Girls
Shady Spring 51, Nicholas County 26
SUMMERSVILLE — Kierra Richmond finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead Shady Spring to its first victory, 51-26 over Nicholas County.
Brooklyn Gibson added 12 points for the Tigers (1-9), which will host Independence on Wednesday.
Mason Stone scored nine for Nicholas, which will go to Herbert Hoover on Saturday.
Shady Spring
Liv Tabit 2, Kellie Adkins 8, Brooklyn Gibson 12, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kierra Richmond 16, Kylie Baines 3, Neveah Canterbury 8.
Nicholas County
Anastin Hornsby 3, Gracie Trentham 4, Ruthie Lott 2, Alexis O'Dell 2, Mason Stone 9, Kelsi Foster 4, Mariah Boone 2.
SS 13 16 16 6 — 51
NC 4 7 8 7 — 26
3-point goals — SS: 1 (Gibson); NC: 2 (Hornsby, Trentham). Fouled out — none.
Independence 38, Meadow Bridge 35
Emily Suddreth had a triple-double with 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocks to lead Independence to a 38-35 win over Meadow Bridge.
Alexis Clark scored a game-high 22 points for Independence, which will host Montcalm Saturday at 7 p.m.
Kinsley Gwinn and Charity Reichard both scored 11 for Meadow Bridge, and Amber Stickler finished with 10. The Wildcats will visit Montcalm on Monday.
Meadow Bridge
Kinsley Gwinn 11, Charity Reichard 11, Alexis Cooper 1, Amber Stickler 10, Erin Price 2.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Alli Hypes 4, Alexis Clark 22, Emily Suddreth 10.
MB 10 6 12 7 — 35
I 14 8 11 5 — 38
3-point goals — MB: 8 (Gwinn 2, Reichard 2, Stickler 3); I: 4 (Clark 4). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 85, Valley Wetzel 21
FAIRLEA — Twelve players scored for Greenbrier East, which went 20-for-40 from 3-point range in an 85-21 win over Valley Wetzel.
Cadence Stewart scored 27 points — all on nine 3-pointers. Janacia Garrett was perfect from the floor and finished with 12 points.
Rachel Bates had 10 rebounds for Valley Wetzel (3-9).
Greenbrier East (9-4) will visit Woodrow Wilson Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Valley Wetzel (3-9)
Shyanne Moore 6, Winter Higgins 6, Kim Soles 4, Rachel Bates 4, Brittany Kennedy 4.
Greenbrier East (9-4)
Brookelyn Morgan 3, Allie Dunford 8, Cadence Stewart 27, Brooke Davis 9, Aubrey Glover 2, Marley Patterson 3, Abbie Mathis 2, Taylor Boswell 2, Josie Patterson 7, Janacia Garrett 12, Ari Gil Edo 4, Kenna Sheppard 6.
VW 8 8 4 1 — 21
GE 28 13 21 23 — 85
3-point goals — W: 0; GE: 20 (Morgan, Dunford 2, Stewart 9, Davis, M. Patterson, J. Patterson, Garrett 2, Gil Ebo, Sheppard 2). Fouled out — none.
Montcalm 43, Greenbrier West 37
CHARMCO — Kayton Perkins and Kaileigh Hodges scored eight points apiece in Montcalm's 43-37 win over Greenbrier West.
The Cavaliers were led by Raelynn Palmer with 12 points.
Greenbrier West will host Richwood on Tuesday. Montcalm will visit Independence on Saturday.
Montcalm
Jaden Lambert 1, Olivia Alexander 7, Makenzie Crews 7, Megan Lester 2, Kayton Perkins 8, Kaileigh Hodges 8, Summer Williams 4, T. Sizemore 6.
Greenbrier West
Natalie Agee 4, Meagan Poticher 4, Allison Dunn 4, Raelynn Palmer 12, Brooke Nutter 8, Braelyn Sanford 3, Hannah Sweet 2.
M 4 18 9 12 — 43
GW 8 8 12 9 — 37
3-point goals — M: 1 (Alexander); GW: 0. Fouled out — GW: Agee, Sweet.
Boys
Herbert Hoover 84, Richwood 63
ELKVIEW — Eli Robertson pumped in a game-high 28 points as Herbert Hoover won at home.
Devon Hatfield had 14 points and 10 assists for the Huskies (8-1), while Trevor Rager and Jack Copenhaver each chipped in 12 points.
Braden Spencer led the Lumberjacks (3-6) with 21, while Caleb Jantuah (13 points) and Camden Lawrence (10) also scored in double figures.
Richwood (3-6)
Miller 2, Spencer 21, Lawrence 10, Jantuah 13, Donohue 9, Bennett 6, Landreth 2.
Herbert Hoover (8-1)
Early 4, Copenhaver 12, Hatfield 14, D. Paxton 3, Rager 12, L. Paxton 2, Robertson 28, Chapman 9.
R 13 10 17 23 — 63
HH 22 19 19 24 — 84