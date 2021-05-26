PREP BASEBALL
Shady Spring 14, Westside 4, 5 innings
Shady Spring jumped to a 9-0 lead and defeated Westside 14-4 in five innings.
Mason Palmateer homered and drove in two run for the Tigers. Thatcher Poteat had three RBIs, and Parker Redden tripled and drove in two.
The Tigers will visit Woodrow Wilson today at 7 p.m.
W 002 11 — 4 7 1
SS 910 13 — 14 14 0
Pitching — W: D. Osborne, S. Cook (1), S. Toler (1) and K. Spencer; SS: T. Smith, T. Reed (4) and P. Redden. WP: Smith; LP: Osborne. Hitting — W: Spencer 2-2 (rbi), L. Vance (rbi), D. Vance (rbi); SS: T. Mackey 2-4 (rbi), T. Poteat 2-4 (2b, 3 rbi), A. Johnston 2-2 (2b, 2 rbi), J. Lovell 2-4 (2b, rbi), H. Ritchie 1-2 (rbi), Redden 1-3 (3b, 2 rbi), T. Smith (rbi), M. Palmateer 1-3 (hr, 2 rbi), E. Belcher 2-3.
Nicholas County 6, Midland Trail 2, 8 innings
hico — Nicholas County scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday to break open a 2-2 deadlock and defeat host Midland Trail, 6-2.
Rylee Nicholas went seven innings on the mound for the Grizzlies, earning the decision after striking out 14 Patriots and allowing five hits and two earned runs. Andrew Triplett pitched the eighth in relief.
Cole Brown drove in two runs for Nicholas, and Nicholas, J.P. Girod (2-for-5), Grayson Kesterson and Kendall Giles produced one RBI apiece.
For Midland Trail (14-6), Cody Harrell hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Seth Ewing tripled.
Trail starter Cy Persinger struck out 10, scattered four hits and gave up two earned runs in six innings.
Nicholas County (12-8) visits Oak Hill at 6 p.m. on May 27.
Midland Trail travels to Greenbrier West at 5 p.m. on May 27.
NC: 000 011 04 — 6 5 2
MT: 000 200 00 — 2 5 4
Pitching — NC: R. Nicholas, A. Triplett; MT: C. Persinger, B. Persinger, L. Bigham. WP: Nicholas. Hitting — NC: J.P. Girod 2-5 (rbi), C. Brown (2 rbi), Gr. Kesterson 1-4 (rbi), Ga. Kesterson 1-5, R. Nicholas (rbi), K. Giles (rbi), J. McKinney 1-3; MT: C. Harrell (hr, 2 rbi), S. Ewing 1-3 (3b), C. Kincaid 1-3, C. Vines 1-3, I. Eades 1-3
PREP TENNIS
State Qualifiers
Class AA-A Region 3
Girls
Singles
No. 1 seed
Hannah Atassi, Charleston Catholic; Taylor Papa, Bluefield; Lauren Dysart, Herbert Hoover; Kaylee Addair, Westside
No. 2 seed
Evie Bastin, Charleston Catholic; Mallory Hamm, Herbert Hoover; Isabella Disibbio, Bluefield
No. 3 seed
Annie Simino, Charleston Catholic; Delaney Palmer, Herbert Hoover
No. 4 seed
Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic
Doubles
No. 1 seed
Evie Bastin/Hannah Atassi, Charleston Catholic; Fama/Cox, Shady Spring; Taylor Papa/Isabella Disibbio, Bluefield
No. 2 seed
Annie Simino/Atassi, Charleston Catholic; M. Harper/E. Harper, Herbert Hoover
No. 3 seed
Annie Simino/Molly Murphy, Charleston Catholic
Boys
Singles
No. 1 seed
Jacob Swecker, Herbert Hoover; William Matthews, Bluefield; Logan Severt, Shady Spring; Andrew Ellis, Liberty
No. 2 seed
Landon Persinger, Herbert Hoover; Solomon Mitchell, Bluefield; Jackson Trump, Liberty
No. 3 seed
Aiden Ford, Herbert Hoover; Ross Simon, Bluefield
No. 4 seed
Ty Beggs, Bluefield
Doubles
No. 1 seed
Jacob Swecker/Landon Persinger, Herbert Hoover; William Matthews/Solomon Mitchell, Bluefield; Zack Collins/Elijah Ellis, Westside
No. 2 seed
Ross Simon/Ty Beggs, Bluefield; Drew Stafford/Ilya Vitvitskiy, Shady Spring
No. 3 seed
Trevin Short/Joseph DiCristofaro, Bluefield
Class AAA Region 3
Girls
Singles
No. 1 seed
Jeeya Patel, George Washington; Elysia Salon, Woodrow Wilson; Kate Smith, Princeton; Emily Harper, South Charleston
No. 2 seed
Emi Stacy, George Washington; Lauren Parish, Princeton; Ameris Chadband, South Charleston
No. 3 seed
Lily Stone, George Washington; Mary Powell, Princeton
No. 4 seed
Jana Zatar, George Washington
Doubles
No. 1 seed
Jeeya Patel/Emi Stacy, George Washington; Emily Harper/Ameris Chadband, South Charleston; Elysia Salon/Saira Diehl, Woodrow Wilson
No. 2 seed
Lily Stone/Zoe Charles, George Washington; Nicole Cochran/Peyton Barker, Greenbrier East
No. 3 seed
Jana Zatar/Emma Ratrie, George Washington
Boys
Singles
No. 1 seed
Rohen Jones, George Washington; Isaac Roop, Woodrow Wilson; Drew Beverage, Greenbrier East; John Paul Choate, Princeton
No. 2 seed
Alex Stacy, George Washington; Rahul Ilangovan, Woodrow Wilson; Jonathan Nguyen, Greenbrier East; Aidan Ash, Princeton
No. 3 seed
Samir Jones, George Washington; Trey McConnell, Princeton
No. 4 seed
Chris Muto, George Washington
Doubles
No. 1 seed
Rohen Jones/Alex Stacy, George Washington; Isaac Roop/Rahul Ilangovan, Woodrow Wilson; Drew Beverage/Jonathan Nguyen, Greenbrier East
No. 2 seed
Samir Jones/Chris Muto, George Washington; Cam Johnson/Isaiah Lawrence, Woodrow Wilson
No. 3 seed
Anurag Reddy/Shreyes Jogenpally, George Washington
Prep Baseball Sectionals
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 Mount View
Game 2: No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner at James Monroe
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser
Friday, June 4
Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon
Monday, June 7
Game 9: If necessary
Region 3, Section 2
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County
Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Charleston Catholic
Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Midland Trail
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon
Monday, June 6
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Tuesday, June 7
Game 11: If necessary
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 6 p.m. at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Bluefield
Game 2: No. 3 Wyoming East at No. 2 Westside
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary
Region 3, Section 2
all games 6 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence
Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
all games 6 p.m. at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Princeton at No. 1 Greenbrier East
Game 2: No. 2 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Oak Hill
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary
Prep Softball Sectionals
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Mount View at No. 1 James Monroe
Game 2: No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 River View
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, noon
Region 3, Section 2
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Charleston Catholic at No. 4 Webster County
Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Midland Trail
Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Richwood
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon
Monday, June 6
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Tuesday, June 7
Game 11: If necessary
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Bluefield at No 2. Westside, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, 5:30 p.m.
Region 3, Section 2
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence
Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.