Independence 3,
Herbert Hoover 2
lost creek — Michael McKinney drove home the winning run as Independence beat Herbert Hoover 3-2 Saturday.
Clay Basham got Indy on the board in the sixth with a two-run single and McKinney drove home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh with a walkoff single.
HH: 001 100 0 — 2 7 0
I: 000 002 1 — 3 8 0
Pitching — HH: B. Rollyson and N. Grayam; I: A. Goodson, T. Sipes (4) and C. Daniels. WP: Sipes, LP: Rollyson. Hitting — HH: J. Copenhaver 1-4, W. Bright 1-4 (2B, RBI), M. Toops 2-4, B. Rollyson 2-2,C. Clendenin 1-3; I: A. Goodson 1-2, M. McKiney 2-4, C. Basham 2-3, C. Daniels 1-3, A. Lester 1-2, E. Farrington 1-2.
Independence 9,
Ritchie County 1
lost creek — Hunter Schoolcraft had a stellar day Saturday as Independence beat Ritchie County 9-1.
The senior hurler pitcher a complete game, striking out 10 batter while notching two hits and driving in three runs.
Michael McKinney and Clay Basham each had multiple hits in the win.
Indy will host Greenbrier East on Monday.
I: 301 010 4 — 9
RC: 000 100 0 — 1
Pitching — I: Hunter Schoolcraft and Caleb Daniels; RC: T. Elliot and G. Cunningham. WP: Schoolcraft, LP: Elliot. Hitting — I: M. McKinney 3-4, C. Brown 2-4, C. Basham 2-3 (2 RBI), H. Schoolcraft 2-3 (2B, 3 RBI), C. Daniels 1-4, A. Lester 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), E. Farrington 1-3; RC: B. Lamp 1-4, Q. Owens 1-4, G. Cunningham 2-3, D. Taylor 1-3, J. Darnold 1-3.
Lewis County 15,
Oak Hill 13
weston — Oak Hill’s seventh inning rally fell short as the Red Devils lost 15-13 Saturday at Lewis County.
Leading 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Oak Hill allowed three runs to yield it lead. Things snowballed in the fifth when Lewis scored seven to pull away.
Oak Hill scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to make a comeback attempt but it ultimately fell short.
Oak Hill will travel to Poca on Tuesday.
OH: 004 011 7 — 13 12 3
LC: 101 373 x — 15 5 8
Pitching — OH: B. Hall, J. Ward (3), T. Treadway (3), T. Nelson (5), C. Smith (6) and T. Nelson; LC: B. Corder, G. Mealey (6), J. Aman (7) and L. Davidson. WP: Corder, LP: Nelson. Hitting — OH: J. Mclain 1-5 (2B, RBI), T. Nelson 1-4, B. Thomas 2-3, B. Lokant 1-4, B. Thomas 2-3, J. Ward 2-4, M. McCarraher 1-1, E. Selvey 2-3, T. Rider 2-3; LC:Z, McCord 1-3, W. Hunt 1-4, J. Aman 1-3, D. Cayton 1-3, B. Corder 1-4.
Liberty 4, Midland Trail 2
hico — Isaac Atkins allowed just two runs in a complete game as Liberty defeated Midland Trail 4-2 in Hico Saturday.
Liberty scored three runs in the second which proved to be all the Raiders needed.
Trail drops to 11-5 and will host Woodrow Wilson on Monday.
L: 031 000 0 — 4 5 1
MT: 000 011 0 — 2 6 1
Pitching — L: I. Atkins and A. Pettry; MT: C. Kincaid, T. Scarbro (3), C. Harrell (5) and B. Persinger. WP: Atkins, LP: C. Kincaid. Hitting — L: C. Gray 2-3, I. Atkins 1-2 (RBI), T. Yeargo 1-3, C. Williams 1-4; MT: B. Persinger 1-3, G. Boggs 1-3, C. Persinger 1-3, C. Harrell 1-3 (3B), S. Ewing 2-3 (3B)