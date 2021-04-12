GIRLS SECTIONALS
Greater Beckley Christian 63,
Mount View 42
Allie Smith scored 22 points and Cara Smith added 17 as No. 4 seed Greater Beckley Christian defeated No. 5 Mount View 63-42 in the first round of the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament Monday in Prosperity.
Allie Smith hit four 3-pointers and Cara Smith three. Emma Moss added 16 points.
Myasia Hall led Mount View with 12.
The Crusaders will travel to No. 1 seed River View Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Mount View
Myasia Hall 12, Polly Canterbury 8, Tae Wray 6, Taylor Chapman 7, Kerston Lucas 9.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Moss 16, Courtney Green 4, Allie Smith 22, Cara Smith 17, Emerson Young 2, Praise Alexis 2.
MV 18 7 8 9 — 42
GBC 23 12 13 15 — 63
3-point goals — MV: 3 (Hill 2, Chapman); GBC: 8 (Moss, A. Smith 4, C. Smith 3). Fouled out — none.
Shady Spring 38, Westside 23
clear fork — Kierra Richmond scored 19 points as No. 3 Shady Spring upset No. 2 Westside 38-23 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Shyan Jenkins led Westside with eight points.
The Tigers will travel to No. 1 PikeView Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Shady Spring
Liv Tabit 6, Kellie Adkins 6, Kierra Richmond 19, Brooklyn Gibson 7.
Westside
Sydney Cochran 3, Katelyn Lester 5, Kenzie Morgan 4, Kenzie Bledsoe 2, Shyan Jenkins 8, Daisha Cline 1.
SS 12 4 12 10 — 38
W 5 9 7 2 — 23
3-point goals — SS: 0; W: 2 (Cochran, Jenkins). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 42,
Bluefield 27
hinton — Taylor Issac hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points to lead No. 2 Summers County to a 42-27 victory over No. 3 Bluefield in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Beyonka Lee scored nine to lead Bluefield.
Summers will travel to No. 1 Wyoming East Thursday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Bluefield
Beyonka Lee 9, Iysha Williams 8, Adrianne Brown 3, Jumaria Jones 7.
Summers County
Riley Richmond 4, Taylor Issac 19, Gavin Pivont 9, Sullivan Pivont 4, Gracie Harvey 3, Liv Meador 2, Jessi Ward 1.
B 12 3 8 4 — 27
SC 7 8 6 21 — 42
3-point goals — B: 3 (Williams 2, Brown); SC: 4 (Isaac 4). Fouled out — none.
BOYS REGULAR SEASON
Shady Spring 73,
Independence 55
Shady Spring outscored county foe Independence 20-5 in the fourth quarter to cap its regular season with a 73-55 home win.
Jaedan Holstein finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points to go along with 14 rebounds for the Tigers. Four others scored in double figures: Cole Chapman (19), Todd Duncan (16), Braden Chapman (14) and Cameron Manns 11.
Cyrus Goodson led Indy with 18 points. Zach Bolen had 17 and Michael McKinney 15.
The Patriots will host Midland Trail tonight.
Independence
Zach Bolen 17, Michael McKinney 15, Cyrus Goodson 18, C.Adkins 5
Shady Spring
Todd Duncan 16, Cole Chapman 19, Braden Chapman 14, Jaedan Holstein 13, Cameron Manns 11
I: 15 25 10 5 — 55
SS: 20 17 16 20 — 73
3-point goals — I: 5 (McKinney 4, Adkins 2); SS: 7 (Duncan 4, C. Chapman, B. Chapman 2). Fouled out — none.
Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50
hico — Caleb Jantuah scored 15 points and Camden Lawrence 14 in Richwood’s 58-50 win over Midland Trail.
Indy Eades scored 14 for Midland Trail, which was playing its first game since March 19. John Paul Morrison and Matt Light each finished with 11.
Richwood will visit Greenbrier West tonight, while Trail goes to Independence.
Richwood
Grant Russell 3, Aiden Miller 6, Braden Spencer 6, Camden Lawrence 14, Caleb Jantuah 15, Cooper Donahue 6, Nick Bennett 6, Josh Landreth 2.
Midland Trail
Aden Isaacs 4, John Paul Morrison 11, Indy Eades 14, Matt Light 11, Cade Kincaid 4, Bo Persinger 6.
R 9 19 17 13 — 58
MT 12 19 6 13 — 50
3-point goakls — R: 3 (Miller 2, Russell); MT: 5 (Morrison 2, Light, Persinger 2). Fouled out — none.
River View 67,
Meadow Bridge 51
meadow bridge — Daniel Dobbs poured in 29 points in River View’s 67-51 win over Meadow Bridge.
River View was 25-of-41 at the free throw line, while the Wildcats were 8-of-17.
Meadow Bridge got 13 points from Logan Hatfield.
The Wildcats will visit Sherman tonight.
River View
Chase Porter 9, Daniel Dobbs 29, Peyton Hale 6, Caleb Kennedy 7, Malek Woodsen 4, Connor Christian 9, Jacob Akdins 3.
Meadow Bridge (7-6)
Hunter Claypool 8, Logan Hatfield 13, Rian Cooper 8, Seaton Mullins 3, Conner Mullins 9, Jaden Gladwell 5, Kyle Hinken 3 , Brycen Sawyer 2.
RV 12 17 14 24 — 67
MB 5 20 8 18 — 51
3-point goals — RV: 4 (Porter 2, Kennedy 2); MB: 3 (Cooper, Gladwell, Hinken). Fouled out — MB: Claypool, Hatfield, C. Mullins, S. Mullins.
Girls Sectional Tournaments
Class A Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian 63, No. 5 Mount View 42
Wednesday, April 14
Greater Beckley Christian winner at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 2 Summers County 42, No. 3 Bluefield 27
Thursday, April 15
Championship, Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Championship, Liberty/Chapmanville winner at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 1 PikeView 74, No. 4 Independence 21
No. 3 Shady Spring 38, No. 2 Westside 23
Wednesday, April 14
Championship game, Shady Spring at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Wednesday, April 14
No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AAAA Region 3
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, at highest remaining seed
Regional Schedule
all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions
Tuesday, April 20
Class AAA Region 3 co-finals
Wednesday, April 21
Class A Region 3 co-finals
Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals
Thursday, April 22
Class AA Region 3 co-finals
Boys Regular Season
Tonight’s Schedule
Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Huntington, 6:45 p.m.
James Monroe at Greater Beckley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Midland Trail at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Westside, 7:30 p.m.