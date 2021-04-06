BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Westside 99, Independence 78
In a game that saw 30 combined 3-pointers, Westside was able to run away from Independence for a 99-78 victory.
Ethan Blackburn (26 points) and Evan Colucci (21) hit five 3-pointers each for Westside, which had 16 as a team. Wesley Browning added 11 and Shandell Adkins 10.
Independence made 14 3-pointers, nine by Michael McKinney as part of a 34-point evening. Cyrus Goodson finished with 24.
Westside will go to Tug Valley on Friday, while Independence will visit Liberty.
Westside
Ethan Blackburn 31, Wesley Browning 11, Jaxon Cogar 3, Evan Colucci 21, Daniel Reed 6, Dale Bledsoe 6, Shandell Adkins 10, Ryan Anderson 2, Phillip Fox 8.
Independence
Zack Bolen 6, Michael McKinney 34, Cyrus Goodson 24, Brady Green 3, Carter Adkins 4, Corey Shumate 2, Colton Hughes 3, J.D. Monroe 2.
W 27 26 25 21 — 99
I 17 14 18 29 — 78
3-point goals — W: 16 (Blackburn 5, Browning 2, Colucci 5, Bledsoe 2, Fox 2); I: 14 (McKinney 9, Goodson 3, Green, Adkins, Hughes). Fouled out — none.
Sherman 47,
Meadow Bridge 45
meadow bridge — Dalton Rollo scored 18 points and A.J. Skeens 11 in Sherman’s narrow 47-45 win over Meadow Bridge.
Hunter Claypool led Meadow Bridge (7-4) with 14 points and Logan Hatfield, who had 45 points and 13 rebounds in a win at Montcalm on Monday, grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats will host Greenbrier West on Friday.
Sherman (5-3)
Dalton Rollo 18, Alex Kirk 2, Jacob Welch 4, Wyatt Kincaid 7, Logan Green 5, A.J. Skeens 11.
Meadow Bridge (7-4)
Hunter Claypool 14, Logan Hatfield 7, Caidan Conner 2, Rian Cooper 5, Connor Mullins 6, Jaden Gladwell 7, Seaton Mullins 4.
S 17 13 13 4 — 47
MB 9 15 12 9 — 45
3-point goals — S: 4 (Kincaid 2, Green, Skeens); MB: 2 (Cooper, Gladwell). Fouled out — none.
PikeView 81,
Nicholas County 50
summersville — Dylan Blake scored 43 points in PikeView’s 81-50 win over Nicholas County.
Jake Coalson added 11 for the Panthers (4-9), who will host Independence tonight.
The Grizzlies (1-8) got 16 from Rylee Nicholas.
Nicholas will visit Herbert Hoover on Thursday.
PikeView (4-9)
Tyler Meadows 8, Kobey Taylor-Williams 6, Ryan Pennington 2, Jake Coalson 11, Dylan Blake 43, Kameron Lawson 3, Kaleb Dunn 3, Vared Vestal 3, David Thomas 2.
Nicholas County (1-8)
Colby Pishner 4, Rylee Nicholas 16, D.J. Coomes 9, Brycen Morriston 2, Ryan Keener 8, Jordan McKinney 4, Wes Hill 2, Bryson Phipps 5.
PV 21 20 17 23 — 81
NC 9 17 12 12 — 50
3-point goals — PV: 3 (Lawson, Dunn, Vestal); NC: 0. Fouled out — none.
Clay County 85,
Webster County 76, OT
upper glade — Clay County outscored Webster County 21-12 in a high-scoring overtime to come away with an 85-76 victory.
Curtis Litton led the Panthers (9-2) with 31 points and Tanneer Falkner had 24. Grant Krajeski added 10.
Rye Gadd scored a team-high 26 for Webster (6-4). Devin Coley finished with 16 and Carter Williams 10.
Clay County (9-2)
Grant Krajeski 10, Tanner Falkner 24, Caleb Atha 5, Colten Pritt 9, Curtis Litton 31, Ethan Burkhamer 6.
Webster County (6-4)
Kyan Gillespie 6, Caden Cutlip 9, Carter Williams 10, Rye Gadd 26, Conner Bell 7, Devin Coley 16, Riley Clevenger 2.
CC 17 13 10 24 21 — 85
WC 7 21 19 17 12 — 76
3-point goals — CC: 3 (Falkner 2, Pritt); WC: 8 (Gadd 3, Coley 3, Bell, Cutlip). Fouled out — WC: Bell.
Mount View 68,
Mercer Christian 44
welch — Tony Bailey scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mount View to a 68-44 win over Mercer Christian.
Justin Haggerty added 16 and T.J. Bell 13 for the Knights (6-4), who will visit River View on Thursday.
Mercer Christian got 18 from Crews Testerman and 12 from Sam Boothe.
Mercer Christian
Crews Testerman 18, Sam Boothe 12, Tanner Keithly 5, Steve Burchar 4, Shane Basham 3, Zach Coleman 2.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 23, Justin Haggerty 16, T.J. Bell 13, Brendon Rotenberry 4, Jason Haggerty 4, Brian Long 2, Jaylen Hall 2, Malaki Bishop 2, Kris Jackson 2.
MCA 7 12 9 16 — 44
MV 10 21 16 21 — 68
3-point goals — MCA: 9 (Testerman 3, Boothe 2, Keithly, Basham); MV: (Bailey 2, Ju. Haggerty 4, Bell). Fouled out — none.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Westside 47,
Independence 26
Westside led 30-9 at halftime en route to a 47-26 win at Independence.
Kenzie Bledsoe scored 13 points and Shyan Jenkins 12 for the Renegades (6-9), who will finish their regular season Thursday at Princeton.
Emily Suddreth posted another triple-double with 14 points, 20 rebounds and 19 blocked shots for Independence.
The Patriots will visit Shady Spring today at 6 p.m.
Westside
Sydney Cochrane 9, Katelyn Lester 2, Kenzie Morgan 2, Sarah Brown 4, Kenzie Bledsoe 13, Abby Lusk 2, Shyan Jenkins 12, Daisha Cline 3.
Independence
Alexis Clark 7, Skylar Wooten 2, Emily Suddreth 14, Kenzie Taylor 3.
W 16 14 10 7 — 47
I 4 5 13 4 — 26
3-point goals — W: 4 (Brown, Bledsoe, Jenkins, Cline); I: 2 (Clark, Taylor). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 47,
Braxton County 33
sutton — Sydney Baird scored a game-high 26 points in Webster County’s 47-33 victory at Braxton County.
Laney Hunt scored 11 for Braxton.
The Highlanders (9-2) will play at Meadow Bridge tonight.
Webster County (9-2)
Ceressa Williams 3, Emily Taylor 4, Natalie Snyder 2, Holly Perrine 6, Madison Hamrick 4, Ava Durhamn 2, Sydney Baird 26.
Braxton County
Bre Smarr 1, Laney Hunt 11, Addison Garavaglia 5, Brooklyn Godfrey 4, Heidi Payne 7, Adrian Lunsford 1, Lillie Peters 3.
WC 22 5 13 7 — 47
BC 5 9 7 12 — 33
3-point goals — WC: 2 (Perrine 2); BC: 5 (Hunt 3, Garavaglia, Payne); Fouled out — none.
Girls Sectional Tournaments
Class A Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Mount View/Greater Beckley Christian winner at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 3 Bluefield vs. No. 2 Summers County, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship, Bluefield/Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Championship, Liberty/Chapmanville winner at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Shady Spring at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Wednesday, April 14
No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AAAA Region 3
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, at highest remaining seed
Regional Schedule
all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions
Tuesday, April 20
Class AAA Region 3 co-finals
Wednesday, April 21
Class A Region 3 co-finals
Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals
Thursday, April 22
Class AA Region 3 co-finals
Today’s Local Schedule
Boys
Capital at Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Wyoming East, ccd.
Wednesday, April 7
Greenbrier East at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Shady Spring, 6 p.m.
Mount View at Richwood, 6 p.m.
Nicholas County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton, 5:45 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Webster County at Meadow Bridge, 7 p.m.
State Scores
Boys
Braxton County 64, Roane County 59
Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 47
Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54
James Monroe 65, Greenbrier West 44
Magnolia 53, John Marshall 39
Martinsburg 65, Hedgesville 53
Morgantown 58, Wheeling Park 52
Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44
Nitro 52, St. Albans 45
Notre Dame 80, Poca 78
PikeView 81, Nicholas County 50
Ravenswood 69, Parkersburg Catholic 64
Ritchie County 69, Tyler Consolidated 54
Sherman 47, Meadow Bridge 45
Westside 99, Independence 78
Williamstown 64, St. Marys 41
Wirt County 69, Wahama 36
Wyoming East 42, Chapmanville 39
Girls
Bridgeport 61, Robert C. Byrd 53
East Fairmont 48, Liberty Harrison 32
Frankfort 57, Hampshire 28
Jefferson 60, Spring Mills 48
Moorefield 52, Pendleton County 31
Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16
Roane County 33, Clay County 28
Westside 47, Independence 26
Wheeling Park 74, Parkersburg South 55
PREP WRESTLING
WVWCA/wvmat.com Poll
Class A
1. Greenbrier West
2. St. Marys
3. Doddridge County
4. Wirt County
5. Petersburg
6. Wahama
7. Williamstown
8. Moorefield
9. Calhoun County
10. Cameron
Also receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated, Magnolia
Class AA
1. Point Pleasant
2. Independence
3. Fairmont Senior
4. Braxton County
5. Oak Glen
6. Berkeley Springs
7. Herbert Hoover
8. Clay County
9. Lewis County
10. Winfield
Class AAA
1. Parkersburg South
2. Spring Mills
3. St. Albans
tie. University
5. Wheeling Park
6. Cabell Midland
7. Buckhannon-Upshur
8. Hurricane
9. Musselman
10. Huntington
Also receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson, Washington