Boys
Greenbrier East 82, Greater Beckley Christian 61
fairlea — Greenbrier East led 47-27 at halftime and then cruised to an 82-61 victory over Class A No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian.
The Spartans nailed 13 3-pointers, 3 each from Goose Gabbert (19 points) and Bryson Brammer (11).
Aaron Griffith scored 17 and Monquelle Davis 10.
Kaden Smallwood scored a game-high 20 points for Greater Beckley Christian. John Rose followed with 14 and Kendrick Wilson 11.
East (9-10) will visit Oak Hill tonight. The Crusaders (12-5) will begin play in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament on Thursday.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 20, John Rose 14, Kendrick Wilson 11, Sean-David Kadjo 7, Michael Judy 7, Kash Hendricks 2.
Greenbrier East
Kole Withrow 5, Isiah Brooks 7, Zach Patton 2, Adam Seams 5, Monquelle Davis 10, Goose Gabbert 19, Aaron Griffith 17, Kaiden Huffman 4, Bryson Brammer 11, Don Penn 2.
GBC 13 14 17 17 — 61
GE 23 24 15 20 — 82
Three-point goals — GBC: 3 (Smallwood 3); GE: 13 (Withrow, Brooks, Seams, Davis 2, Gabbert 3, Griffith 2, Brammer 3). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 58, Greenbrier West 54
hico — Midland Trail fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit and defeated Greenbrier West 58-54.
Cody Harrell led the Patriots with 20 points. John Paul Morrison followed with 14 and TC Perry 13.
Brayden McClung scored 16 for the Cavaliers. Chase McClung added 13 and Michael Kanode finished with 11.
Trail (8-9) will visit PikeView on Thursday. West (12-7) will go to Webster County on Friday.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 16, Chase McClung 13, Kadin Parker 4, Michael Kanode 11, Elijah Perkins 2, Dale Boone 9.
Midland Trail
Cody Harrell 20, Zack Baird 4, John Paul Morrison 14, Ayden Simms 1, Eli Campbell 4, TC Perry 13, Cade Kincaid 2.
GW 7 12 20 15 — 54
MT 9 11 16 20 — 58
Three-point goals — GW: 4 (B. McClung, C. McClung 2, Boone); MT: . Fouled out — none.
Nicholas County 72, Sissonville 59
summersville — Colby Pishner scored a game-high 32 points to lead Nicholas County in a 72-59 win over Sissonville.
Wesley Hill scored nine and Jaxon Morriston and Austin Altizer each had seven points apiece for Nicholas County.
Jake Wiseman led Sissonville with 15 points, Tanner Griffith made all 12 of his points from beyond the arc, Ethan Taylor had 11 points and Jalen Breckenwridge tossed in 10.
Nicholas County hosts Summers County Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sissonville
Jake Wiseman 15, Ethan Taylor 11, Evan Taylor 2, Jalen Breckenwridge 10, Tanner Griffith 12, Evan Jackson 4, Brandon Conney 2, Ben Smith 3.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 32, Travis Smith 4, Briar Bailes 2, Ethan Collins 4, Gage Groggs 5, Wesley Hill 9, Jaxon Morriston 7, Austin Altizer 7, Bryson Phipps 2.
S: 15 12 15 17 — 59
NC: 13 17 21 21 — 72
3-point goals: S: 10 (Wiseman 3, Taylor, Breckenwridge 2, Griffith 4; NC: 2 (Groggs, Morriston). Fouled out: Ev. Taylor (S).
Sherman 68, Meadow Bridge 30
seth — Meadow Bridge absorbed a 68-30 loss on the road to Sherman.
The Tide got a game-high 17 points from A.J. Skeens, while teammates Logan Green and Jacob Welch added 12 and 10, respectively.
Jaden Gladwell tallied 12 points and Conner Mullins seven for Meadow Bridge (3-15), which plays at Pocahontas County on Friday.
Meadow Bridge
Rian Cooper 4, Jaden Gladwell 12, Seaton Mullins 3, Conner Mullins 7, Brycen Sawyers 4.
Sherman
Dalton Rollo 8, Jacob Welch 10, A.J. Skeens 17, Cameron Caldwell 3, Logan Green 12, C.J. Winnell 6, Bryce Mills 4, Seth Ward 3, Shane Ring 2, Isaac Johnson 3.
MB 8 9 8 5 — 30
S 18 20 15 15 — 68
Three-point goals —MB: 2 (Gladwell 2); S: 10 (Welch, Skeens 2, Caldwell, Green 2, Johnson, Winnell 2, Ward). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Summers County 43, PikeView 38
hinton — Gracie Harvey scored 18 points as Class AA No. 6 Summers County wrapped up the regular season with a 43-38 win over Class AAA No. 10 PikeView.
Sullivan Pivont added 12 for the Bobcats (14-6).
PikeView got 18 points from Hannah Perdue.
Summers is the No. 2 seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament will host No. 3 Bluefield Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Panthers will host Woodrow Wilson on Friday.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 2, Brooke Craft 5, Cat Farmer 3, Hannah Perdue 18, Riley Meadows 9.
Summers County
Gracie Harvey 18, Avery Lilly 2, Liv Meador 3, Sullivan Pivont 12, Abby Persinger 2, Jesse Ward 6.
PV 5 10 13 10 — 38
SC 8 9 12 14 — 43
Three-point goals — PV: 0; SC: 2 (Pivont 2). Fouled out — none.
Woodrow Wilson 56, Oak Hill 47
oak hill — Freshmen Josie Cross and Abby Dillon combined for 32 points as Woodrow Wilson defeated Oak Hill 56-47.
Cross scored a game-high 18 points and Dillon finished with 14 for the Flying Eagles, who have won six straight. Lataja Creasey added 12.
Freshman Taysia Gray led the Red Devils with 17 points.
Woodrow (8-10) will visit PikeView on Friday. Oak Hill will finish its regular season Thursday at Wyoming East.
Woodrow Wilson
Lataja Creasey 12, Olivia Ziolkowski 9, Josie Cross 18, Abby Dillon 14, Adriana Law 3.
Oak Hill
Smith 2, White 6, Gilkey 4, Lynch 8, Gray 17, Davis 4, Kizka 7.
WW 16 10 13 17 — 56
OH 9 12 16 10 — 47
Three-point goals — WW: 2 (Creasy, Dillon); OH: 5 (White 2, Gray 3). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 63, Pendleton County 26
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored 38 points and Class A No. 5 Webster County closed its regular season with a 63-26 win over Pendleton County.
The Highlanders (16-5) are the No. 1 seed in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament. They will play No. 4 Richwood Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. at Oak Hill High School.
Pendleton County
Brandi Bowers 6, Lizzy Alt 6, Kinzley Hartman 5, Gabbie Depue 2, Avery Townsend 4, Anna Young 3.
Webster County
Hannah Wayne 3, Natalie Snyder 4, Holly Perrine 6, Josie Mathes 1, Madison Hamrick 4, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 5, Sydney Baird 38.
PC 9 5 10 2 — 26
WC 17 17 14 15 — 63
Three-point goals — PC: 1 (Young); WC: 5 (Wayne, Cutlip, Baird 3). Fouled out — none.