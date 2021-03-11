Girls Prep Basketball
Meadow Bridge 42,
Liberty 12
meadow bridge — Freshman Charity Recihard had 21 points in her high school debut as Meadow Bridge cruised to a 42-12 home win over Liberty Thursday night.
Points were far and few the first quarter as the Wildcats led 3-2 heading into the second frame but the hosts found their footing afterwards, taking a 13-8 lead into the break and holding the Raiders to four points in the second half. In addition to Reichard’s 21, senior Jenna Gladwell scored 14 points in the win.
Meadow Bridge will host Mount ViewSaturday at 2 p.m.
Liberty (0-2)
Ashley Walker 2, Katy Jarrell 8, Jessica Anderson 2
Meadow Bridge (1-0)
Jenna Gladwell 14, Kinsley Gwinn 5, Charity Reichard 21, Alexis Cooper 2,
L: 2 6 2 2 — 12
MB: 3 10 12 17 — 42
3-point goals: 2 (Jarrell 2); MB: 1 (Gwinn). Fouled Out: MB: Cooper
Boys Prep Basketball
Sherman 65,
Midland Trail 62
Sherman — Midland Trail dropped a close game on the road Thursday, falling 65-62 at Sherman.
The Patriots, who missed 14 free throws in the loss, were led by Indy Eades who scored 20 points while Aidan Lesher added 14.
Sherman’s Dalton Rollo led all scorers with 25 points.
Trail falls to 1-2 and will travel to Summers County today.
Midland Trail (1-2)
Indy Eades 20, Aidan Lesher 14, John Paul Morrison 8, Matt Light 8
Sherman (3-0)
Dalton Rollo 25, Cam Caldwell 10, Alex Kirk 9.