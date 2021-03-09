Oak Hill 61, Liberty 60
oak hill — Jacob Perdue’s 3-pointer at the buzzer helped Oak Hill hold off Liberty 61-60.
Oak Hill (2-1) led 45-35 after the third quarter before Liberty came back and took a two-point lead late. Perdue’s 3 was his fourth of the game and gave him a team-high 16 points.
Samuel Crist added 14 and Trey Foster 12 for the Red Devils (2-1), who will visit Greenbrier East on Friday.
Adam Drennen scored a game-high 28 for the Raiders (1-1). Braden Howell scored 13 and A.J. Williams 10. Liberty will go to Mingo Central Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty (1-1)
A.J. Williams 10, Braden Howell 13, Trey Tabor 2, Adam Drennen 28, Adam McGhee 7.
Oak Hill (2-1)
Jacob Perdue 16, Omar Lewis 2, Leonard Farrow 6, Samuel Crist 14, Trey Foster 12, Cade Maynor 4, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 4, Camden Craddock 3.
L 13 6 16 25 — 60
OH 21 11 13 16 — 61
3-point goals — L: 2 (Williams, McGhee); OH: 10 (Perdue 4, Crist 2, Foster 3, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — L: McGhee.
Independence 86, Nicholas County 58
Michael McKinney poured in 43 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Independence defeated visiting Nicholas County 86-58.
Cyrus Goodson scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Patriots (2-0). Zack Bolen pulled down 11 boards.
The Grizzlies got 15 points each from Rylee Nicholas and D.J. Coomes.
Independence will visit Westside on Friday, while Nicholas will host Herbert Hoover.
Nicholas County
Rylee Nicholas 15, D.J. Coomes 15, Haydon Morris 5, Ryan Keener 4, Jordan McKinney 9, Wes Hill 4, Brian Bailes 7, Austin Altizer 1.
Independence
Zack Bolen 5, Michael McKinney 43, Logan Phalin 2, Cyrus Goodson 25, Carter Adkins 7, Colton Hughes 2, J.D. Monroe 2.
NC 8 20 12 16 — 58
I 34 23 16 13 — 86
3-point goals — NC: 5 (Nicholas 2, Morris, McKinney); I: 10 (McKinney 7, Goodson 2, Adkins). Fouled out — none.
Shady Spring 83, PikeView 46
Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring turned up the defense in its home opener, coming away with 32 steals and an 83-46 win over sectional rival PikeView Tuesday.
Despite the lopsided final, the game was tied at the half before the Tigers pulled away with a 28-3 third-quarter run. It was powered by 11 points from senior Todd Duncan.
Twin sophomores Braden and Cole Chapman each scored 21 for Shady, while Duncan finished with 14 and Cameron Manns 11. Duncan recorded six of the Tigers’ 32 steals, with Cole adding five and Braden four.
For PikeView, Jake Coalson and Dylan Blake had 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Shady will travel to Mount View today.
PikeView (1-2)
Gage Damewood 3, Kobey Taylor-Williams 5, Jake Coalson 16, Dylan Blake 15, Kameron Lawson 7
Shady Spring (2-0)
Todd Duncan 14, Cole Chapman 21, Braden Chapman 21, Jaedan Holstein 3, Sam Jordan 7, Cameron Manns 11, Ammar Maxwell 4, Jacob Meadows 2
PV: 7 24 3 12 — 46
SS: 15 16 28 24 — 83
3-point goals — PV: 3 (Taylor-Williams, Lawson 2); SS: 12 (Duncan 4, C. Chapman 3, B. Chapman 4, Manns). Fouled out — none
Greenbrier West 74, Clay-Battelle 58
blacksville — Kaiden Pack scored a game-high 29 points and Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West pulled away to defeat Clay-Battelle 74-58 in the first round of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Chase Boggs added 18 for the Cavaliers, who led 48-43 going to the fourth quarter. Lawson Vaughan finished with 13 and Brandon Oscar 10.
Clay-Battelle got 23 from Gavin Moore and 14 from MoJo Chisler.
Greenbrier West’s scheduled games against Richwood on Thursday and Meadow Bridge on Friday have been postponed. The Cavs (1-1) will take on Williamstown in the Par-Mar Tournament Wednesday, March 17, at West Virginia State in Institute.
Greenbrier West (1-1)
Kaiden Pack 29, Logan Shrewsberry 2, Chase McClung 3, Brandon Oscar 10, Chase Boggs 18, Lawson Vaughan 13.
Clay-Battelle
Gage Statler 6, Chase Ammons 5, Gavin Moore 23, MoJo Chisler 14, Cooper Watson 5.
GW 10 19 19 26 — 74
CB 9 18 16 15 — 58
3-point goals — GW: 4 (Pack, Oscar, Boggs 2); CB: 6 (Statler 2, Moore, Chisler 3). Fouled out: CB: Drew Boczek.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Van 54, Liberty 7
Emma Wilcox scored 20 points and Rylee Gogas 10 as Van beat Liberty 54-7.
Kady Jarrell finished with five points for the Raiders, who will travel to Meadow Bridge on Thursday.
Van
Maycee Johner 6, Erika Perry 6, Jazmyn Gibson 1, Ana Vieito 6, Emma Wilcox 20, Rylee Gogas 10, Chloe Daniels 2, Emilee White 1, Autumn Estep 2.
Liberty
Ashley Walker 2, Kady Jarrell 5, Madison Phipps 0, Jessica Anderson 0, Devin Linville 0.
V 19 11 16 8 — 54
L 0 2 0 5 — 7
3-point goals — V: 0; L: 1 (Jarrell). Fouled out: none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Scores
Pineville 43, Oceana 42, OT
P: Konnor Fox 20, Braxton Morgan 7, Landon Hodges 5
O: Reed 18, Blankenship 9, Brunty 8
Next game: Pineville (1-0) hosts Herndon Monday at 6 p.m.; Oceana hosts Mullens today at 5:30 p.m.
JV
Pineville 36, Oceana 18
P: Isaiah Sizemore 14, Lucas Kennedy 8
O: J. Toler 6, H. Cook 6
Eastern Greenbrier 33,
Summers County 21
EG: Kennedy Stewart 16, McKenna McClure 8
SC: Avery Lloyd 7
Next game: Eastern Greenbrier (1-0) Thursday vs. Summersville