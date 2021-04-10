Greenbrier West 73, South Harrison 63
west milford — Greenbrier West claimed its second West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament championship in three years, beating South Harrison 73-63 Saturday night at South Harrison.
The Cavaliers canned eight 3-pointers as Kaiden Pack scored 29 points to lead the Cavs.
West will host Richwood on Tuesday.
South Harrison
Austin Peck 30, Corey Boulden 6, Luas Elliott 4, Hunter Foster 8, Parker Bunch 4, Hunter Bunch 2, Jacob Wilson 3, Jacob Wright 4, Carter Bowie 1
Greenbrier West
Kaiden Pack 29, Logan Shrewbery 3, Chase McClung 4, Brandon Oscar 10, Chase Boggs 11, Lawson Vaughn 8, Ty Nickell 5
SH: 14 17 18 14 — 63
GW: 23 16 21 13 — 73
3-point goals — SH: 6 (Boulden 3, H. Foster 2, Wilson 1); GW: 8 (Pack 3, Shrewsbery 1, Oscar 2, Boggs 1, Nickell 1). Fouled Out — None.
River View 52,
Meadow Bridge 47
west milford — Meadow Bridge fell 52-47 to River View Saturday at South Harrison High School in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Meadow Bridge’s Hunter Claypool led all scorers with 21 points while Chase Porter led River View with 19. Daniel Dobbs also had 17 for the Raiders.
The two teams will meet again Monday at Meadow Bridge.
Meadow Bridge (7-5)
Hunter Claypool 21, Rian Cooper 6, Seton Mullins 7, Connor Mullins 4, Jaidan Gladwell 9
River View
Chase Porter 19, Daniel Dobbs 17, Peyton Hale 5, Maleek Woodson 5, Connor Christian 4, Jacob Adkins 2
MB: 4 12 16 15 — 47
EV: 15 16 15 6 — 52
3-point goals — MB: 7 (Claypool 1, Cooper 2, C. Mullins 1, Gladwell 3); RV: 5 (Porter 5). Fouled Out — None.
Calvary Baptist 46, Greater Beckley 44
summersville — Stevie Hicks scored 16 points as Calvary Baptist beat Greater Beckley Christian in the WVCAT championship.
John Rose and Kaden Smallwood each led Greater Beckley with 15 points each.
The Crusaders will host James Monroe on Tuesday.
Calvary Baptist
Ben Coleman 3, Scottie Richards 4, Isaiah Bosley 9, Stevie Hicks 16, Micah Daniels 14
Greater Beckley
Ezra Drumheller 6, Kaden Smallwood 15, BJ Mitchell 4, John Rose 15, Michael Judy 4
CB: 8 11 14 15 — 46
GB: 10 12 13 9 — 44
3-point goals — CB: 5 (Coleman 1, Bosley 3, Hicks 1); GBC: 4 (Smallwood 1, Rose 3). Fouled Out — CB: Richards
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girils
Bluegrass Conference Championship
Western Greenbrier 43, Summers County 36
WG: Preslee Treadway 24, Kyndall Taylor 6, Maddie Fields 4, Sam Holliday 4, Haylee Ward 4, Maddie Sweet 2
SC: A. Persinger 13, C. Smith 8, A. Lilly
Western Greenbrier finished the season 10-1
State Scores
Boys
Bluefield 67, Oak Hill 59
Cabell Midland 76, Parkersburg 47
Lincoln County 56, Liberty Raleigh 55
Logan 75, Herbert Hoover 73
Magnolia 78, Valley Wetzel 36
Nitro 79, Scott 66
Trinity 49, Keyser 38
Wyoming East 84, Independence 65
Girls
Cabell Midland 54, George Washington 53
Moorefield 44, Pocahontas County 34
Preston 42, Washington 34
Richwood 53, Van 37
PREP BASKETBALL
Girls Sectional Tournaments
Class A Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 5 Mount View at No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Mount View/Greater Beckley Christian winner at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 3 Bluefield vs. No. 2 Summers County, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship, Bluefield/Summers County at No. 1 Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Championship, Liberty/Chapmanville winner at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 4 Independence at No. 1 PikeView, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Shady Spring at No. 2 Westside, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Wednesday, April 14
No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Championship game, at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
Class AAAA Region 3
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, at highest remaining seed
Regional Schedule
all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions
Tuesday, April 20
Class AAA Region 3 co-finals
Wednesday, April 21
Class A Region 3 co-finals
Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals
Thursday, April 22
Class AA Region 3 co-finals
PRO GOLF
The Masters
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65—205
Xander Schauffele 72-69-68—209
Marc Leishman 72-67-70—209
Justin Rose 65-72-72—209
Will Zalatoris 70-68-71—209
Corey Conners 73-69-68—210
Jordan Spieth 71-68-72—211
Brian Harman 69-69-74—212
Tony Finau 74-66-73—213
Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70—214
Si Woo Kim 71-69-74—214
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74—214
Patrick Reed 70-75-70—215
Kevin Na 75-70-70—215
Henrik Stenson 73-71-71—215
Stewart Cink 74-69-72—215
Viktor Hovland 73-70-72—215
Ryan Palmer 74-68-73—215
Cameron Smith 74-68-73—215
Justin Thomas 73-67-75—215
Phil Mickelson 75-72-69—216
Francesco Molinari 74-73-69—216
Webb Simpson 70-76-70—216
Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70—216
Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71—216
Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216
Shane Lowry 71-73-72—216
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72-72—216
Matt Wallace 74-72-71—217
Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72—217
Martin Laird 74-71-72—217
Bubba Watson 74-70-73—217
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-73—217
Tommy Fleetwood 74-70-73—217
Matt Jones 74-69-74—217
Collin Morikawa 73-69-75—217
Cameron Champ 72-68-77—217
Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71—218
Jason Kokrak 71-76-71—218
Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72—218
Harris English 74-71-73—218
Bryson DeChambeau 76-67-75—218
Ian Poulter 74-73-72—219
Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74—219
Abraham Ancer 75-69-75—219
Michael Thompson 72-72-75—219
Paul Casey 73-74-73—220
Billy Horschel 76-71-73—220
C. Bezuidenhout 70-76-74—220
Gary Woodland 73-72-75—220
Brendon Todd 73-71-76—220
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75—221
Jim Herman 76-70-76—222
Adam Scott 74-73-79—226