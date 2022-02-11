Shady Spring 100, Parkersburg 50
Shady Spring had 18 3-pointers and led 53-23 at halftime as the Class AAA No. 2 Tigers doubled up Parkersburg 100-50.
Braden Chapman had seven of the treys and scored a game-high 29 points. Cole Chapman had 19, Ammar Maxwell 14 and Khi Olson 12 — all on 3-pointers.
Elijah Hernandez also had seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for the Big Reds.
Shady will host Woodrow Wilson Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Parkersburg
Bryson Singer 5, Mason Cyran 7, Sammy McCale 9, Elijah Hernandez 23, Quayan Cyrus 4, J.T. Corbin 2.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 29, Cole Chapman 19, Jaedan Holstein 3, Cameron Manns 9, Ammar Maxwell 14, Sam Jordan 4, Gavin Davis 9, Khi Olson 12, Lattreel Hairston 1.
P 8 15 7 20 — 50
SS 32 21 26 21 — 100
Three-point goals — P: 10 (McCale 3, Hernandez 7); SS: 18 (B. Chapman 7, C. Chapman 2, Manns, Maxwell 3, Davis, Olson 4). Fouled out — none.
Greater Beckley
Christian 78,
Webster County 48
upper glade — Kendrick Wilson led four double-digit scorers with 20 points as Class A No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian defeated Webster County 78-48.
Kaden Smallwood added 19, Sherlock Padmore had 11 and John Rose 10 for the Crusaders (12-4).
Rye Gadd scored 26 of Webster’s 48 points. Logan Leichliter added 10.
Greater Beckley will play at Greenbrier East on Tuesday. The Highlanders (12-4), who had a nine-game win streak snapped, will visit South Harrison on Monday. The winner will play St. Marys for the LKC Championship next weekend.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 18, John Rose 10, Sherlock Padmore 11, Kendrick Wilson 20, Sean-David Kadjo 6, Michael Judy 5, Mike Robinson 4, Averyk Woodson 2, Aaron Hall 2.
Webster County
Riley Clevenger 2, Rye Gadd 26, Dakota Blankenship 8, Connor Bell 2, Logan Leichliter 10.
GBC 19 20 19 20 — 78
WC 10 14 14 10 — 48
Three-point goals — GBC: 5 (Smallwood 2, Wilson 2, Judy); WC: 2 (Leichliter 2). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 53,
Montcalm 37
hinton — Cruz Testerman led Summers County with a triple-double in 53-37 victory over Montcalm on Friday.
Testerman finished with 19 points, 10 steals and 10 rebounds, while Peyton Miller had nine and Brandon Isaac tossed in eight for the Bobcats.
Noah White had nine points to lead Montcalm.
Summers County (7-9) travels to Independence today at 5:30 p.m. Montcalm (4-13) will play in the WVHIT today at South Harrison.
Montcalm
Isaac Reid 5, Noah White 9, Devin Green 6, Logan Carver 5, Jaden Price 6, Coby Neal 6.
Summers County (7-9)
Sonny Whitt 3, Brandon Isaac 8, Cruz Testerman 19, Duke Dotson 6, Peyton Miller 9, Ben Lane 6, Farrell Mann 2.
M: 6 3 17 11 — 37
SC: 4 11 19 19 — 53
3-point goals: M: 4 (Reid, Carver, Price 2); SC: 9 (Whitt, Isaac 2, Testerman 2, Miller 2, Lane). Fouled out: None.
Oak Hill 67,
Independence 55
oak hill — Jacob Perdue hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Oak Hill’s 67-55 win over Independence.
Omar Lewis and Shakir McDowell both scored 12 for the Red Devils (8-8), who will host Greenbrier East on Wednesday.
Michael McKinney scored 22 and Logan Phalin 13 for the Patriots. Indy will host Summers County on Saturday.
Independence
Michael McKinney 22, Logan Phalin 13, Cyrus Goodson 7, Jordan James 6, Carter Adkins 4.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 24, Omar Lewis 12, Shakir McDowell 12, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 8, Trey Foster 4, Leonard Farrow 2, Sammu Crist 2, Braxton Hall 1.
I 14 9 8 24 — 55
OH 14 9 20 24 — 67
Three-point goals — I: 7 (McKinney 3, James 2, Phalin, Adkins); OH: 7 (Perdue 6, Foster). Fouled out — I: Adkins, Corey Shumate.
Nicholas County 68,
PikeView 60
summersville — Colby Pishner scored 37 points and Nicholas County defeated PikeView 68-60 for its sixth straight win.
Gage Groggs added 14 for the Grizzlies (7-9), who will host Bridgeport Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Jared Vestal led the Panthers with 26 points. David Thomas added 13 and Dylan Blake 10.
PikeView
Kameron Lawson 2, Drew Damewood 5, Kaleb Dunn 4, David Thomas 13, Dylan Blake 10, Jared Vestal 26.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 37, Travis Smith 3, Briar Bailes 4, Ethan Collins 4, Gage Groggs 14.
PV 22 11 5 22 — 60
NC 10 18 14 26 — 68
Three-point goals — PV: 3 (Thomas 2, Vestal); NC: 2 (Groggs 2). Fouled out — PV: Thomas, Blake.
James Monroe 105,
Richwood 43
lindside — Eli Allen scored 21 points and Shad Sauvage 20 as Class A No. 1 James Monroe defeated Richwood 105-43.
Collin Fox added 14 points as all 13 Mavericks scored.
Braden Spencer scored 19 and Cooper Donahue 13 for Richwood.
James Monroe (17-1) will host Montcalm on Tuesday. Richwood will visit Midland Trail on Monday.
Richwood
Cooper Donahue 13, Braden Spencer 19, Josh Landreth 7, True Trivalette 4.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 4, Shad Sauvage 20, Cooper Ridgeway 9, Eli Allen 21, Layton Dowdy 5, A.J. Walker 2, Haiden Huffman 9, Collin Fox 14, Ethan Ganoe 2, Cameron Thomas 8, Jakobey Meadows 3, Owen Jackson 2, Brady Baker 6.
R 13 9 15 6 — 43
JM 27 27 29 22 — 105
Three-point goals — R: 4 (Donahue 3, Landreth); JM: 6 (Sauvage 4, Dowdy, Meadows). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 42,
Mercer Christian 38
hico — Meghan Gill had 25 points and 11 rebounds in Midland Trail’s 42-38 victory over Mercer Christian.
Addison Isaacs finished with 13 points and seven assists. Mia Nuckols also dished out seven assists.
The Patriots (13-6) will host Independence on Monday.
Greenbrier West 53, Van 21
charmco — Preslee Treadway scored 17 points in Greenbrier West's 53-21 win over Van.
The Cavaliers (8-12) will host Montcalm on Thursday.
Van
Alyssa Sampson 2, Autumn Estep 2, Jazlyn Gibson 1, Emma Wilcox 13, Rylea Gogas 3.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 7, Ava Barclay 8, Brooke Nutter 6, Raelyn Palmer 4, Maddie Fields 8, Preslee Treadway 17, Haylee Ward 3.
V 4 3 13 11 — 21
GW 6 19 12 16 — 53
Three-point goals — V: 3 (Wilcox 2, Gogas); GW: 4 (Fields 2, Treadway, Ward). Fouled out — none.