Shady Spring 43, PikeView 15
gardner — Drew Clark ran for three scores and passed for three more to lead Class AA No. 16 Shady Spring past PikeView 43-15 Friday.
Isaiah Valentine, Erick Bevil and Jadon Hershberger were all on the receiving end of Clark's tosses.
Shady Spring (3-1) hosts Pocahontas County Friday.
SS (4-0): 14 15 6 7 — 43
Home (0-5): 0 0 7 8 — 15
First quarter
SS: Isaiah Valentine 10 pass from Drew Clark (Erick Bevil kick)
SS: Clark 7 run (Bevil kick)
Second quarter
SS: Bevil 47 pass from Clark (Bevil kick)
SS: Clark 2 run (Jadon Hershberger rush)
Third quarter
PV: Kobey Taylor 1 run (Matthew Lilly kick)
SS: Clark 10 run (rush failed)
Fourth quarter
SS: Hershberger 45 pass from Clark (Hershberger rush)
PV: Nicholas Holbert (pass complete)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SS: Clark 9-37-3, Haven Chapman 2-51, Valentin 3-24. PV: Taylor 11-25, Anthony Bisaha 18-60
PASSING — SS: Clark 9-16-1-189-3, Cameron Manns 1-1-0-20-0. PV: Taylor 12-35-2-145-2
RECEIVING — SS: Bevil 2-51-1, Hershberger 3-78-1, Valentine 3-33-1, Hayden Johnson 1-20, Dylan Blake 1-27
Oak Hill 33, Lincoln County 19
oak hill — Te-amo Shelton ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns and Oak Hill defeated Lincoln County 33-19 for its first win of the season.
Shelton scored on runs of 4, 10 and 28 yards.
Oak Hill (1-4) led 21-19 before scoring two unanswered touchdowns — a 31-yard pass from Cade Maynor to Leonard Farrow and Shelton’s 28-yarder — in the fourth quarter.
Maynor completed 12 of 18 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
The Red Devils will visit PikeView next Friday.
LC 8 3 8 0 — 19
OH 7 7 7 12 — 33
First quarter
OH: Te-amo Shelton 4 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick)
LC: Isaiah Smith 7 run (Gabe Bates pass from Nolan Shimp)
Second quarter
OH: Shelton 10 run (Vargo-Thomas kick)
LC: David Turner 21 FG
Third quarter
OH: Rodell Allen 27 pass from Cade Maynor (Vargo-Thomas kick)
LC: Austin Parsons 18 pass from Shimp (Parsons pass from Shimp)
Fourth quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 31 pass from Maynor (run failed)
OH: Shelton 28 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — OH: Shelton 31-227, Farrow 2-18, Jarrett McFall 1-10, Khalil Gray 1-2, Omar Lewis 1-(-4), Maynor 2-(-8).
Passing — OH: Maynor 12-18-1-151.
Receiving — OH: Farrow 4-61, Allen 2-44, Toby Giles 1-24, Braxton Hall 3-21, Lewis 2-1.
Takeaways — OH: Gray (FR), Vargo-Thomas (INT).
Greenbrier East 49, Buckhannon-Upshur 19
fairlea — Kyle King ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns Friday to lead Class AAA No. 14 Greenbrier East past Buckhannon-Upshur 49-19 at Spartan Stadium
King also hit Nate Baker on a touchdown pass and Quentin Wilson added two rushing scores for the Spartans. Brandon Honaker had the big play of the game with an 84-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Greenbrier East (3-2) is off next Friday before hosting Oak Hill on Oct. 11.
BU (1-3): 6 6 7 0 — 19
GE (3-2): 7 21 14 7 — 49
First quarter
BU: Sterlin Thropp 8 run (kick blocked)
GE: Kyle King 29 run (Owen Vogelsong kick)
Second quarter
GE: Nate Baker 23 pass from King (Vogelsong kick)
BU: Brayden Cutlip 28 pass from Ryan Strader (pass failed)
GE: Brandon Honaker 84 kick return (Vogelsong kick)
GE: Quentin Wilson 17 run (Vogelsong kick)
Third quarter
GE: Marion Lawson 3 run (Vogelsong kick)
BU: Tyler Kuhn 35 pass from Ian Donnen (Cameron Zuliani kick)
GE: King 1 run (Vogelsong kick
Fourth quarter
GE: Wilson 3 run (Vogelsong kick)
Clay County 54, Liberty 40
clay — Class AA No. 8 Liberty was outscored 24-0 in the second quarter and suffered its first loss, 54-40 at Clay County.
Isaac Atkins completed 7 of 12 passes for 113 yards and an eight-yard touchdown to Jared Baldwin. Atkins also carried 14 times for 110 yards and scored on runs of 36 and 13 yards.
Ryan Simms ran for 126 yards and an 11-yard touchdown.
Braden Howell had three interceptions and now has nine on the season. Shawn Pennington made nine tackles and picked off a pass.
The Raiders (3-1) will host Summers County next Friday.
Keyser 63, Nicholas County 0
summersville — Class AA No. 2 Keyser rolled up 613 yards on the ground and cruised past No. 11 Nicholas County 63-0 in Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Aaron Lyons and Dre Allen combined for over 300 yards on the ground and three scores to lead the Golden Tornado.
Nicholas County (3-2) hosts Roane County Friday.
K (4-0): 28 21 7 7 — 63
NC (3-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
K: Caden Biser 2 run (Seth Earnest kick)
K: Aaron Lyons 50 run (Earnest kick)
K: Hunter Van pelt 35 punt return (Earnest kick)
K: Drae Allen 65 run (Earnest kick)
Second quarter
K: Biser 7 pass from Ryan Shoemaker (Earnest kick)
K: Zion Powell 19 run (Earnest kick)
K: Powell 52 run (Earnest kick)
Third quarter
K: Lyons 14 run (Earnest kick)
Fourth quarter
K: Benny Oates 13 run (Earnest kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — K: Lyons 11-168-2, Allen 6-148-1, Powell 3-85-2, Biser 10-58-1. NC: Jacob Williams 14-45, Justin Hill 4-27, Zach O’Dell 2-16, Devin McKown 1-13.
PASSING — K: Shoemaker 4-5-0-24-1. NC: Luke LeRose 4-15-2-39-0
RECEIVING — K: Biser 2-15-1, Lyons 1-6, Powell 1-3. NC: Jeffrey Girod 2-17, Wesley Hill 1-14, Garrett Kesterson 1-8
Webster County 36, Mount View 21
upperglade — Reece Nutter ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns as Webster County defeated Mount View 36-21.
Dawson Tharp scored the Highlanders other two touchdowns, from 21 and 31 yards, in the second quarter to give his team a 13-0 halftime lead.
MV 0 0 7 14 — 21
WC 0 13 8 15 — 36
Second quarter
WC: Dawson Tharp 21 run (Adam Baca kick), 10:14.
WC: Tharp 31 run (kick blocked), 6:28.
Third quarter
MV: Matthew Thompson 6 run (Jonathan Huff kick), 9:14.
WC: Reece Nutter 2 run (Tharp pass from Kadin Wright), :17.
Fourth quarter
WC: Nutter 13 run (Wright pass from Nutter), 7:40.
WC: Nutter 19 run (Baca kick), 1:50.
MV: Anthony Bailey 21 pass from Jesse Rose (kick failed), 1:08.
MV: Bailey 14 pass from Rose (Jasauni Sizemore run), :19.
Individual statistics
Rushing — MV: Sizemore 22-114, Thompson 2-13; WC: Nutter 17-213, Tharp 7-90.
Passing — MV: Rose 14-28-1-210; WC: Wright 3-6-1-35.
Receiving — MV: Sizemore 2-52, Bailey 10-149; WC: Nutter 1-19, Isaiah Matthis 1-13.
Takeaways — MV: Sizemore (INT), 3 FRs; WC: Logan Cochran (INT), Connor Bale (FR).