Girls
Wyoming East 53, River View 40
new richmond — Hannah Blankenship scored a game-high 21 points as Class AA No. 6 Wyoming East defeated River View 53-40.
Abby Russell finished with 11 points and five steals. Daisha Summers grabbed 11 rebounds and Sarah Saunders had 10, and Skylar Davidson had nine assists and four steals.
Kristen Calhoun posted 10 points and 10 rebounds for River View.
The Lady Warriors (10-3) will visit Shady Spring Friday at 7 p.m.
River View
Trista Lester 12, Kristen Calhoun 10, Madison Blankenship 6, Chloe Mitchem 2, Demi Lester 6, Emily Auville 4.
Wyoming East (11-3)
Skyler Davidson 5, Hannah Blankenship 21, Sarah Saunders 7, Daisha Summers 8, Abby Russell 11, Colleen Lookabill 1.
RV 8 9 5 18 — 40
WE 13 9 14 17 — 53
Three-point goals: RV: 2 (Blankenship, Lester); WE: 7 (Russell, Davidson, Blankenship 5). Fouled out: RV: Lester.
Midland Trail 73, Greater Beckley Christian 41
hico — Midland Trail placed five players in double figures in a 73-41 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
Malerie Hendrick led the way with 14 points. Meghan Gill scored 13, Emily Dickerson and Kyleigh Jackson each had 12 and Taylor Harrell 10.
Gracie Mitchell scored 26 to lead the Lady Crusaders.
Trail will host Greenbrier West on Friday. Greater Beckley Christian goes to Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday.
Greater Beckley Christian
Gracie Mitchell 26, Allie Smith 6, Emma Moss 6, Jess Arrington 3.
Midland Trail
Malerie Hendrick 14, Taylor Harrell 10, Kyleigh Jackson 12, Emily Dickerson 12, Meghan Gill 13, Jolee Stephenson 4, Gracie Ferrell 2, McKenzie Kessler 2, Braylee Stephenson 2, Mia Nuckols 2.
GBC 9 11 7 14 — 41
MT 16 15 20 22 — 73
Three-point goals: GBC: 3 (Mitchell 3); MT: 8 (Hendrick 3, Jackson 3, Dickerson 2). Fouled out: none.
PikeView 54, Westside 52
clear fork — Hannah Perdue scored 16 points and Laken McKinney 15 and PikeView survived a last-second miss by Westside for a 54-52 win.
Leslie Bailey and Riana Kenneda each hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Lady Renegades (9-6), who will visit Oak Hill tonight at 7 p.m.
PikeView
Olivia Boggess 3, Hope Craft 8, Hannah Perdue 16, Tanya Brown 4, Shiloh Bailey 8, Laken McKinney 15.
Westside (9-6)
Leslie Bailey 17, Hannah Toler 1, Riana Kenneda 17, Mikayla Morgan 9, Lauren Thomas 2, Maddie Morgan 6.
PV 7 14 16 17 — 54
W 10 14 10 18 — 52
Three-point goals — PV: 0; W: 12 (Bailey 5, Kenneda 5, Morgan 2). Fouled out: W: Kenneda.
Princeton 65, Shady Spring 38
Taylor Scott’s game-high 17 points led Princeton to a 65-38 win at Shady Spring.
Lauren Parrish added 10 for the Tigerettes.
Kacey Poe scored 12 for Shady, which will host James Monroe on Wednesday.
Princeton
Taylor Scott 17, Lauren Parish 10, Isabella Mullens 9, Kailey Sarver 7, Laken Dye 6, Kalyn Davis 3, Sadie Boggess 4, Kylie Conner 7, Kiara Porterfield 2.
Shady Spring
Kacey Poe 12, Nevaeh Canterbury 1, Kellie Adkins 9, Brooklyn Gibson 7, Brooke Lipford 9.
P 13 26 21 18 — 65
SS 8 17 6 12 — 38
Three-point goals: P: 8 (Scott 3, Mullens 3, Sarver, Conner); SS: 2 (Poe 2). Fouled out: none.
Boys
Independence 81, Sherman 68
Jarred Cannady scored 22 points to lead Independence to an 81-68 win over visiting Sherman.
Chris Abbott scored a game-high 27 for the Tide. Alex Kird added 14.
Independence will host PikeView on Friday.
Sherman
Brian Busby 4, Chris Abbott 27, R.J. Cline 6, Bryson Carter 2, Dalton Rollo 4, Alex Kirk 14, Parker Rollo 1, Travis Cooper 2, Wyatt Kincaid 8.
Independence
Cyrus Goodson 4, Logan Phalan 9, Jarred Cannady 22, Zach Bolen 8, Marcell Guy 3, Carter Adkins 9.
S 18 17 21 11 — 68
I 21 21 20 19 — 81
Three-point goals: S: 10 (Abbott 6, Cline 2, Kirk 2); I: 7 (Cannady 4, Adkins 3). Fouled out: none.