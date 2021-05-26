PREP BASEBALL

Shady Spring 14, Westside 4, 5 innings

Shady Spring jumped to a 9-0 lead and defeated Westside 14-4 in five innings.

Mason Palmateer homered and drove in two run for the Tigers. Thatcher Poteat had three RBIs, and Parker Redden tripled and drove in two.

The Tigers will visit Woodrow Wilson today at 7 p.m.

W 002 11 — 4 7 1

SS 910 13 — 14 14 0

Pitching — W: D. Osborne, S. Cook (1), S. Toler (1) and K. Spencer; SS: T. Smith, T. Reed (4) and P. Redden. WP: Smith; LP: Osborne. Hitting — W: Spencer 2-2 (rbi), L. Vance (rbi), D. Vance (rbi); SS: T. Mackey 2-4 (rbi), T. Poteat 2-4 (2b, 3 rbi), A. Johnston 2-2 (2b, 2 rbi), J. Lovell 2-4 (2b, rbi), H. Ritchie 1-2 (rbi), Redden 1-3 (3b, 2 rbi), T. Smith (rbi), M. Palmateer 1-3 (hr, 2 rbi), E. Belcher 2-3.

Nicholas County 6, Midland Trail 2, 8 innings

hico — Nicholas County scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday to break open a 2-2 deadlock and defeat host Midland Trail, 6-2.

Rylee Nicholas went seven innings on the mound for the Grizzlies, earning the decision after striking out 14 Patriots and allowing five hits and two earned runs. Andrew Triplett pitched the eighth in relief.

Cole Brown drove in two runs for Nicholas, and Nicholas, J.P. Girod (2-for-5), Grayson Kesterson and Kendall Giles produced one RBI apiece.

For Midland Trail (14-6), Cody Harrell hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Seth Ewing tripled.

Trail starter Cy Persinger struck out 10, scattered four hits and gave up two earned runs in six innings.

Nicholas County (12-8) visits Oak Hill at 6 p.m. on May 27.

Midland Trail travels to Greenbrier West at 5 p.m. on May 27.

NC: 000 011  04 —  6 5 2

MT: 000  200  00 —  2 5 4

Pitching — NC: R. Nicholas, A. Triplett; MT: C. Persinger, B. Persinger, L. Bigham. WP: Nicholas. Hitting — NC: J.P. Girod 2-5 (rbi), C. Brown (2 rbi), Gr. Kesterson 1-4 (rbi), Ga. Kesterson 1-5, R. Nicholas (rbi), K. Giles (rbi), J. McKinney 1-3; MT: C. Harrell (hr, 2 rbi), S. Ewing 1-3 (3b), C. Kincaid 1-3, C. Vines 1-3, I. Eades 1-3

PREP TENNIS

State Qualifiers

Class AA-A Region 3

Girls

Singles

No. 1 seed

Hannah Atassi, Charleston Catholic; Taylor Papa, Bluefield; Lauren Dysart, Herbert Hoover; Kaylee Addair, Westside

No. 2 seed

Evie Bastin, Charleston Catholic; Mallory Hamm, Herbert Hoover; Isabella Disibbio, Bluefield

No. 3 seed

Annie Simino, Charleston Catholic; Delaney Palmer, Herbert Hoover

No. 4 seed

Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic

Doubles

No. 1 seed

Evie Bastin/Hannah Atassi, Charleston Catholic; Fama/Cox, Shady Spring; Taylor Papa/Isabella Disibbio, Bluefield

No. 2 seed

Annie Simino/Atassi, Charleston Catholic; M. Harper/E. Harper, Herbert Hoover

No. 3 seed

Annie Simino/Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic

Boys

Singles

No. 1 seed

Jacob Swecker, Herbert Hoover; William Matthews, Bluefield; Logan Severt, Shady Spring; Andrew Ellis, Liberty

No. 2 seed

Landon Persinger, Herbert Hoover; Solomon Mitchell, Bluefield; Jackson Trump, Liberty

No. 3 seed

Aiden Ford, Herbert Hoover; Ross Simon, Bluefield

No. 4 seed

Ty Beggs, Bluefield

Doubles

No. 1 seed

Jacob Swecker/Landon Persinger, Herbert Hoover; William Matthews/Solomon Mitchell, Bluefield; Zack Collins/Elijah Ellis, Westside

No. 2 seed

Ross Simon/Ty Beggs, Bluefield; Drew Stafford/Ilya Vitvitskiy, Shady Spring

No. 3 seed

Trevin Short/Joseph DiCristofaro, Bluefield

Class AAA Region 3

Girls

Singles

No. 1 seed

Jeeya Patel, George Washington; Elysia Salon, Woodrow Wilson; Kate Smith, Princeton; Emily Harper, South Charleston

No. 2 seed

Emi Stacy, George Washington; Lauren Parish, Princeton; Ameris Chadband, South Charleston

No. 3 seed

Lily Stone, George Washington; Mary Powell, Princeton

No. 4 seed

Jana Zatar, George Washington

Doubles

No. 1 seed

Jeeya Patel/Emi Stacy, George Washington; Emily Harper/Ameris Chadband, South Charleston; Elysia Salon/Saira Diehl, Woodrow Wilson

No. 2 seed

Lily Stone/Zoe Charles, George Washington; Nicole Cochran/Peyton Barker, Greenbrier East

No. 3 seed

Jana Zatar/Emma Ratrie, George Washington

Boys

Singles

No. 1 seed

Rohen Jones, George Washington; Isaac Roop, Woodrow Wilson; Drew Beverage, Greenbrier East; John Paul Choate, Princeton

No. 2 seed

Alex Stacy, George Washington; Rahul Ilangovan, Woodrow Wilson; Jonathan Nguyen, Greenbrier East; Aidan Ash, Princeton

No. 3 seed

Samir Jones, George Washington; Trey McConnell, Princeton

No. 4 seed

Chris Muto, George Washington

Doubles

No. 1 seed

Rohen Jones/Alex Stacy, George Washington; Isaac Roop/Rahul Ilangovan, Woodrow Wilson; Drew Beverage/Jonathan Nguyen, Greenbrier East

No. 2 seed

Samir Jones/Chris Muto, George Washington; Cam Johnson/Isaiah Lawrence, Woodrow Wilson

No. 3 seed

Anurag Reddy/Shreyes Jogenpally, George Washington

Prep Baseball Sectionals

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 Mount View

Game 2: No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner at James Monroe

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Friday, June 4

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon

Monday, June 7

Game 9: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County

Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Charleston Catholic

Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Midland Trail

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon

Monday, June 6

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Tuesday, June 7

Game 11: If necessary

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 6 p.m. at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Bluefield

Game 2: No. 3 Wyoming East at No. 2 Westside

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary

Region 3, Section 2

all games 6 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence

Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

all games 6 p.m. at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Princeton at No. 1 Greenbrier East

Game 2: No. 2 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Oak Hill

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary

Prep Softball Sectionals

Class A

Region 3, Section 1

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Mount View at No. 1 James Monroe

Game 2: No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 River View

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, noon

Region 3, Section 2

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Charleston Catholic at No. 4 Webster County

Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Midland Trail

Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Richwood

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon

Monday, June 6

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Tuesday, June 7

Game 11: If necessary

Class AA

Region 3, Section 1

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East, 6 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Bluefield at No 2. Westside, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Region 3, Section 2

all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed

Tuesday, June 1

Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence

Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring

Wednesday, June 2

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Thursday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, June 4

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, June 5

Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.

