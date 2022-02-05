Boys
Greater Beckley Christian 76, Mercer Christian 67
Five players scored in double figures as Class A No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian defeated Mercer Christian 76-67 despite the Cavaliers’ Sam Boothe scoring 43 points.
Sherlock Padmore led the way with 19 points. John Rose and Kendrick Wilson both scored 15, Azel Carmichael 11 and Sean-David Kadjo 10.
Boothe buried seven 3-points for Mercer Christian. Tanner Keathlet scored 11 points.
Princeton 74, Independence 50
Kham Hurte scored 15 points, while Kris Joyce and John Wellman scored 14 each to lead Princeton to a 74-50 win over Independence.
Cyrus Goodson scored 17 to lead Independence.
Girls
Oak Hill 48, Midland Trail 44
Samiah Lynch scored a game-high 27 points in Oak Hill’s 48-44 win over Midland Trail.
Addison Isaacs had 21 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds for Trail. Meghan Gill finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.