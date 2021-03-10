BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Shady Spring 72,
Mount View 51
welch — Brothers Braden and Cole Chapman scored 20 points each as Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring defeated Mount View 72-51 Wednesday night in Welch.
Tony Bailey led Mount View with 17 points while Justin Haggerty added 10 for the Golden Knights.
Shady will return to action Tuesday when it travels to West Virginia State to play Class AA No. 1 Poca.
Shady Spring (3-0)
Todd Duncan 2, Cole Chapman 20, Braden Chapman 20, Jaedan Holstein 4, Sam Jordan 5, Cameron Manns 9, Ammar Maxwell 9, Jacob Meadows 3
Mount View
Tony Bailey 17, Kris Jackson 2, Justin Haggerty 10, Brandown Rotenberry 6, Malaki Bishop 2, Johnathan Huff 3, Ryan Long 3, TJ Bell 8.
SS 16 17 14 25 — 72
MV: 5 10 22 14 — 51
3-point goals — SS: 10 (C. Chapman 2, B. Chapman 3, Manns 1, Maxwell 3, Meadows 1); MV: 7 (Bailey 2, Haggerty 2, Rotenberry 1, Huff 1, Long 1). Fouled out: None.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
PikeView 65,
Summers County 60
gardner — Hannah Perdue exploded for 40 points, leading PikeView to a 65-60 victory over visiting Summers County.
Perdue, a junior who scored 32 points in the Panthers’ Friday night game at Shady Spring, also had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. PikeView’s single-game scoring record for girls basketball is 46 points, set by Madison May.
Brooke Craft added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers (2-0). Tori Coburn contributed eight points and Hannah Harden chipped in six points to go with her 12 boards.
Gavin Pivont scored 17 of her team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead Summers County (2-1). Taylor Isaac added 13 points.
PikeView goes to James Monroe on Friday. Start is set for 6 p.m. Summers will visit Greenbrier West on Friday.
Greenbrier East 62,
Bluefield 39
fairlea — Cadence Stewart scored a game-high 34 points as Greenbrier East defeated Bluefield 62-39.
Allie Dunford added eight points, four assists and four steals for the Spartans (2-2), who are scheduled to visit George Washington on Saturday.
Bluefield got eight points from Iysha Williams and Nyasia Hanley. Beyonka Lee had eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Bluefield (0-4)
Beyonka Lee 5, Cara Brown 5, Erica Poe 6, Jaumaria Jones 5, Iysha Williams 8, Nyasia Hanley 8, Arionna Dowell 2.
Greenbrier East (2-2)
Allie Dunford 8, Cadence Stewart 34, Taylor Boswell 3, Brooke Davis 7, Abigail Mathis 2, Ari Gil Edo 4, Kenna Sheppard 4.
B 8 13 10 8 — 39
GE 25 14 15 8 — 62
3-point goals — B: 0; GE: 8 (Stewart 6, Boswell, Davis); Fouled out — none.
Webster County 63,
Doddridge County 51
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored 34 points and Webster County remained unbeaten with a 63-51 win over Doddridge County.
Natalie Snyder added 15 points for the Highlanders (4-0), who will host Calhoun County on Friday.
Abby McDonough and Laurel McCombs scored 15 apiece for Doddridge.
Doddridge County (0-3)
Emily Gola 2, Tenley Paugh 2, Laurel McCombs 15, Carrie Lloyd 4, Rylee Spurlock 9, Abby McDonough 15, Abigail Nicholson 6.
Webster County (4-0)
Ceressa Williams 2, Natalie Snyder 15, Holley Perrine 2, Madison Hamrick 4, Hannah Cutlip 6, Sydney Baird 34.
DC 13 8 17 13 — 51
WC 10 17 12 24 — 63
3-point goals — DC: 3 (Spurlock, McDonough 2); WC: 3 (Cutlip 2, Baird). Fouled out — none.