Prep roundup: Shady Spring takes care of Warriors

PREP BASKETBALL
Boys
Shady Spring 77, Wyoming East 60
Shady Spring rolled to its fourth win Monday night with a 77-60 home win over former sectional rival Wyoming East.
Braden Chapman led the way for Shady with 33 points and 15 rebounds.
Tanner Whitten led Wyoming East with 15 points.
East will travel to Independence on Friday, while Shady will host Westside today.
Wyoming East (2-3)
Tanner Whitten 15, Garrett Mitchell 8, Chandler Johnson 7, Chase York 13, Tucker Cook 11, Nate Parsons 2, Mason Houck 2, Cole Lambert 2
Shady Spring (4-1)
Todd Duncan 12, Cole Chapman 13, Braden Chapman 33, Jaedan Holstein 4, Cameron Manns 15
WE: 13 13 18 16 — 60
SS: 15 21 21 20 — 77
3-point goals — WE: 6 (Whitten 2, Mitchell 1, Cook 3); SS: 11 (Dncan 3, C.Chapman 2, B. Chapman 5, Manns 1). fouled Out — SS: Holstein
James Monroe 69, Greenbrier West 64
charmco — James Monroe led 54-41 after the third quarter and was able to hold off Greenbrier West for a 69-64 victory.
Shad Sauvage scored a team-high 16 points for the Mavericks, while Eli Allen and Cameron Thomas both scored 14.
Brandon Oscar led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Chase Boggs added 14 and Chase McClung 10.
James Monroe (6-0) will host Montcalm today, while West (2-3) will go to Richwood on Wednesday.
James Monroe (6-0)
Josh Burks 6, Shad Sauvage 16, Eli Allen 14, Peyton Whitt 2, Noah Hunter 4, Judd Lankford 9, Collin Fox 4, Cameron Thomas 14.
Greenbrier West (2-3)
Kaiden Pack 8, Logan Shrewsberry 6, Chase McClung 10, Brandon Oscar 16, Gabe Medlin 5, Chase Boggs 15, Lawson Vaughan 4.
JM 16 16 22 15 — 69
GW 12 14 15 23 — 64
3-point goals — JM: 2 (Sauvage 2); GW: 11 (Pack, Shrewsberry 2, McClung 3, Oscar 3, Boggs 2). Fouled out — none.
Meadow Bridge 56, Summers County 48
hinton — Logan Hatfield scored 15 points to lead Meadow Bridge to a 56-48 win over Summers County.
Caidan Connor chipped in 11 and Hunter Claypool 10 for the Wildcats (2-2).
Hunter Thomas led Summers (1-6) with 13 points.
The teams will meet again tonight in Meadow Bridge.
Meadow Bridge (2-2)
Hunter Claypool 10, Logan Hatfield 15, Caidan Connor 11, Rian Cooper 3, Conner Mullins 3, Kyle Hinken 6, Jaden Gladwell 8.
Summers County (1-6)
Logan Fox 5, Levi Jones 8, Brandon Isaac 9, Ethan Erenberg 6, Hunter Thomas 13, Sam Whittaker 7.
MB 13 11 18 14 — 56
SC 12 9 12 15 — 48
3-point goals — MB: 4 (Hatfield, Cooper, Hinken); SC: 4 (Fox, Isaac, Whittaker). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Wyoming East 73, Bluefield 35
new richmond — Skylar Davidson had 16 points, eight assists and six steals in Wyoming East’s 73-35 win over Bluefield.
Daisha Summers finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Maggie Trent had 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Iysha Williams and Cara Brown scored eight apiece for Bluefield.
Wyoming East (3-1) will visit PikeView on Wednesday.
Bluefield
Beyonka Lee 4, Iysha Williams 8, Cara Brown 8, Adrienne Brown 5, Nyasia Hanley 4, Jaumaria Jones 3, Arionna Dowell 3.
Wyoming East (3-1)
Skylar Davidson 16, Hannah Blankenship 8, Daisha Summers 18, Kaylee Bane 4, Colleen Lookabill 6, Abby Russell 11, Madison Clark 4 , Laken Toler 2, Maddie Bower 2, Emma Blankenship 2.
B 8 7 4 16 — 35
WE 21 18 27 7 — 73
3-point goals — B: 4 (Williams 2, C. Brown 2); WE: 5 (Davidson 3, H. Blankenshp, Russell). Fouled out — B: Lee.
Meadow Bridge 60, Liberty 18
Freshman Amber Stickler scored 17 points to pace Meadow Bridge to a 60-18 road win over Liberty.
Jenna Gladwell added 12 points and Abigail Cooper 10 for the Wildcats (2-3), who host Independence on Wednesday.
Ashley Walker scored 12 for Liberty, which goes to Westside Thursday.
Meadow Bridge (2-3)
Jenna Gladwell 12, Kinsley Gwinn 8, Charity Reichard 5, Alexis Cooper 4, Amber Stickler 17, Abigail Cooper 10, Erin Price 4.
Liberty
Jessica Anderson 6, Ashley Walker 12.
MB 12 12 18 18 — 60
L 7 5 6 0 — 18
3-point goals — MB: 1 (Stickler); L: 1 (Anderson). Fouled out — L: Anderson.