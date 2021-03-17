BOYS
Westside 53,
Wyoming East 48
new richmond — Ethan Blackburn scored 21 points as Westside went on the road and beat county rival Wyoming East 53-48 on Tuesday.
Daniel Reed added 17 points for the Renegades (2-1), who will go to PikeView on Friday.
Wyoming East (2-2) got 19 from Chase York and 13 from Tanner Whitten. The Warriors will visit Liberty on Friday.
Westside
Ethan Blackburn 21, Daniel Reed 17, Michael Newsome 4, Wesley Browning 2, Evan Colucci 4, Dale Bledsoe 3, Jaxon Cogar 2.
Wyoming East
Tanner Whitten 13, Garrett Mitchell 5, Chandler Johnson 6, Chase York 19, Jacob Howard 2, Nate Parsons 3.
W 8 12 15 18 — 53
WE 9 12 11 16 — 48
3-point goals — W: 1 (Blackburn); WE: 3 (Mitchell, Johnson, Parsons). Fouled out: none.
Liberty 73,
Summers County 44
Braden Howell scored a game-high 22 points as Liberty defeated Summers County 73-44.
Adam Drennen finished with 15 points, Conner Cantley 14 and Trey Tabor 10 for the Raiders, who raised their record to 4-1.
Hunter Thomas led the Bobcats with 17 points. Ethan Eerenberg followed with 10.
Liberty is scheduled to host Wyoming East on Friday. Summers will welcome Montcalm on Thursday.
GIRLS
Greenbrier East 66,
Princeton 57
fairlea — Cadence Stewart scored 26 points and Brooke Davis added 13 as Greenbrier East defeated Princeton 66-57.
Allie Dunford dished out seven assists for the Spartans (4-3), which will host Mercer Christian on Thursday.
Princeton (3-3) got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Laken Dye. Lauren Parrish finished with 18 points and Saddie Boggess 10.
Princeton (3-3)
Lauren Parrish 18, Laken Dye 12, Kalyn Davis 8, Saddie Boggess 10, Reagan Southers 3, Kailey Sarver 2, Maddie Stull 2, Aliyah Taylor 2.
Greenbrier East (4-3)
Allie Dunford 8, Cadence Stewart 26, Brookelyn Morgan 8, Brooke Davis 13, Layla Pence 6, Taylor Boswell 3, Josie Patterson 2.
P 4 16 23 14 — 57
GE 18 15 15 18 — 66
3-point goals — P: 5 (Davis 2, Boggess 2, Southers); GE: 6 (Stewart 4, Morgan, Boswell). Fouled out — P: Davis.
River View 60,
Greenbrier West 25
charmco — Jenna Atwell scored 14 points and Ali Morgan 10 in River View’s 60-25 win over Greenbrier West.
Alllyson Dunn scored 10 for Greenbrier West, which will visit James Monroe tonight.
River View
Trista Lester 8, Haylie Payne 7, Sheridan Calhoun 8, Chloe Mitchim 3, Katie Bailey 8, Abbigail Pruitt 2, Ali Morgan 10, Jenna Atwell 14.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 2, Allyson Dunn 10, Raelynn Palmer 6, Brooke Nutter 3, Hannah Sweet 4.
RV 15 12 23 10 — 60
GW 4 6 10 5 — 25
3-point goals — RV: 3 (Mitchim, Atwell 2); GW: 0. Fouled out — GW: Natalie Agee, Dunn.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Oceana 56, Pineville 40
O: Kyler Reed 21, Bryson Blankenship 21
P: Landen Hodges 21, Konnor Fox 13
Next game: Oceana (2-2) tonight at Mullens; Pineville (2-1) at Glen Fork Thursday
JV
Pineville 42, Oceana 26
P: Isaiah Sizemore 11, Colton O’Neal 7
O: J. Toler 8
Next game: Oceana plays tonight at Mullens
Girls
Pineville 31, Oceana 29, OT
P: McKaylee Price 10, Kaylee Ellis 8
O: Catee Blackburn 14, Riley Brown 7
Next game: Pineville (2-0) at Glen Fork Thursday
JV
Oceana 25, Pineville 17
O: S. Lusk 11
P: Carlee Rollins 8
Next game: Pineville (1-1) at Glen Fork Thursday
Tryouts for Team Slay Under Armour coming Sunday
Tryouts for Team Slay Under Armour Travel Ball teams will be Sunday, March 21, at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley. Fifth grade will run 1-3 p.m. and seventh grade 3-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, go to https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18919880.
For more information, direct message Tamar Slay or Brian Nabors.
Beckley Little League signups
Signups for Beckley Little League will be held at the Lewis Nissan Preowned building in Beckley.
Dates are: March 20 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), March 23 (5:30-7:30 p.m.), March 27 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and March 29 (5:30-7:30 p.m.).
All players should be accompanied by an adult and must bring a birth certificate.