BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

James Monroe 93, Montcalm 34

James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage picked up his 100th career win as the Mavericks defeated Montcalm 93-34.

Eli Allen scored a game-high 28 points for the Mavs, who outscored the Generals 39-4 in the second quarter. Josh Burks added 19 and Collin Fox 11.

Montcalm got 12 from Kobie Neal.

James Monroe (5-0) is off until the Little General Classic Dec. 28 in Beckley.

Montcalm

Tristen Cline 7, Trent Nunn 2, Nick Carver 5, Jayden Price 4, Kobie Neal 12, Brad Hicks 2.

James Monroe

Josh Burks 19, Cooper Ridgeway 3, Eli Allen 28, Ryan Mann 2, Evan Hunter 3, Collin Fox 11, Ethan Ganoe 5, Juan Hopkins 8, Owen Jackson 12, Brady Baker 2.

M 5 10 4 15 — 34

JM 19 23 39 12 — 93

Three-point goals — M: 1 (Carver); JM: 6 (Burks, Allen, Hunter, Fox, Jackson 2). Fouled out — none.

Nicholas County 60, Independence 47

Bryar Bailes’ 15 points paced Nicholas County in a 60-47 win over Independence.

Trey Stump added 13 for the Grizzlies (2-2), who will visit Bridgeport on Dec. 29.

The Patriots (0-4) got 11 points from Corey Shumate and 10 from Ashton Arthur.

Indy will host PikeView on Jan. 3.

Nicholas County

Cole Brown 7, Bryar Bailes 15, Trey Stump 13, Ethan Collins 8, Isaiah Minor 5, Jaxson Morriston 5, Austin Altizer 7.

Independence

Chris Lilly 6, Colton Hughes 9, Corey Shumate 11, Jordan James 8, Ashton Arthur 10, Zach Smith 3.

NC 17 11 17 15 — 60

I 7 14 15 11 — 47

Three-point goals — NC: 7 (Brown, Bailes 3, Stump 3); I: 6 (Lilly, James 2, Arthur 2, Smith). Fouled out — none.

Greenbrier East 74, Princeton 69

Greenbrier East survived a wild fourth quarter and defeated Princeton 74-69.

The Spartans led 48-42 going into the final period, one that was won 27-26 by Princeton.

Goose Gabbert scored a game-high 28 points for the Spartans (3-1), who host Capital Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Adam Seams added 16 and Bryson Brammer 12.

Princeton got 17 from Chase Hancock, 14 from Davon Edwards, 11 from Kris Joyce and 10 from Koen Sartin.

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 16, Goose Gabbert 28, Gabe Patton 7, Kaiden Huffman 5, Jude Libby 6, Bryson Brammer 12.

Princeton

Nic Fleming 6, Gavin Stover 4, Davon Edwards 14, Dom Collins 5, Chase Hancock 17, Kris Joyce 11, Koen Sartin 10, Grant Cochran 2.

GE 12 19 17 26 — 74

P 12 12 18 27 — 69

Three-point goals — GE: 5 (Gabbert 2, Patton, Brammer 2); P: 7 (Stover, Edwards 3, Collins, Hancock, Joyce). Fouled out — none.

West Logan Christian 84, Greater Beckley Christian 62

West Logan Christian scored 27 points in the second quarter on the way to an 84-62 win over Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday.

Say Sharrod scored 26 points and James Scites added 12 for West Logan Christian.

John Rose led all scorers with 32 points and Kash Hendrix finished with 11 points for the Crusaders.

Greater Beckley Christian (1-5) will travel to Van on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

West Logan Christian

Andrew Cozart 9, Nick Knox 5, James Scites 12, Jacob Walls 10, Jordan Adams 13, Zay Sharrod 26, Cradley Preece 9

Greater Beckley Christian (1-5)

John Rose 32, Reece Patterson 7, Kash Hendrix 11, Hunter Laxton 5, Averyk Wookdson 6, Kolton Harper 1

WLC: 18 27 19 20 — 84

GBC: 14 13 19 16 — 62

3-point goals: WLC: 10 (Cozart, Knox, Adams, Sharrod 4, Preece 3); GBC: 4 (Laxton, Woodson 3). Fouled out: None.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Morgantown Christian 45,

Victory Baptist 24

morgantown — Morgantown Christian defeated Victory Baptist 45-24 on Tuesday.

Kate Williams had 14 points and Kaylin Kurilko added 11 for Morgantown Christian.

Evie Dillon scored eight points and Grace Ward finished with five for Victory Baptist.

Victory Baptist (3-2) plays next on Jan. 10 at Mercer Christian Academy.

Victory Baptist (3-2)

Evie Dillon 8, Brooke Daniels 4, Landri Flohr 4, Grace Ward 5, Julieanne McNeely 3

Morgantown Christian (4-1)

Brooklyn Bland 2, Abby Gutta 7, Kate Williams 14, Madison Bailey 9, Kaylin Kurilko 11, Mallory Hartley 2

VB: 2 8 7 7 — 24

MC: 9 12 17 7 — 45

3-point goals — VB: 1 (McNeely). MC: 2 (Williams, Kurliko). Fouled out: None.

Summers County 65, Shady Spring 22

hinton — Summers County jumped out to a 23-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 65-22 win over Shady Spring.

Gracie Harvey was the leading scorer in the contest with 19 points and Abby Persinger tossed in 10 for Summers County.

Shady Spring (1-7)

Kendra Pizzino 6, Kylee Barnes 4, Austyn Barnes 2, Braille Wiseman 4, Meagan Hendrick 2, Kendall Lilly 2, Gracie McAllister 2

Summers County

Liv Meador 9, Avery Lilly 9, Gracie Harvey 19, Abby Persinger 10, Sullivan Pivot 6, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyenne Smith 4, Claire Fox 2, Quincie Stennett 2, Kaylee Cole 2

SS: 2 4 6 10 — 22

SC: 23 16 13 13 — 65

3-point goals: SS: 1 (Pizzino); SC: 4 (Meador, Lilly, Pivont 2). Fouled out: None.

