Greater Beckley Christian 63,

Mount View 42

Allie Smith scored 22 points and Cara Smith added 17 as No. 4 seed Greater Beckley Christian defeated No. 5 Mount View 63-42 in the first round of the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament Monday in Prosperity.

Allie Smith hit four 3-pointers and Cara Smith three. Emma Moss added 16 points.

Myasia Hall led Mount View with 12.

The Crusaders will travel to No. 1 seed River View Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Mount View

Myasia Hall 12, Polly Canterbury 8, Tae Wray 6, Taylor Chapman 7, Kerston Lucas 9.

Greater Beckley Christian

Emma Moss 16, Courtney Green 4, Allie Smith 22, Cara Smith 17, Emerson Young 2, Praise Alexis 2.

MV 18 7 8 9 — 42

GBC 23 12 13 15 — 63

3-point goals — MV: 3 (Hill 2, Chapman); GBC: 8 (Moss, A. Smith 4, C. Smith 3). Fouled out — none.

Shady Spring 38, Westside 23

clear fork — Kierra Richmond scored 19 points as No. 3 Shady Spring upset No. 2 Westside 38-23 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Shyan Jenkins led Westside with eight points.

The Tigers will travel to No. 1 PikeView Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Shady Spring

Liv Tabit 6, Kellie Adkins 6, Kierra Richmond 19, Brooklyn Gibson 7.

Westside

Sydney Cochran 3, Katelyn Lester 5, Kenzie Morgan 4, Kenzie Bledsoe 2, Shyan Jenkins 8, Daisha Cline 1.

SS 12 4 12 10 — 38

W 5 9 7 2 — 23

3-point goals — SS: 0; W: 2 (Cochran, Jenkins). Fouled out — none.

Summers County 42,

Bluefield 27

hinton — Taylor Issac hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points to lead No. 2 Summers County to a 42-27 victory over No. 3 Bluefield in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.

Beyonka Lee scored nine to lead Bluefield.

Summers will travel to No. 1 Wyoming East Thursday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Bluefield

Beyonka Lee 9, Iysha Williams 8, Adrianne Brown 3, Jumaria Jones 7.

Summers County

Riley Richmond 4, Taylor Issac 19, Gavin Pivont 9, Sullivan Pivont 4, Gracie Harvey 3, Liv Meador 2, Jessi Ward 1.

B 12 3 8 4 — 27

SC 7 8 6 21 — 42

3-point goals — B: 3 (Williams 2, Brown); SC: 4 (Isaac 4). Fouled out — none.

BOYS REGULAR SEASON

Shady Spring 73,

Independence 55

Shady Spring outscored county foe Independence 20-5 in the fourth quarter to cap its regular season with a 73-55 home win.

Jaedan Holstein finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points to go along with 14 rebounds for the Tigers. Four others scored in double figures: Cole Chapman (19), Todd Duncan (16), Braden Chapman (14) and Cameron Manns 11.

Cyrus Goodson led Indy with 18 points. Zach Bolen had 17 and Michael McKinney 15.

The Patriots will host Midland Trail tonight.

Independence 

Zach Bolen 17, Michael McKinney 15, Cyrus Goodson 18, C.Adkins 5

Shady Spring

Todd Duncan 16, Cole Chapman 19, Braden Chapman 14, Jaedan Holstein 13, Cameron Manns 11

I: 15 25 10 5 — 55

SS: 20 17 16 20 — 73

3-point goals — I: 5 (McKinney 4, Adkins 2); SS: 7 (Duncan 4, C. Chapman, B. Chapman 2). Fouled out — none.

Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50

hico — Caleb Jantuah scored 15 points and Camden Lawrence 14 in Richwood’s 58-50 win over Midland Trail.

Indy Eades scored 14 for Midland Trail, which was playing its first game since March 19. John Paul Morrison and Matt Light each finished with 11.

Richwood will visit Greenbrier West tonight, while Trail goes to Independence.

Richwood

Grant Russell 3, Aiden Miller 6, Braden Spencer 6, Camden Lawrence 14, Caleb Jantuah 15, Cooper Donahue 6, Nick Bennett 6, Josh Landreth 2.

Midland Trail

Aden Isaacs 4, John Paul Morrison 11, Indy Eades 14, Matt Light 11, Cade Kincaid 4, Bo Persinger 6.

R 9 19 17 13 — 58

MT 12 19 6 13 — 50

3-point goakls — R: 3 (Miller 2, Russell); MT: 5 (Morrison 2, Light, Persinger 2). Fouled out — none.

River View 67,

Meadow Bridge 51

meadow bridge — Daniel Dobbs poured in 29 points in River View’s 67-51 win over Meadow Bridge.

River View was 25-of-41 at the free throw line, while the Wildcats were 8-of-17.

Meadow Bridge got 13 points from Logan Hatfield.

The Wildcats will visit Sherman tonight.

River View

Chase Porter 9, Daniel Dobbs 29, Peyton Hale 6, Caleb Kennedy 7, Malek Woodsen 4, Connor Christian 9, Jacob Akdins 3.

Meadow Bridge (7-6)

Hunter Claypool 8, Logan Hatfield 13, Rian Cooper 8, Seaton Mullins 3, Conner Mullins 9, Jaden Gladwell 5, Kyle Hinken 3 , Brycen Sawyer 2.

RV 12 17 14 24 — 67

MB 5 20 8 18 — 51

3-point goals — RV: 4 (Porter 2, Kennedy 2); MB: 3 (Cooper, Gladwell, Hinken). Fouled out — MB: Claypool, Hatfield, C. Mullins, S. Mullins.

Girls Sectional Tournaments

Class A Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian 63, No. 5 Mount View 42

Wednesday, April 14

Greater Beckley Christian winner at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 2 Summers County 42, No. 3 Bluefield 27

Thursday, April 15

Championship, Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Championship, Liberty/Chapmanville winner at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 1 PikeView 74, No. 4 Independence 21

No. 3 Shady Spring 38, No. 2 Westside 23

Wednesday, April 14

Championship game, Shady Spring at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Wednesday, April 14

No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Class AAAA Region 3

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

Championship game, at highest remaining seed

Regional Schedule

all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions

Tuesday, April 20

Class AAA Region 3 co-finals

Wednesday, April 21

Class A Region 3 co-finals

Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals

Thursday, April 22

Class AA Region 3 co-finals

Boys Regular Season

Tonight’s Schedule

Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Huntington, 6:45 p.m.

James Monroe at Greater Beckley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Midland Trail at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Princeton, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

