PREP BASEBALL
Shady Spring 18, Woodrow Wilson 10
Shady Spring pounded out 20 hits and overcame eight errors to beat Woodrow Wilson 18-10 Thursday at Thomas F. Parham Field in Beckley.
Woodrow led the game 9-8 after the third inning, but the Tigers put up five runs in the fourth and stayed ahead the rest of the way.
Thatcher Poteat was 4-for-6 with a double and four runs batted in for Shady. Tyler Mackey and Adam Richmond had three hits apiece, Parker Redden smacked a pair of doubles and Evan Belcher drove in three runs.
Danny Dickenson was 3-for-5 and Ari Payne had two RBIs for the Flying Eagles.
Independence 13, Princeton 0, 5 innings
Michael McKinney homered and drove in five runs and Independence took care of Princeton, 13-0 in five innings.
McKinney, whose homer was his fourth of the season, also doubled and was the winning pitcher. He combined with starter Atticus Goodson and Clay Basham to hold the Tigers to two hits.
Carson Brown was 3-for-3 with a double and triple. Basham and Elijah Farrington drove in two runs apiece.
Midland Trail 17, Greenbrier West 1, 5 innings
charmco — Seth Ewing was 3-for-3 and four players drove in two runs each in Midland Trail’s 17-1 win.
Cy Persinger homered for the Patriots. He was joined by Cody Harrell, Indy Eades and Austin Dempsey with two RBIs each.
Bo Persinger got the win on the mound. He allowed five hits and an unearned run over 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking four.
PREP SOFTBALL
Shady Spring 9, Capital 0, 5 innings
charleston — Brooke Presley was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs in Shady Spring’s 9-0 win at Capital.
Olivia Barnett had a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers.
Paige Maynard tossed five innings, allowing five hits while striking out 10 and walking three.
Oak Hill 16, Woodrow Wilson 6, 5 innings
oak hill — Oak Hill launched four home runs Thursday en route to a 16-6 conquest of Woodrow Wilson.
A 14-run uprising allowed the Red Devils to rally from a 6-2 deficit and break the contest open in the fourth inning.
For the Red Devils (11-10), Annie Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Haylee Byers was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Brooke Spangler was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and two RBIs, and Skylar Richards went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Kaylee Mann smacked two doubles and knocked in a pair of runs, and Rachel Peelish drove in two runs.
For Woodrow Wilson (5-15), Brooke Bird was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Kacee Fansler was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Alexis Smith was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, and LaNaeyah Ayers was 3-for-3.
Byers earned the pitching win, striking out five and yielding 12 hits and six earned runs.
Prep Baseball sectionals
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 Mount View
Game 2: No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner at James Monroe
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser
Friday, June 4
Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon
Monday, June 7
Game 9: If necessary
Region 3, Section 2
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Richwood at No. 4 Webster County
Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Charleston Catholic
Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Midland Trail
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon
Monday, June 6
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Tuesday, June 7
Game 11: If necessary
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 6 p.m. at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Bluefield
Game 2: No. 3 Wyoming East at No. 2 Westside
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary
Region 3, Section 2
all games 6 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence
Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
all games 6 p.m. at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Princeton at No. 1 Greenbrier East
Game 2: No. 2 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Oak Hill
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary
Prep Softball sectionals
Class A
Region 3, Section 1
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Mount View at No. 1 James Monroe
Game 2: No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 River View
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, noon
Region 3, Section 2
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Charleston Catholic at No. 4 Webster County
Game 2: No. 6 Pocahontas County at No. 3 Greenbrier West
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner at No. 1 Midland Trail
Game 4: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Richwood
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, noon
Monday, June 6
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Tuesday, June 7
Game 11: If necessary
Class AA
Region 3, Section 1
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Bluefield at No 2. Westside, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, 5:30 p.m.
Region 3, Section 2
all games 5:30 p.m. (unless noted) at higher seed
Tuesday, June 1
Game 1: No. 4 Liberty at No. 1 Independence
Game 2: No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Shady Spring
Wednesday, June 2
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Thursday, June 3
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, June 4
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Saturday, June 5
Game 7: If necessary, 1 p.m.