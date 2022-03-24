Prep roundup: Indy softball cruises by Grizzlies; Oak Hill baseball tops St. Albans; Woodrow tennis victorious

PREP SOFTBALL
Independence 19,
Nicholas County 4,
3 innings
Independence’s Sarah Bragg went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Patriots in a 19-4 win over Nicholas County on Thursday.
Savannah Stanley had two RBIs and Trista White, Chloe Hart, Alyssa Daniels and Cassidy Bradbury each had an RBI apiece for Independence. Starter Delaney Buckland pitched a perfect inning, striking out all three batters in the first to solidify the win.
Emma Kiss had two RBIs for Nicholas County.
Independence (5-1) hosts PikeView tonight at 5:30 p.m. Nicholas County (3-2) travels to Shady Spring tonight at 5:30 p.m.
NC: 022 — 2 4 2
I: (10)9x — 19 6 0
Pitching — NC: Gracie Trentham and Zoe Nash; I: Delaney Buckland, Amber Lilly (2) and Sarah Bragg. WP: Buckland, LP: Trentham. Hitting — NC: Jayden Smith 1-2, Trentman 1-2, Laycee Cook 1-1, Emma Kiss 1-1 (2 RBIs); I: Sarah Bragg 2-2 (3 RBIs), Savannah Stanley (2 RBIs), Trista White 1-1 (RBI), Chloe Hart (1-2 RBI), Alli Hypes 1-1, Alyssa Daniels 1-2 (RBI), Cassidy Bradbury (RBI).
Records: NC: (3-2), I: (5-1).
PREP BASEBALL
Woodrow Wilson 7,
Princeton 4
Daniel Dickenson struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings and drove in a pair of runs as Woodrow Wilson defeated Princeton for the second time eight days, 7-4 at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Dickenson had a triple for the Flying Eagles, who improved to 4-2. Ty Evans had three of Woodrow’s 11 hits and Chase Tolliver smacked a double.
Isaiah Patterson struck out the only batter he faced for the save.
Matt Lucas drove in a run for the Tigers.
Woodrow will visit Richwood today at 5:30 p.m., while Princeton hosts Shady Spring at 7 p.m.
P 200 002 0 — 4 5 2
WW 204 001 x 7 11 2
Pitching — P: McGuire, Brock (6) and Snoop; WW: Dickenson, Patterson (7) and Clay. Hitting — P: Lucas (2b, rbi), Bradford 2-3; WW: Tolliver 2-4 (2b), Dickenson 2-4 (3b, 2 rbi), Clay 2-3 (rbi), Evans 3-3 (rbi).
Independence 14,
Midland Trail 2,
5 innings
hico — Independence exploded for 10 runs in the second inning and defeated Midland Trail 14-2.
Carson Brown was 2-for-2 with a home runs and four runs batted in for Indy. On the mound, Brown threw 71 pitches over two innings and was credited with the win in the five-inning game.
Elijah Farrington was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. He has hits in four of his first seven at-bats with a double, two triples and six RBIs.
Michael McKinney drove in four runs and Atticus Goodson was 3-for-3 and scored three times.
Cade Kincaid had a double and RBI and Griffin Boggs was 2-for-3 for Midland Trail.
Indy (2-0) will play at Logan Saturday at 1 p.m. Trail will host a doubleheader with Pocahontas County Saturday starting at noon.
I 3(10)1 00 — 14 18 2
MT 001 01 — 2 5 5
Pitching — I: Brown, Darnell (3) and Goodson; MT: Dempsey, McGraw (2), Maichle (5) and Harrell. WP: Brown; LP: Dempsey. Hitting — I: Goodson 3-3 (3 runs), Farrington 2-3 (3b, 3 runs, 3 rbi), McKinney 2-2 (4 rbi), Basham (2b, 2 rbi), Brown 2-2 (hr, 4 rbi), Lester (2b), Sipes 2-4 (2b), Monroe 2-3; MT: Boggs 2-3, Kincaid (2b, rbi).
Oak Hill 3, St. Albans 2
oak hill — Braxton Hall drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead Oak Hill to a 3-2 win over Region 3 foe St. Albans.
Zane Wolfe led off the inning with a double and moved to third on Trent Rider’s fielder’s choice. Hall then singled to score Wolfe and break the 2-2 tie.
Carson McCoy singled with two out in the top of the seventh but Oak Hill starter Jayden McLain got a strikeout to finish off the complete game.
McLain allowed six hit and two runs, one earned, while striking out 10 and walking none.
Hall drove in two runs for the Red Devils.
Oak Hill (3-0) will host Nicholas County tonight at 6 p.m.
SA 100 100 0 — 2 6 1
OH 000 201 x — 3 4 1
Pitching — SA: McCoy and Price; OH: McLain and Hall. WP: McClain; LP: McCoy. Hitting — SA: McCoy 3-4 (2b), Parker 2-3 (hr, rbi); OH: Wolfe (2b), Hall (2 rbi), Strickland (rbi).
Shady Spring 6, Greenbrier East 5
fairlea — After Greenbrier East took the lead with a four-run fifth inning, Shady Spring scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh for a 6-5 victory.
Jacob Meadows hit a pair of doubles and Evan Belcher drove in two runs for the Tigers (3-0).
Three pitchers combined to hold the Spartans to two hits. Starter Alex Johnston didn't allow a hit over 4 1/3 innings but walked seven batters.
David Young got the win in 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief. Cameron Manns struck out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh for the save.
Chris Heaster and Gavin Bennett had RBIs for Greenbrier East (2-2).
Shady will visit Princeton tonight, while the Spartans go to Cabell Midland.
SS 100 111 2 — 6 8 0
GE 010 040 0 — 5 2 3
Pitching — SS: Johnston, Young (5), Manns (7) and Lovell; GE: Rashan, Godwin (4), Heaster (6); Hitting — SS: Meadows 2-4 (2 2b), Johnston (2b, rbi), Belcher (2 rbi), Richmond 2-3 (2b, rbi); GE: Heaster (2b, rbi); Bennett (rbi).
PREP TENNIS
Local Results
Boys
Woodrow Wilson 7, Riverside 0
Singles: Ram Asaithambi d. Bailey White 8-0; Woodrow won all other matches by forfeit
Doubles: Woodrow Wilson won all three matches by forfeit
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 7, Riverside 0
Singles: Elysia Salon d. Destiny Yeager 8-0; Abby Dillon d. Karlee Pomeroy 8-0; Pressley Jarrell d. Macee Fragale 8-0; Izzy Umberger d. Lexi Estep 8-0
Doubles: Salon/Dillon d. Yeager/Pomeroy 8-0; Jarrell/Umberger d. Fragale/Estep 8-0; Karly Priddy/D.J. Fragile won by forfeit
Boys
Woodrow Wilson 7, South Charleston 0
Singles: Ram Asaithambi d. Vincent Franck 8-0; Rahul Ilanguvan d. Cooper Dickson 8-5; Isaiah Lawrence d. Jack Monks 8-2; Cam Johnson won by forfeit
Doubles: Asaithambi/Ilanguvan d. Franck/Dickson 8-2; Woodrow Wilson won the last two matches by forfeit
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 7, South Charleston 0
Singles: Elysia Salon d. America Chadband 8-1; Abby Dillon d. Maggie Walton 8-0; Pressley Jarrell d. Emily Monks 8-0; Izzy Umberger won by forfeit
Doubles: Salon/Dillon d. Chadband/Walton 8-1; Jarrell/Umberger won by forfeit; Karly Priddy/D.J. Fragile won by forfeit