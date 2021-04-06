Girls
Oak Hill 68, Greenbrier West 34
oak hill — Samiah Lynch and Brooke Linkswiller scored 17 points each as Oak Hill defeated Greenbrier East 68-34 for its first win of the season.
Eden Gilkey added 11 and Kaila Hames 10 for the Red Devils (1-7), who will go to Princeton on Wednesday.
Allison Dun scored 12 to lead Greenbrier West (1-12), which will host Richwood tonight.
Greenbrier West (1-12)
Natalie Agee 6, Meagan Poticher 7, Allison Dunn 12, Raelynn Palmer 9.
Oak Hill (1-7)
Samiah Lynch 17, Eden Gilkey 11, Kaila Hames 10, Brooke Linkswiller 17, Bethany Rosiek 5, Grace Angelona 1, Harper Davis 2, Krista Shrewserry 5.
GW 11 9 10 4 — 34
OH 17 13 16 22 — 68
3-point goals — GW: 0; OH: 7 (Lynch, Linkswiller 5, Rosiek). Fouled out — GW: Dunn.
Webster County 65, Richwood 36
upper glade — Sydney Baird’s 31 points led Webster County to a 65-36 win over visiting Richwood.
Holly Perrine added 15 for the Highlanders (8-2), who will visit Braxton County tonight.
Richwood (3-9) got 17 from Trinity Amick. The Lumberjacks will visit Greenbrier West tonight.
Richwood (3-9)
Kiara Smith 6, Caley Brown 2, Hannah Lipps 9, Trinity Amick 17.
Webster County (8-2)
Ceressa Williams 2, Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 8, Holly Perrine 15, Madison Hamrick 2, Ava Durham 4, Hannah Cutlip 2, Sydney Baird 31.
R 11 6 8 11 — 36
WC 20 9 17 20 — 65
3-point goals — R: 1 (Lipps); WC: 7 (Perrine 4, Baird 3). Fouled out — none.
Boys
Nicholas County 74, Sissonville 60
sissonville — Rylee Nicholas and D.J. Coomes scored 22 apiece in Nicholas County’s first victory, 74-60 over Sissonville.
Dylan Griffith scored 15 and Jake Wiseman 10 for Sissonville (0-8).
The Grizzlies (1-7) will host PikeView tonight.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 8, Rylee Nicholas 22, D.J. Coomes 22, Ryan Keener 9, Jordan McKinney 4, Wes Hill 2, Jackson Morriston 1, Briar Bailes 2, Austin Altizer 2, Bryson Phipps 2.
Sissonville
Ivan Jackson 4, Dylan Griffith 15, Ethan Taylor 6, Dylan Lucas 4, Elijah Thompson 9, Kavlin Johnson 4, Jake Wiseman 10, Michael Taylor 4, Evan Taylor 4.
NC 19 14 27 14 — 74
S 9 10 17 24 — 60
3-point goals — NC: 1 (Nicholas); S: 5 (Griffith, Thompson 3, Wiseman). Fouled out — none.
Greater Beckley Christian 45, Mount View 34
Three players scored in double figures in Greater Beckley Christian’s 45-34 win over Mount View.
B.J. Mitchell led the way with 15, Jordan McInnis followed with 13 and Kaden Smallwood finished with 11.
Mount View got nine points from Tony Bailey.
Greater Beckley (5-3) will begin play in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament on Thursday. The Knights (5-4) will host Mercer Christian tonight.
Mount View (5-4)
Tony Bailey 9, Kris Jackson 5, Justin Haggerty 5, Jaylen Hall 2, Brendon Rotenberry 4, Malaki Bishop 4, T.J. Bell 5.
Greater Beckley Christian (5-3)
Kaden Smallwood 11, Jordan McInnis 13, B.J. Mitchell 15, John Rose 3, Michael Judy 3.
MV 5 11 14 4 — 34
GBC 12 13 9 11 — 45
3-point goals — MV: 2 (Haggerty, Hall); GBC: 4 (Smallwood, Mitchell, Rose, Judy). Fouled out — MV: Rotenberry.
Webster County 76, Richwood 55
upper glade — Webster County trailed by two at halftime but outscored Richwood by 23 the rest of the way for a 76-55 win.
Rye Gadd scored a game-high 23 points for the Highlanders (6-3). Caden Cutlip added 17 and Devin Coley 15.
Cooper Donahue led Richwood with 15. Nick Bennett had 12 and Camden Lawrence 10.
Webster will host Clay County tonight, while the Lumberjacks (3-7) will go to Summers County on Wednesday.
Richwood
Aiden Miller 3, Braden Spencer 5, Camden Lawrence 10, Caleb Jantuah 6, Cooper Donahue 15, Nick Bennett 12, Josh Andreth 4.
Webster County (6-3)
Kyan Gillesipie 3, Caden Cutlip 17, Carter Williams 10, Rye Gadd 23, Connor Bell 4, Devin Coley 15, Gage Groggs 2, Dakota Blankenship 2.
R 22 8 17 8 — 55
WC 16 12 24 24 — 76
3-point goals — R: 4 (Donahue 2, Spencer, Bennett); WC: 11 (Cutlip 5, Gadd 3, Coley 3). Fouled out — none.
Today’s Local Schedule
Boys
Chapmanville at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
PikeView at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Summers County at Shady Spring, ccd.
Westside at Independence, 4 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Capital, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Bluefield, 7 p.m.
State Scores
Boys
Fairmont Senior 92, Liberty Harrison 65
Frankfort 63, Moorefield 34
Meadow Bridge 69, Montcalm 54
North Marion 74, Lewis County 55
Parkersburg 75, Riverside 43
Parkersburg South 68, St. Albans 50
Pendleton County 51, Keyser 43
Ravenswood 77, Wahama 40
Teays Valley Christian 59, Covenant Christian 50
Winfield 70, Lincoln County 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Nitro vs. Wayne, ppd.
Girls
Capital 52, South Charleston 46
Huntington 78, George Washington 59
John Marshall 69, Magnolia 54
Mercer Christian 67, Beth Haven Christian 13
Moorefield 54, East Hardy 13
Musselman 42, Hedgesville 22
Oak Glen 47, Brooke 40
Petersburg 81, Pendleton County 29
Preston 84, Trinity 60
Sissonville 48, Herbert Hoover 39
Tug Valley 59, Gilmer County 51
Tygarts Valley 39, Pocahontas County 38