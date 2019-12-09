PREP ROUNDUP: Mitchell scores 1,000th career point

Grace Mitchell scored her 1,000th career point and led Greater Beckley Christian to a 61-19 win over Victory Baptist on Monday.
Mitchell finished with a game-high 32 points. She hit the milestone with a 3-pointer in the first quarter, one of six on the night. She now has 1,023 career points.
Allie Smith added 12 points for the Lady Crusaders (2-0), who will play Teays Valley Christian Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the FCA Classic at the Baisi Center in Montgomery.
Evie Dillon led Victory Baptist with 12 points.
Victory Baptist
Evie Dillon 12, Molly Ward 4, Kayla Chafin 2, Lauren Grose 1.
Greater Beckley Christian (2-0)
Grace Mitchell 32, Allie Smith 12, Emma Moss 9, Jessica Arrington 4, Alyssa Woodruff 2, Praise Alexis 2.
VB 2 8 3 6 — 19
GBC 18 12 16 15 — 61
Three-point goals: VB: 0, GBC: 6 (Mitchell 6). Fouled out: none.
Wyoming East 91, Liberty 10
Skylar Davidson finished with 21 points, seven steals and six assists to lead Wyoming East to a 91-10 victory over Liberty.
Daisha Summers and Abby Russell scored 12 apiece and freshman Kayley Bane added 10 for the Lady Warriors (2-0), who will visit Shady Spring Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Kylie Wallace led Liberty with six points and seven rebounds.
Wyoming East (2-0)
Skylar Davidson 21, Hannah Blankenship 5, Daisha Summers 12, Colleen Lookabill 6, Abby Russell 12, Kayley Bane 10, Abby Qusenberry 5, Bri Cook 8, Laken Toler 8, Bria Smith 2, Torree Lawson 2.
Liberty (1-2)
Faith Davis 2, Courtney Nelson 2, Kylie Wallace 6.
WE 38 27 12 14 — 91
L 4 4 2 0 — 10
Three-point goals: WE: 5 (Davidson 3, Blankenship, Cook), L: 0. Fouled out: L: Hannah Lilly.
Richwood 47,
Meadow Bridge 37
meadow bridge — Trinity Amick scored a game-high 26 points as Richwood defeated Meadow Bridge 47-37 for its first win of the season.
Kiara Smith added 10 for the Lady Lumberjacks (1-3), who will visit Montcalm on Friday.
Summer Bragg scored 18 and Karli Pomeroy 11 for Meadow Bridge (1-2), which plays at East Hardy Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Richwood (1-3)
Becca O’Dell 4, Trinity Amick 26, Hanna Lipps 4, Mikhaela McKinney 2, Kiara Smith 10, Caley Brown 1.
Meadow Bridge (1-2)
Karli Pomeroy 11, Summer Bragg 18, Jenna Gladwell 2, Annabelle Woods 2, Chelsea Chester 1, Betty Watson 1, Ashley Fox 2.
Three-point goals: R: 0, MB: 2 (Pomeroy 2), Fouled out: none.