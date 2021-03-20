Girls
Summers County 64,
Mingo Central 39
matewan — Gavin Pivont scored 17 points and Taylor Isaac followed with 14 as Summers County handed Mingo Central its first loss, 64-39.
Jenna Waggoner led Mingo with 19.
The Bobcats (4-2) will visit Charleston Catholic on Thursday.
Summers County (4-2)
Riley Richmond 8, Taylor Isaac 14, Gavin Pivont 17, Maggie Stover 3, Sullivan Pivont 8, Gracie Harvey 6, Jessi Ward 4, Liv Meador 4.
Mingo Central (5-1)
Jenna Waggoner 19, Scarlett Thomason 5, Madison Curry 2, Alyssa Davis 8, Megan Adkins 5.
SC 17 8 18 21 — 64
MC 8 11 10 10 — 39
3-point goals — SC: 5 (Isaac 2, G. Pivont, S. Pivont 2); MC: 1 (Waggoner). Fouled out — none.
George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 55
charleston — Reigining Player of the Year Kalissa Lacy hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 32 points as George Washington defeated Woodrow Wilson 62-55 on Saturday.
Woodrow (4-3) was led by Jamara Walton with 21 points. Cloey Frantz added 17 and Olivia Ziolkowski 11.
Finlay Lohan had 12 for the Patriots (5-2).
Woodrow will host Princeton on Tuesday.
Woodrow Wilson (4-3)
Lataja Creasey 2, Cloey Frantz 17, Rachel Eans 3, Olivia Ziolkowsi 11, Sarah Hopkins 1, Jamara Walton 21.
George Washington (5-2)
Kalissa Lacy 32, Mary Lyle Smith 4, Vivian Ho 8, Finlay Lohan 12, Macie Mallory 6.
WW 18 15 7 15 — 55
GW 20 11 20 11 — 62
3-point goals — WW: 2 (Frantz, Eans); GW: 8 (Lacy 6, Mallory 2). Fouled out — none.
Richwood 49, Meadow Bridge 21
meadow bridge — Trinity Amick scored 23 points to lead Richwood to a 49-21 victory over Meadow Bridge.
Kiara Smith added 11 for the Lumberjacks, who will visit Greenbrier West on Tuesday.
Amber Stickler scored a team-high 11 for the Wildcats (1-3), who visit Liberty Monday at 6 p.m.
Richwood
Kiara Smith 11, Caylee Brown 2, Mikhaela McKinney 2, Hanna Lipps 8, Trinity Amick 23, Cloey Cox 3.
Meadow Bridge (1-3)
Jenna Gladwell 0, Charity Reichard 8, Alexis Cooper 0, Amber Stickler 11, Abigail Cooper 2.
R 8 13 15 13 — 49
MB 4 5 5 7 — 21
3-point goals — R: 1 (Lipps); MB: 0. Fouled out: R: McKinney; MB: A. Cooper.
Late Friday
Boys
Meadow Bridge 52,
Midland Trail 43
meadow bridge — Paced by 16 points apiece from seniors Hunter Claypool and Logan Hatfield, Meadow Bridge took control early and roared past Fayette County rival Midland Trail 52-43.
Aidan Lesher led Midland Trail with a game-high 21 points.
Meadow Bridge (1-1) will go to James Monroe on Monday, while Midland Trail visits Cross Lanes Christian.
Midland Trail (3-3)
Brendan Zackoski 3, Aidan Lesher 21, John Paul Morrison 5, Indy Eades 6, Matthew Light 2, Bo Persinger 6.
Meadow Bridge (1-1)
Hunter Claypool 16, Logan Hatfield 16, Caidan Connor 2, Rian Cooper 7, Conner Mullins 6, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaden Gladwell 2.
MT 9 10 8 16 — 43
MB 20 9 13 10 — 52
3-point goals: MT: 2 (Persinger), MB: 3 (Claypool, Cooper, Hinken). Fouled out: none
Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69
naugatuck — Caleb May scored a team-high 24 points as Tug Valley defeated Greenbrier West for the second time this season, 80-69 Friday night.
Ian Reed added 21 and Ethan Colegrove 18 for the Panthers.
Kaiden Pack shined again with a game-high 32 points for the Cavaliers, including six 3-pointers. Chase Boggs scored 16 and Brandon Oscar 13.
West (2-2) will host James Monroe on Monday.
Greenbrier West (2-2)
Kaiden Pack 32, Brandon Oscar 13, Gabe Medlin 4, Chase Boggs 16, Lawson Vaughn 2, Chase McClung 2
Tug Valley
Ethan Colegrove 18, Ian Reed 21, Caleb May 24, Joey Sorrell 7, Easton Davis 8
GW 18 11 21 19 — 69
TV 16 18 20 21 — 80
3-point goals - GW: 9 (Pack 6, Oscar, Boggs 2); TV: 5 (Reed 3, May, Sorrell). Fouled out — GW: Oscar.
Girls
Midland Trail 56, Greater Beckley Christian 21
hico — Midland Trail led 39-12 at halftime and never looked back en route to a 56-21 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
Emily Dickerson led the Patriots with 13 points. Mia Nuckols added 11 and Jolie Stephenson 10.
Emerson Young and Emma Moss scored six apiece for Greater Beckley Christian, which will host James Monroe on Monday.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 6, Allie Smith 4, Cara Smith 5, Emerson Young 6.
Midland Trail
Emily Dickerson 13, Jolie Stephenson 10, Meghan Gill 8, MacKenzie Kessler 7, Mia Nuckols 11, Emma Brumfield 2, Catherine Maxwell 2, Rosie Moore 3.
GBC 6 6 4 5 — 21
MT 12 23 11 10 — 56
3-point goals — GBC: 0; MT: 5 (Gill 2, Kessler, Nuckols, Moore). Fouled out — none.