Greenbrier East 5, Wyoming East 3
Fairlea — Greenbrier East used the middle innings to score all five of its runs, rallying to beat Wyoming East 5-3.
Josi Ervin pitched six innings while Taylor Graham came in for the Lady Spartans to finish the game off. Graham and Ervin each had a hit.
Maddy Clark led Wyoming East with two hits while Kayley Bane scorched a triple.
Greenbrier East will travel to Point Pleasant Saturday for a double header while Wyoming East will host Chapmanville today.
WE (9-8): 100 000 2 — 3 5 2
GE (13-3): 000 311 x — 5 3 2
Pitching — Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane; GE: Josi Ervin, Taylor Graham and Olivia Plybon. WP: Ervin, LP: Hylton. Hitting — WE: Olivia Hylton 1-4 (2B), Kayley Bane 1-3 (2B), Maddy Clark 2-3, Andrea Laxton 1-3; GE: Taylor Graham 1-3 (3B), Josi Ervin 1-3, Annabelle Honaker 1-3.
Late Wednesday
Wyoming East 10, Westside 0, 6 innings
Clear Fork — Olivia Hylton pitched a shutout as Wyoming East stifled county rival Westside Wednesday night in Clear Fork.
The Lady Warriors collected 16 hits total with Hylton, Paige Laxton, Kayley Bane, Andrea Laxton, Maddy Clark all collected multiple hits in the win.
WE: 103 006 — 10 16 0
W: 000 000 — 0 4 1
Pitching — WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton; W: J. Fleenor, L. Toler. WP: Hylton, LP: Fleenor. Hitting WE: Olivia Hylton 2-3 (RBI), Paige LAxton 2-3 (2 RBI, 2B), Kayley Bane 3-4 (RBI, 2B, 3B), Andrea Laxton 2-4 (3 RBI), Lilly Hill 1-3 (2B), Maddy Clark 2-3 (RBI), Savannah Brehm 1-3, Megan Cook 1-1, Chloe Pritchard 1-3, Katy Clay 1-1 (RBI). W: Madison Hicks 1-3, Caitlyn Bleigh 1-3, M. Haught 2-2.
Prep Baseball
Midland Trail 7, Summers County 4
Hico — Despite yielding four home runs, Midland Trail beat Summers County 7-4 Thursday in Hico.
Bo Persinger struck out 17 batters for the Patriots while adding two doubles and batting in two runs. Cy Persinger added a homer for the Patriots.
Levi Jones, Logan Fox and Roy Harper all homered for Summers in the loss.
SC: 100 102 0 — 4 4 1
MT: 001 222 x — 7 9 2
Pitching — SC: Price and Jones; MT: Bo Persinger and C. Harrell. WP: Persinger, LP: Price. Hitting — SC: Jones 1-3 (HR, 2 RBI), Harper 1-3 (HR, RBI), Fox 1-3 (HR, RBI), Mansfield 1-3 (2B); MT: C. Persinger 2-4 (HR, 2 RBI), Ewing 1-2 (HR, 2 RBI), B. Persinger 2-4 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Vines 2-3 (RBI), Bigham 1-2, Eades 1-4.