Prep roundup: Greater Beckley boys, girls win openers

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Greater Beckley Christian 76, Calvary Baptist 59

Jordan McInnis scored 26 points as Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian opened its season with a 76-59 win over Calvary Baptist Thursday in Prosperity.

BJ Mitchell added 18 points and Ezra Drumheller 11 for the Crusaders.

Calvary Baptist got 16 from Steve Hicks, 15 from Ben Coleman and 12 from Isaiah Bosley.

Greater Beckley will visit Grace Christian on Saturday.

 

Calvary Baptist (0-1)

Ben Coleman 15, Scottie Richards 1, Isaiah Bosley 12, Mason Black 6, Lawson Blake 2, Steve Hicks 16, Micha Daniels 7.

Greater Beckley Christian (1-0)

Ezra Drumheller 11, Kaden Smallwood 9, Jordan McInnis 26, BJ Mitchell 18, Jalin Rose 4, Michael Judy 2, Andrew Epling 1, Braylon Arvon 5.

CB 8 12 21 18 — 59

GBC 17 18 17 24 — 76

3-point goals — CB: 9 (Bosley 4, Black 2, Hicks 2, Coleman); GBC: 4 (Drumheller, Smallwood, Mitchell, Epling). Fouled out — CB: Daniels.

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Greater Beckley Christian 53, Calvary Baptist 30

Allie Smith and Cara Smith scored 14 points apiece as Greater Beckley Christian defeated Calvary Baptist 53-30 in its season opener.

Jessica Arrington added 10 points for the Crusaders, who will host Lewisburg Baptist tonight.

Midland Trail 49,

Richwood 42

richwood — Emily Dickerson scored 33 points to lead Midland Trail to a 49-42 win over Richwood on Thursday.

Hanna Lipps topped Richwood with 16 points and Trinity Amick added 14.

Trail (2-0) will visit Nicholas County on Monday. Richwood will go to Montcalm tonight.

State Scores

Boys

Greater Beckley Christian 76, Calvary Baptist 59

Girls

Buffalo 61, Sissonville 41

Greater Beckley Christian 53, Calvary Baptist 30

Midland Trail 49, Richwood 42

Petersburg 52, Keyser 45

Saint Joseph Central 75, Scott 30

Wheeling Central 66, Oak Glen 59

Boys Schedule

Friday, March 5

Herbert Hoover at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Mount View at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

PikeView at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Richwood at Montcalm, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Spring at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Greater Beckley Christian at Grace Christian, 4 p.m.

Hurricane at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Westside, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Independence, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Sherman, 2 p.m.

Girls Schedule

Friday, March 5

Chapmanville at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Pocahontas County, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg Baptist at Greater Beckley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Musselman at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Richwood at Montcalm, 5:45 p.m.

Westside at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Charleston Catholic at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Greater Beckley Christian at Grace Christian, 2 p.m.

Lewis County at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Richwood, 5:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Westside, 4 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston, 4 p.m.

 

