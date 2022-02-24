Parkersburg South 81, Woodrow Wilson 62
Ashton Mooney scored a game-high 28 points and Class AAAA No. 3 Parkersburg South defeated Woodrow Wilson 81-62.
The Patriots sank 10 of their 12 3-pointers in the first half in building a 46-28 halftime lead. Woodrow scored the first eight points of the second half to close to within 10, but the Patriots were able to pull away.
Elijah Redfern led Woodrow with 22 points and Maddex McMillen added 13. Senior Keynan Cook made his season debut after recovering from a knee procedure and finished with five points.
Riley Street scored 15 for Parkersburg South. Cyrus Traugh added 12 and Tobi Adebulus 11.
The Flying Eagles are the No. 2 seed for the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament and will host No. 3 Princeton Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South
Austin Reeves 3, Cyrus Traugh 12, Ashton Mooney 28, Riley Street 15, Jackson Smith 3, Connor Branham 6, Aiden Blake 3, Tobi Adebulus 11.
Woodrow Wilson
Keynan Cook 5, Maddex McMillen 13, Elijah Redfern 22, Brayden Hawthorne 6, Sam Peck 4, Caleb Gravely 6, Jaylon Walton 6.
PS 24 22 14 21 — 81
WW 11 17 19 15 — 62
Three-point goals — PS: 12 (Reeves, Traugh 2, Mooney, Street 3, Smith, Branham 2, Blake, Adebulus); WW: 4 (McMillen, Redfern 2, Hawthorne). Fouled out — WW: Redfern.
Oak Hill 74, Nicholas County 44
summersville — Oak Hill scored 27 points in the second quarter, on the way to a 74-44 victory over Nicholas County to finish the regular season at 11-9.
Jacob Perdue led all scorers with 23 points and Trevor Kelly scored 10 for Oak Hill.
Colby Pishner scored 19 points to lead Nicholas County.
Oak Hill (11-9) travels to Greenbrier East Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament. Nicholas County (10-12) will host Sissonville Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Oak Hill (11-9)
Jacob Perdue 23, Trevor Kelley 10, Braxton Hall 9, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 8, Malaki Lewis 7, Sam Crist 8, Trey Foster 5, Leonard Farrow 2, Moses Mann 2, Cade Maynor 2
Nicholas County (10-12)
Colby Pishner 19, Briar Bailes 6, Ethan Collins 2, Gage Groggs 8, Wesley Hill 2, Austin Altizer 3.
OH: 12 27 14 21 — 74
NC: 9 9 9 17 — 44
3-point goals: OH: 9 (Perdue 3, Hall 3, Crist 2, Lewis); NC: 3 (Bailes 2, Groggs). Fouled out: Players.