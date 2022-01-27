Prep roundup: Shady hits 13 3s in win over Nicholas County

Boys
Shady Spring 90, Nicholas County 38
Braden Chapman had six of Shady Spring’s 13 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Class AAA No. 2 Tigers defeated Nicholas County 90-38.
Ammar Maxwell added 14 points, Cole Chapman 13 and Jaedan Holstein 12 for Shady (10-1).
Colby Pishner scored 24 of the visiting Grizzlies’ 38 points.
Shady is scheduled to visit Westside today. Nicholas (1-9) will host the Renegades on Saturday.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 24, Briar Bailes 3, Isiah Miner 2, Ethan Collins 2, Wesley Hill 2, Jaxson Morriston 1, Austin Altizer 2, Bryson Phipps 2.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 22, Cole Chapman 13, Jaedan Holstein 12, Ammar Maxwell 14, Cameron Manns 9, Sam Jordan 2, Gavin Davis 6, Khi Olson 3, Jalen Bailey 4, Jacob Meadows 3, Lattreal Hairston 2.
NC 6 6 11 15 — 38
SS 32 25 16 17 — 90
Three-point goals — NC: 1 (Bailes); SS: 13 (B. Chapman 6, C. Chapman 3, Maxwell, Manns, Olson, Meadows). Fouled out — NC: Morriston, Altizer
Girls
James Monroe 44, Midland Trail 42
hico — Haley Hunnicutt scored 11 points as visiting James Monroe held off Midland Trail 44-42.
Brylee Stephenson scored 14 to lead the Patriots.
James Monroe
Mary Meadows 6, Haley Hunnicutt 11, Adyson Hines 8, Lilly Jackson 3, Chloe Shires 3, Sarah Mann 6, Maggie Boroski 7.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 6, Catherine Maxwell 2, Brylee Stephenson 14, Meghan Gill 9, Addison Isaacs 21.
JM 14 11 12 7 — 44
MT 8 12 9 13 — 42
Three-point goals — JM: 4 (Meadows 2, Hunnicutt, Bonds); MT: 2 (Gill, Isaacs). Fouled out — none.
Westside 44, Independence 18
Kenzie Morgan scored 12 points and Westside defeated host Independence 44-18.
The Patriots got 8 points from Sarah Bragg.
Westside
Sydney Cochran 5, Kaitlyn Lester 6, Kenzie Morgan 12, Shayla Stacy 3, Daisha Cline 2, Emily Johnston 3, Shyan Jenkins 6, Kyleigh McNeely 7.
Independence
Sarah Bragg 8, Makaila Bolen 1, Alli Hypes 4, Chloe Honaker 1, Alyssa Daniels 3, Bella Green 1.
W 5 12 14 16 — 44
I 5 3 8 2 — 18
Three-point goals — W: 1 (Cochran); I: 0. Fouled out — none.