Girls
Parkersburg South 69, Greenbrier East 59
parkersburg — Parkersburg South shot 30-of-36 from the free throw line as the Lady Patriots knocked off Class AAA co-No. 2 Greenbrier East 69-59 Saturday night.
Haley McClure led the Lady Spartans with 24 points while Makenna Winnans and Erin Williams each scored 20 for South in the win.
East will return to action Tuesday when it travels to George Washington.
Greenbrier East
Amya Damon 8, Taylor Dunbar 4, Kate Perkins 5, Haley McClure 24, Cadence Stewart 14, AJ Groves 2, Tucker Nunley 2
Parkersburg South
Hannah Wingrove 8, Rylee Harner 6, Makenna Winans 20, Erin Williams 20, Skylar Bosley 12, Aubree White 3
GE: 10 18 14 17 — 59
PS: 15 18 15 21 — 69
3-point goals — GE: 9 (Damon 1, Perkins 1, McClure 3, Stewart 4); PS: 7 (Wingrove 1, Harner 1, Winans 1, Williams 1, Bosley 3). Fouled Out — GE: Damon and McClure.
Summers County 63, Charleston Catholic 47
charleston — Taylor Isaac scored 25 points as Summers County improved to 14-6 with a 63-47 road win over Charleston Catholic.
Gavin Pivont and Riley Richmond scored in double figures for the Lady Bobcats with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Summers will return to action Monday when it hosts Richwood.
Summers County (14-6)
Taylor Isaac 25, Gavin Pivont 11, Riley Richmond 10, Maggie Stover 4, Cheyenne Graham 2, Sullivan Pivont 2, Skylar Angell 5, Liv Meador 4
Charleston Catholic (12-8)
C. Mullin 4, A. Cimino 8, E. Rushworth 2, K. Lucas 2, S. Bolles 5, Hannah Raheem 24, C. Clark 2
SC: 16 16 16 15 — 63
CC: 9 5 17 13 — 47
3-point goals — SC: 5 (Isaac 3, Pivont 1, Angell 1); CC: 3 (Bolles 1, Raheem 2). Fouled Out — None
Boys
Greenbrier West 56, Clay-Battelle 49
clarksburg — Kaiden Pack poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Class A No. 7 Greenbrier West past Class A No. 9 Clay-Battelle Saturday in the 3rd-place game of the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Chase McClung added 12 points, while Lawson Vaughan added eight points and Chase Hagy scored seven.
Colton Barr led the Cee Bees with 19 points and Levi Carrico scored 10.
Greenbrier West (15-3) hosts James Monroe Tuesday.
Clay-Battelle
Gage Statter 3, Levi Carrico 12, Seth Casino 10, Colton Barr 19, Tanner Hennon 2, Mojo Chister 5. Totals: 16 10-12 49.
Greenbrier West (15-3)
Kaiden Pack 24, Chase McClung 12, Gabe Medlin 4, Chase Hagy 7, Lawson Vaughan 8. Totals: 21 8-14 56.
CB: 18 8 14 9 — 49
GW: 19 11 10 16 — 56
3-point goals: CB: 4 (Statter, Casino 2, Chister); GW: Players. Fouled out: None.