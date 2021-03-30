Boys Basketball
Oak Hill 59, PikeView 48
Gardner — Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, Oak Hill outscored PikeView 20-8 in the final frame to win 59-48 on the road Tuesday.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas led all scorers with 21 points while Jacob Perdue added 17 for the Red Devils.
Dylan Blake led PikeView with 20 points.
Oak Hill will travel to Nicholas County on Thursday.
Oak Hill (3-2)
Ethan Vargo-Thomas 21, Jacob Perdue 17, Omar Lewis 3, Brandon Ferrell 2, Sammy Crist 5, Trey Foster 2, Cade Maynor 6, Camden Craddock 3
PikeView (2-9)
Dylan Blake 20, Kobey Taylor-Williams 18, Jake Coalson 6, Cameron Lawson 3, Caleb Dunn 1
OH: 16 8 15 20 — 59
PV: 14 10 16 8 — 48
3-point goals — OH: (Perdue 4, Lewis 1, Vargo-Thomas 2); PV: 4 (Taylor-Williams 3, Lawson 1). Fouled Out — OH: Maynor.
Greenbrier East 74, Bluefield 47
Bluefield — William Gabbert scored 20 points as Greenbrier East cruised to a 74-47 win over Bluefield at the Brushfork Armory Tuesday night.
Adam Seams added 15 for the Spartans while Sam Aultz pitched in 14.
Caleb Fuller led Bluefield with 15 points.
Greenbrier East will play Wyoming East Thursday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Greenbrier East (7-1)
Tucker Via 6, Montquell Davis 8, Aaron Griffith 4, William Gabbert 20, Sam Aultz 14, Adam Seams 15, Jude Libby 5, Cole Withrow 2
Bluefield (2-5)
Logan Hyden 6, Zion Flack 4, Tre Walker 6, Caleb Fuller 15, RJ Hasten 10, William Lunney 2, Jayon King 4
GE: 19 17 20 18 — 74
B: 8 13 10 16 — 47
3-point goals — GE: 8 (Gabbert 3, Aultz 4, Libby 1). B: 3 (Hyden 1, Fuller 2). Fouled Out — None.
Meadow Bridge 54, Montcalm 44
meadow bridge — Logan Hatfield scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Meadow Bridge's 54-44 win over Montcalm.
Noah White scored a game-high 17 points for Montcalm.
The Wildcats (5-3) will host Harman in the second round of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Montcalm
Isaac Reed 2, Luke Nunn 2, Ethan Nichols 7, Noah White 17, Keith Kosinar 8, Trent Nunn 8.
Meadow Bridge (5-3)
Hunter Claypool 5, Logan Hatfield 16, Caidan Connor 4, Rian Cooper 8, Kyle Hinken 7, Jaden Gladwell 4, Seaton Mullins 8, Blake Bennett 2.
M 5 10 7 22 — 44
MB 8 20 7 19 — 54
3-point goals — M: 6 (Nichols, White, Kosinar 2, Nunn 2); MB: 4 (Cooer 2, Hinken, Gladwell). Fouled out — M: Tyler Pigg.
Girls Basketball
Montcalm 56, Meadow Bridge 15
Meadow Bridge — Montcalm held Meadow Bridge scoreless in the fourth quarter, cruising to a 56-15 win over Meadow Bridge on Tuesday.
Olivia alexander led the Lady Generals with 17 points while McKenzie Crews added 12.
Amber Stickler scored 12 of the Wildcats' 15 points.
Meadow Bridge will travel to Greater Beckley on Thursday
Montcalm
Olivia Alexander 17, McKenzie Crews 12, Megan Lester 3, Jaden Perkins 2, Kaylee Hodges 10, Summer Williams 6, Autumn Williams 2, Tori Sizemore 4
Meadow Bridge (2-8)
Charity Reichard 3, Amber Stickler 12
M: 11 14 12 19 — 56
MB: 3 5 7 0 — 15
3-point goals — M: 3 (Alexander 3); MB: 3 (Stickler 3). Fouled Out — None
Sissonville 57, Shady Spring 54
Shady Spring dropped to 0-8 on the season in a 57-54 loss to Sissonville Tuesday at Shady.
In the losing effort, Kierra Richmond led all scorers with 29 points, while Brooklyn Gibson added 11.
Shady will host Westside Thursday.
Sissonville (3-5)
Z. McCutcheon 8, S. Farmer 10, H. Jarrett 13, M. McCutcheon 9, K. Jones 9, W. Nelson 2, M. Asbury 3, A. Compton 3.
Shady Spring (0-8)
Liv Tabit 1, Kellie Adkins 6, Brooklyn Gibson 11, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kierra Richmond 29, Kylie Barnes 5
S: 10 13 22 12 _ 57
SS: 10 15 13 16 — 54
3-point goals — S: 7 (Z. McCutcheon 2, Jarrett 1, M. McCutcheon 3, Jones 1); SS: 5 (Gibson 1, Richmond 3, Barnes 1). Fouled Out — SS: Tabit.
Mercer Christian 72, Independence 42
Kayley Trump poured in 25 points to lead Mercer Christian to a 72-42 win over Independence.
Abby Keaton added 15 for the Cavaliers.
Emily Suddreth scored 15 to lead Independence, which will host Meadow Bridge on Friday.
Mercer Christian
Karis Trump 7, Kirsten Trump 3, Bailee Martin 9, Cassandra Parsons 3, Kayley Trump 25, Jaala Maurer 6, Paige Boyd 2, Sam Neal 2, Abby Keaton 15.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 9, Lexy Phipps 9, Alexis Clark 9, Emily Suddreth 15.
MCA 28 19 11 14 — 72
I 7 5 14 16 — 42
3-point goals — MCA: 8 (Kar. Trump, Ki. Trump, Martin, Parsons, Kay. Trump 3); I: 5 (Hypes 2, Clark 2, Wooten). Fouled out — none.