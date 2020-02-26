PREP ROUNDUP: Mitchell leads Lady Crusaders' sectional win over Mount View

Greater Beckley Christian 66, Mount View 23
Gracie Mitchell scored a game-high 34 points as Greater Beckley Christian defeated Mount View 66-23 in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday night.
Mitchell also had six assists, six rebounds and five steals. McKenzie O’Neal added 12 points and six steals, and Allie Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Polly Cannady led Mount View with 11 points.
The Lady Crusaders will visit Greenbrier West for a semifinal game Thursday at 7 p.m.
Mount View
Polly Cannady 11, Myasia Hill 7, Hannah Cox 3, Aalayiah Jeffries 2.
Greater Beckley Christian
Grace Mitchell 34, McKenzie O’Neal 12, Allie Smith 10, Emma Moss 8, Praise Alexis 2.
MV 1 5 12 5 — 23
GBC 18 23 14 11 — 66
Three-point goals: MV: 3 (Hill 2, Cox); GBC: 8 (Mitchell 6, Moss 2). Fouled out: none.
Greenbrier East 81, Riverside 37
fairlea — Amya Damon had 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Greenbrier East defeated Riverside 81-37 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Emma Dotson added 11 points for the Lady Spartans (20-3), and Kate Perkins had five assists.
Kaylee Nickoson grabbed 11 rebounds for Riverside (7-16).
Greenbrier East will host Woodrow Wilson for the sectional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Riverside (7-16)
Symns 7, Bare 9, Merrill 8, Nickoson 2, Hutchinson 2, Kauff 3, McKenzie 5, Williams 1.
Greenbrier East (20-3)
Amya Damon 13, Emma Dotson 11, T. Dunbar 6, Perkins 5, Haley McClure 25, Stewart 9, Shepherd 3, Davis 7, Groves 2.
R 10 6 7 14 — 37
GE 16 24 29 12 — 81
Three-point goals: R: 4 (Symns, Bare 2, Kauff); GE: 10 (Dotson 2, Perkins, McClure 3, Stewart 3, Davis). Fouled out: none.
Montcalm 44, Meadow Bridge 27
montcalm — Megan Lester scored 13 points to lead the Lady Generals past the Lady Wildcats in the opening round of the Class A, Region 3, Section 2 play Tuesday.
Olivia Alexander added 11 points, while Makenzie Crews had nine assists and seven steals for Montcalm.
Chelsea Chester had 12 points for Meadow Bridge.
Montcalm (10-12) travels to No. 1-seed Summers County Thursday.
Boys Regular Season
Shady Spring 84,
South Charleston 77
south charleston — Tommy Williams poured in 27 points as Shady Spring concluded its regular season with a, 84-77 road win over South Charleston Tuesday.
Freshman twin brothers Braden and Cole Chapman scored 17 points each while seniors Greyson Shepherd and Luke LeRose added 11 and 12 respectively.
Shady finishes the regular season 21-1 and will await the winner of the River View/James Monroe play in game.
Shady Spring
Tommy Williams 27, Greyson Shepherd 11, Luke LeRose 12, Braden Chapman 17, Cole Chapman 17
South Charleston
Jones 6, Johnson 15, Dawson 2, Sutton 25, Smith 5, Rohmiller 5, Brown 13, Penelope 6
SS: 26 23 11 24 — 84
SC: 16 18 22 21 — 77
Independence 76, Sherman 70
seth — Michael McKinney scored a game-high 36 points to lead Independence past Sherman, 76-70, Tuesday night on the road.
Jarred Cannady, Atticus Goodson and Carter Adkins added 10 points apiece for the Patriots.
Chris Abbott led the Tide with 26 and Dalton Rollo scored 24.
Independence opens Class AA Region 3, Section 1 play Tuesday against Oak Hill at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Independence
Michael McKinney 36, Jarred Cannady 10, Atticus Goodson 10, Garrett Brooks 2, Logan Phalin 6, Carter Adkins 10, Josh Perry 2.
Sherman
Brian Busby 4, Chris Abbott 26, R.J. Cline 5, Bryson Carter 7, Dalton Rollo 24, Alex Kirk 2, Parker Rollo 2.
I: 19 14 15 28 — 76
S: 11 26 10 23 — 70
3-point goals: I: 10 (McKinney 6, Cannady 2, Adkins 2); S: 7 (Abbott 5, Carter, D. Rollo). Fouled out: None.
Mount View 74,
Summers County 45
welch — The Golden Knights rode a balanced attack to victory over the Bobcats.
Justin Haggerty scored 13 points for Mount View and Tony Bailey scored 11 points. Brandon Rhotenberry and Kris Jackson added nine points apiece.
Dawson Ratliff scored 12 points to pace the Bobcats. Hunter Thomas had eight points and Trenton Meador had eight.
Mount View travels to River View tonight. Summers opens Class A Region 3, Section 2 play Tuesday hosting Meadow Bridge.