Woodrow Wilson 70, Bluefield 64
brushfork — Maddex McMillen scored 29 points and had nine rebounds and the Flying Eagles eluded the Beavers 70-64 at Brushfork Armory.
Ben Gilliam scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in spite of being in foul trouble most of the game. DeWayne Richardson added nine points.
Chance Johnson scored 13 points for Bluefield. Gillis Walker scored 11 and Logan Hyder scored 10.
Woodrow (4-7) will take on Cabell Midland in the New River CTC Invitational Friday at 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS PREP
BASKETBALL
James Monroe 56,
Greenbrier West 30
charmco — Adyson Hines poured in 18 points to lead James Monroe to a 56-30 road victory over Greenbrier West.
Haley Hunnictt added 13 and Lilly Jackson 10 for the Mavericks, who host Pocahontas County on Friday.
Natalie Agee scored 10 for the Cavaliers, who will welcome Webster County today.
James Monroe
Lilly Jackson 10, Haley Hunnicutt 13, Akayla Hughes 6, Sara Collins 2, Sydney Hunt 3, Sierra Broyles 4, Adyson Hines 18.
Greenbrier West
Natalie Agee 10, Meagan Poticher 6, Allyson Dunn 7, Raelynn Palmer 7.
JM 17 20 11 8 — 56
GW 4 4 10 12 — 30
3-point goals — JM: 4 (Jackson 2, Hunnicutt, Hunt); GW: 0. Fouled out — GW: Poticher, Dunn.
Williamstown 60, Webster County 45
williamstown — Nicole Reynolds led a balanced attack with 15 points as Williamstown defeated Webster County 60-45 in the LKC Tournament.
Lakyn Joy and Jayla Wiseman added 12 apiece for the Yellow Jackets (11-4).
Sydney Baird scored a game-high 24 and Hannah Cutlip 12 for Webster (6-2), which will visit Greenbrier West tonight.
Webster County (6-2)
Natalie Snyder 3, Madison Hamrick 2, Ava Durham 4, Hannah Cutlip 12, Sydney Baird 24.
Williamstown (11-4)
Lakyn Joy 12, Georgie Inman 5, Nicole Reynolds 15, Jayla Wiseman 12, Riah Sprouse 4, Aubrey Erwin 3, Sophie Folwell 9.
WC 8 8 13 16 — 45
W 14 12 24 10 — 60
3-point goals — WC: 5 (Cutlip 4, Baird); W: 6 (Joy 2, Reynolds 3, Erwin). Fouled out — none.