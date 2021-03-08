BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Greenbrier East 70,
Greater Beckley Christian 65
fairlea — Bailee Coles scored 37 points as Greenbrier East defeated Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian 70-65 in its season opener.
Adam Seams added 17 points for the Spartans.
The Crusaders (1-1) got 23 points from BJ Mitchell and 21 from Jordan McGinnis. Kaden Smallwood finished with 11.
Midland Trail 82,
Summers County 30
hico — Indy Eades’ game-high 21 points paced Midland Trail to an 82-30 home victory over Summers County.
Aidan Lesher added 15 points and John Paul Morrison 13 for the Patriots (1-1).
Summers (0-2) was led by Sam Whittaker with eight points.
Summers County (0-2)
Bryson Keaton 4, Sam Whittaker 8, Logan Fox 2, Levi Jones 5, Brandson Isaac 3, Ethan Gerenberg 1, Hunter Thomas 7.
Midland Trail (1-1)
Brenden Zackoski 3, Adan Lesher 15, John Paul Morrison 13, Indy Eades 21, Cade Kincaid 2, Matt Light 4, Bo Persinger 4, Alex Dempsey 8, T.C. Perry 5, Liam Gill 4, Seth Ewing 3.
SC 5 4 6 15 — 30
MT 15 28 22 17 — 82
3-point goals — SC: 2 (Whittaker, Isaac); MT: 9 (Zackoski, Lesher, Morrison 3, Eades, Dempsey 2, Perry). Fouled out — none.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Midland Trail 48,
Nicholas County 36
summersville — Emily Dickerson scored 16 points and Makenzie Kessler added 11 as Midland Trail defeated Nicholas County 48-36.
Ruthie Lott scored 11 and Anastin Hornsby and Alexis O’Dell had 10 points apiece for the Grizzlies.
Midland Trail (3-0)
Emily Dickerson 16, Jolee Stephenson 8, Meghan Gill 5, Makenzie Kessler 11, Brylee Stephenson 2, Alexis Dozier.
Nicholas County
Anastin Hornsby 10, Grace Trentham 1, Ruthie Lott 11, Alexis O’Dell 10, Jenna Grose 4.
MT 6 17 12 9 — 48
NC 6 10 14 6 — 36
3-point goals — MT: 5 (Dickerson 2, Gill, Kessler 2); NC: 5 (Hornsby 2, Lott 3). Fouled out — MT: Gill.
Riverside 48,
Shady Spring 39
quincy — Mallory Crowder scored 12 points and Sydasia Williams 11 as host Riverside defeated Shady Spring 48-39.
Shady (0-2) got nine points from Liv Tabit and eight apiece from Kylie Barnes and Mattea Huffman.
Shady Spring (0-2)
Brooklyn Gibson 7, Liv Tabit 9, Ashleigh Gabbert 7, Kylie Barnes 8, Mattea Huffman 8.
Riverside
Crowder 12, Kaner 9, Hutchinson 4, Siders 8, Williams 11, Irvin 2, Lambert 2.
SS 9 9 9 12 — 39
R 6 11 11 20 — 48
3-point goals — SS: 1 (Gabbert); R: . Fouled out — SS: Barnes
Montcalm 51,
Greater Beckley Christian 41
montcalm — Makenzie Crews scored 17 points as Montcalm pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 51-41 victory over Greater Beckley Christian.
Kaileigh Hodges added 10 for the Lady Generals.
Emma Moss led Greater Beckley Christian with 15 points and Allie Smith finished with 10. The Crusaders will host River View on Thursday.
Greater Beckley Christian (1-1)
Emma Moss 15, Allie Smith 10, Jessica Arrington 7, Cara Smith 9.
Montcalm (2-0)
Jaden Lambert 7, Olivia Alexander 5, Makenzie Crews 17, Kayton Perkins 8, Kaileigh Hodges 10, Summer Williams 2, Autumn Williams 1, Tori Sizemore 1.
GBC 10 4 16 11 — 41
M 5 14 13 19 — 51
3-point goals — GBC: 3 (Moss , A. Smith, C. Smith); M: 2 (Lambert, Alexander ). Fouled out — GBC: Arrington; M: Crews, Lester.
James Monroe 51,
Richwood 30
lindside — Akayla Hughes scored 12 points and Lilly Jackson 11 as James Monroe defeated Richwood 51-30.
Adyson Hines grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Mavericks (2-0).
Richwood got 11 points from Kiara Smith.
Richwood
Kiara Smith 11, Caley Brown 2, Mikhaela McKinney 2, Hanna Lipps 2, Trinity Amick 9, Baylee Jarrett 2, Carlee Dillard 2.
James Monroe (2-)
Lilly Jackson 11, Adyson Hines 4, Akayla Hughes 12, Sara Collins 3, Sierra Broyles 2, Emily Bailey 8, Chloe Shires 1, Sydney Hunt 3, Mary Beth Meadows 7.
R 7 11 2 10 — 30
JM 14 15 15 7 — 51
3-point goals — R: 1 (Smith); JM: 4 (Hughes 2, Jackson, Hunt). Fouled out — JM: Hughes, Collins.
Webster County 70,
Braxton County 39
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored a game-high 30 points as Webster County ran its record to 3-0 with a 70-39 win over visiting Braxton County.
Baird is averaging 36.7 points through three games.
Holly Perrine added 14 points for the Highlanders.
Braxton (1-2) got 10 points from Madison Duffield.
Braxton County (1-2)
Bre Smarr 8, Laney Hunt 6, Addison Garavagila 5, Madison Duffield 10, Heidi Payne 4, Erica Nicholson 3, Lily Peters 3.
Webster County (3-0)
Cheressa Williamns 3, Hannah Wayne 3, Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 8, Kendra Quinn 3, Holly Perrine 14, Madison Hamrick 4, Hannah Cutlip 3, Sydney Baird 30.
BC 12 11 7 9 — 39
WC 17 19 14 20 — 70
3-point goals — BC: 8 (Smarr 2, Hunt 2, Duffield 2, Payne, Nicholson); WC: 10 (Wayne, Quinn, Perrine 3, Cutlip, Baird 4). Fouled out — none.
Today’s Local Schedule
Boys
Liberty at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
PikeView at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament
Round 1
Greenbrier West at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Girls
Shady Spring at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Van at Liberty, 6 p.m.