbrier West 27, Buffalo 0
buffalo — Caiden Pack and Noah Brown came up big in Greenbrier West’s 27-0 win at Buffalo.
Noah Brown ran for a game-high 108 yards and had a 23-yard touchdown run. He also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.
Pack scored on runs of 6 and 5 yards. Kyle Holliday added a 30-yard field goal.
The game was delayed for 45 minutes because of lightning at the 9:37 mark of the second quarter.
The Cavaliers will host Summers County next Friday.
GW 6 6 3 12 — 27
B 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
GW: Caiden Pack 6 run (run failed), 6:15.
Second quarter
GW: Pack 5 run (run failed), 7:13.
Third quarter
GW: Kyle Holliday 30 FG, 6:28.
Fourth quarter
GW: Noah Brown 23 run (run failed), 9:02.
GW: Brown 35 INT return (kick failed), 7:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GW: Brown 14-108, Pack 7-35, Levi Wykle 8-35, Holliday 1-(-12).
Passing — GW: Pack 1-3-0-27-0.
Receiving — GW: Holliday 1-3.
Defense — GW: Holliday (INT).
Webster County 40, Richwood 15
upperglade — Reece Nutter finished with 287 all-purpose yards as Webster County handled Richwood 40-15 in The Battle for the Wagon Wheel.
Nutter ran 15 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, threw for another and returned a punt 73 yards. He also had a fumble recovery.
Dawson Tharp added 103 rushing yards for the Highlanders, who led 28-7 at halftime.
Caden Wright and Kaleb Greene scored on runs of 5 and 8 yards for Richwood, which hosts Gilmer County next Friday.
Webster will host Calhoun County next Saturday.
R 0 7 0 8 — 15
WC 6 22 6 6 — 40
First quarter
WC: Caden Wright 5 run (kick failed), :31.
Second quarter
R: Ethan Davis 10 run (Doye Ward kick), 11:07.
WC: Reece Nutter 50 run (Nutter run), 9:16.
WC: Nutter 29 run (Dawson Tharp pass from Nutter), 6:04.
WC: Logan Cochran 30 pass from Nutter (run failled), :24.
Third quarter
WC: Nutter 22 run (run failed), :50.
Fourth quarter
WC: Isaiah Mathis 19 run (pass failed), 9:02.
R: Kaleb Greene 8 run (Keaton Crowder run), :59.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — R: Ward 14-80, Davis 8-26, Michael McGhee 1-50, Crowder 4-34, Greene 1-8; WC: Nutter 15-181, Tharp 13-103, Wright 3-8, Mathis 14-58.
Passing — R: Caleb Jantuah 1-10-0-28; WC: Nutter 2-2-0-33.
Receiving — R: McGhee 1-28; WC: Cochran 1-30, Tharp 1-3.
Takeaways: WC: Nutter (FR), Cody Cutlip (FR).