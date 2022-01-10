Midland Trail 63, Greater Beckley Christian 18
HICO — Addison Isaacs scored 16 points and made eight steals — her season average — in Midland Trail's 63-18 win over Greater Beckley Christian on Monday.
Meghan Gill added nine points and eight rebounds for the host Patriots (7-2), who will host Sherman Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Greater Beckley got nine points from Emerson Young.
The Crusaders will host Liberty on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Holstein 6, Emerson Young 9, Jessica Arrington 3.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 6, Catherine Maxwell 2, Jayla Barnhouse 4, Alexis Dozier 6, Mia Nuckols 8, Brylee Stephenson 6, Meghan Gill 9, Addison Isaacs 16, Megan Hendricks 2, Ava Dickerson 2, Maddie Harrell 2.
GBC 6 1 2 9 — 18
MT 20 20 17 6 — 63
Three-point goals — GBC: 0; MT: 0. Fouled out — none.
River View 53, Greenbrier West 48
CHARMCO — Katie Bailey scored 18 points to pace River View to a 53-48 win over Greenbrier West.
Haylie Payne and Ali Morgan both added 11 for the Raiders (5-5), who will host Montcalm Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Meagan Poticher, Abigail Thomas and Preslee Treadway all scored 11 for the Cavaliers.
Greenbrier West (4-6) will visit Richwood Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
River View
Trista Lester 1, Kaylee Blankenship 6, Haylie Payne 11, Chloe Mitchem 1, Katie Bailey 18, Abigail Pruitt 5, Ali Morgan 11.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 11, Ava Barclay 5, Brooke Nutter 2, Raelyn Palmer 2, Maddie Fields 6, Abigail Thomas 11, Preslee Treadway 11.
RV 12 9 10 22 — 53
GW 8 11 11 18 — 48
Three-point goals — RV: 0; GW: 2 (Fields 2). Fouled out — RV: Mitchem; GW: Treadway.
Today’s Schedule
Boys
Greater Beckley Christian at Greenbrier East, ppd., reschedule TBD
Greenbrier West at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Pocahontas County, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, ppd., reschedule TBD
Girls
Greenbrier West at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Greater Beckley Christian, 6 p.m.
Shady Spring at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Mercer Christian, 6 p.m.
Wyoming East at Bluefield, 7 p.m.
Recently rescheduled games
Boys
Oak Hill at Nicholas County, Feb. 24
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail, Feb. 3
State Boys Rankings
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (7) 5-3 88 1
2. George Washington (2) 5-0 87 3
3. Jefferson (1) 5-0 75 2
4. Parkersburg South 7-1 67 4
5. Hedgesville 6-0 47 5
6. South Charleston 3-2 40 6
7. Musselman 4-1 25 7
8. University 4-5 22 T8
9. Martinsburg 3-2 21 BR
(tie) Cabell Midland 4-3 21 8
Others receiving votes: Huntington 19, Capital 15, St. Albans 7, John Marshall 6, Greenbrier East 3, Spring Mills 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Wheeling Park 1.
Class AAA
1. Logan (8) 6-0 97 1
2. Shady Spring (2) 6-1 85 3
3. Fairmont Senior 6-0 78 2
4. Winfield 7-0 65 4
5. Wheeling Central 6-1 55 5
6. Herbert Hoover 6-2 37 6
7. East Fairmont 5-1 34 10
8. Elkins 6-1 33 8
9. Berkeley Springs 6-1 29 7
10. Nitro 13 9
Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Ripley 7, Robert C. Byrd 4, North Marion 3, Notre Dame 2, Keyser 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (10) 6-1 100 1
2. St. Marys 7-0 85 2
3. Williamstown 6-2 73 3
4. Bluefield 4-2 70 4
5. Ravenswood 7-1 56 5
6. South Harrison 6-0 47 6
7. Charleston Catholic 2-3 38 7
8. Chapmanville 4-4 35 8
9. Mingo Central 4-2 17 9
10. Wyoming East 1-3 16 10
Others receiving votes: Clay County 5, Roane County 4, Buffalo 3, Magnolia 1.
Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian (7) 7-1 89 1
2. James Monroe 6-1 83 2
3. Man (3) 7-2 81 3
4. St. Joseph 6-2 58 5
5. Tug Valley 5-1 57 4
6. Greenbrier West 5-1 45 7
7. Tucker County 7-1 41 8
8. Tygarts Valley 6-1 29 9
9. Webster County 3-3 28 6
10. Cameron 4-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 9, Tolsia 6, Clay-Battelle 4, Wahama 3, Mount View 3, Madonna 1, Harman 1.
State Girls Rankings
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10) 7-0 100 1
2. Morgantown 9-1 89 2
3. Wheeling Park 10-1 72 4
4. Cabell Midland 6-2 66 3
5. Greenbrier East 8-0 60 5
6. Princeton 7-1 39 7
7. Buckhannon-Upshur 6-2 33 6
8. George Washington 5-1 31 9
9. Capital 4-2 29 8
10. Parkersburg 4-3 15 10
Others receiving votes: Washington 6, Woodrow Wilson 5, Parkersburg South 2, Martinsburg 2, Bridgeport 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 8-0 99 1
2. North Marion 6-0 85 2
3. Logan (1) 8-0 84 3
4. Nitro 6-1 68 4
5. Wayne 5-1 58 5
6. PikeView 5-3 40 6
7. East Fairmont 5-1 36 8
8. Philip Barbour 5-2 27 7
9. Robert C. Byrd 5-5 26 9
10. Winfield 2-3 11 10
Others receiving votes: Ripley 4, Lincoln 3, Keyser 3, Hampshire 2, Midland Trail 2, Shady Spring 2.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 8-0 99 1
2. Frankfort 7-0 84 2
3. Wyoming East (1) 4-2 83 3
4. Petersburg 6-1 71 4
5. St. Marys 5-4 48 5
6. Summers County 7-3 42 9
7. Mingo Central 6-2 40 6
8. Ritchie County 5-3 31 7
9. Charleston Catholic 2-2 27 8
10. Williamstown 2-2 18 10
Others receiving votes: Trinity 4, South Harrison 2, Ravenswood 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 9-0 95 1
2. Cameron 6-1 88 2
3. Tucker County 7-2 69 3
4. Tolsia 7-1 64 T4
5. St Joseph 2-6 39 T6
(tie) Clay-Battelle 4-0 39 8
7. Tug Valley (1) 0-3 38 T4
(tie) Doddridge County 5-2 38 T67
9. Webster County 3-1 36 9
10. Calhoun 2-3 21 10
Others receiving votes: River View 10, James Monroe 5, Madonna 3, Union 3, Pendleton County 2.