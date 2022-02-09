Prep roundup: Cavaliers shock Williamstown

Boys
Greenbrier West 63,
Williamstown 56
institute — Brayden McClung scored 24 points to lead Greenbrier West in a 63-56 upset victory over Class AA No. 4 Williamstown in the Par-Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University on Wednesday.
Ty Nickell scored 11 points in the win for West.
Alex Irvin led all scoring with 27 points and Parker Schramm had 11 for Williamstown.
Greenbrier West (11-6) travels to Midland Trail Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Williamstown
Seth Hammer 4, Gavin Bosgraf 3, Alex Irvin 27, Parker Schramm 11, Payton Bunch 4, Dylan Ashley 2, Gavin Lemley 5.
Greenbrier West (11-6)
Braden McClung 24, Chase McClung 8, Ty Nickell 11, Michael Kanode 8, Elijah Perkins 5, Dale Boone 7.
W: 6 7 20 23 — 56
GW: 12 12 19 20 — 63
3-point goals: W: 5 (Irvin 4, Schramm); GW: 2 (C. McClung, Boone). Fouled out: None.
Cameron 66,
Greater Beckley Christian 62
institute — Greater Beckley Christian trailed 28-22 at the half and couldn’t quite complete the comeback, falling 66-62 to Cameron Wednesday at West Virginia State University.
Cole Burkett scored 19 points, Trevor Beresford had 14 and Colton Witcherman finished with 10 for Cameron.
Kaden Smallwood tossed in 18, John Rose scored 17 and Kendrick Wilson added 15 points in the loss for the Crusaders.
Greater Beckley Christian (10-4) travels to Teays Valley tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian (10-4)
Kaden Smallwood 18, John Rose 17, Sherlock Padmore 4, Kendrick Wilson 15, Sean-David Kadjo 4, Michael Judy 2, Azel Carmichal.
Cameron (13-3)
Nathan Haeberle 5, Conner Powell 7, Cole Burkett 19, Colson Witcherman 10, Trevor Beresford 14, Chris Hartley 4, Hunter Wetteran 2. Chris McCauley 5.
GBC: 11 11 16 24 — 62
C: 12 16 15 23 — 66
3-point goals: GBC: 3 (Smallwood 2, Rose); C: Players. Fouled out: Carmichal (GBC).
Oak Hill 63,
Riverside 53
oak hill — Oak Hill turned a 31-21 halftime lead into a 63-53 win over Riverside on Wednesday.
Jacob Perdue led all scorers with 30 points and Omar Lewis added 13 for the Red Devils.
Payton Foreman tossed in 14, Braydin Ward added 12 and Michael Terrell scored 11 for Riverside.
Oak Hill (7-8) hosts Independence Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Riverside
Sam Mitchell 9, Tyler Perdue 5, Michael Terrell 11, Jamil Crockett 2, Peyton Foreman 14, Braydin Ward 12.
Oak Hill (7-8)
Jacob Perdue 30, Omar Lewis 13, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 6, Samuel Crist 5, Trevor Kelly 4, Malachi Lewis 3, Farrell 2.
R: 7 14 10 22 — 53
OH: 10 21 17 15 — 63
3-point goals: R: 10 (Mitchell 2, Perdue, Terrell 3, Farmen 4); OH: 7 (Perdue 5, Crist, Lewis). Fouled out: Perdue (R), Jackson (OH).
Nicholas County 71,
Independence 54
summersville — Nicholas County powered to its fifth straight victory, getting a game-high 33 points from Colby Pishner in a 71-54 win over Independence.
Jaxson Morriston added 11 points for the Grizzlies, who improved to 6-9.
Jordan James led the Patriots (5-7) with 20 points. Michael McKinney added 12.
Nicholas will host PikeView on Friday, while Independence will go to Oak Hill.
Independence
Cyrus Goodson 2, Logan Phalin 8, Michael McKinney 12, Carter Adkins 5, Corey Shumate 4, Jordan James 20, Dakota Browning 3.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 33, Travis Smith 8, Ethan Collins 8, Gage Groggs 2, Brycen Morriston 1, Wesley Hill 4, Jaxson Morriston 11, Austin Altizer 4.
I 18 7 12 17 — 54
NC 12 19 21 19 — 71
Three-point goals — I: 7 (McKinney 2, Adkins, James 3, Browning); NC: 3 (Smith, Collins 2). Fouled out — I: Shumate.
Girls
Woodrow Wilson 68,
Bluefield 28
bluefield — Adriana Law buried four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as Woodrow Wilson defeated Bluefield 66-28 for its fourth straight win.
Abby Dillon scored 11 and Olivia Ziolkowski added 10.
Bluefield got 12 points from Beyonka Lee.
Woodrow (6-10) will host George Washington Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Beavers will close out their regular season next Wednesday at Westside.
Woodrow Wilson
Creasy 5, Ziolkowski 10, Cross 8, Dillon 11, Wooten 1, Nelson 8, Belcher 3, Smith 2, Law 18.
Bluefield
Hayes 2, Brown 5, Lee 12, Martin 2, Dowell 7.
WW 18 16 15 17 — 66
B 4 6 6 12 — 28
Three-point goals — WW: 8 (Dillon 3, Belcher, Law 4); B: 0. Fouled out — none.
Wyoming East 57,
Princeton 34
new richmond — Wyoming East outscored Princeton 35-12 in the first half, on the way to a 57-34 victory on Wednesday.
Madison Clark had a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals and she also grabbed four rebounds and had five assists, Kayley Bane scored 12 points with four steals and Hannah Blankenship added 10 points for East.
Reagan Southers and Kalyn Davis each scored eight points apiece for Princeton.
Wyoming East travels to PikeView Friday at 7 p.m.
Princeton
Autumn Bane 4, Reagan Southers 8, Lauren Parish 2, Kalee Reich 1, Kalyn Davis 8, Aliyah Taylor 3, Sadie Boggess 6.
Wyoming East
Hannah Blankenship 10, Madison Clark 12, Kayley Bane 12, Coleen Lookabill 2, Cadee Blackburn 5, Alivia Monroe 4, Abby Russell 10, Gabriella Cameron 2.
P: 2 10 7 15 — 34
WE: 16 19 7 15 — 57
3-point goals: P: 2 (Southers 2); WE: 4 (Blankenship 2, Russell 2). Fouled out: None.
PikeView 78,
Nicholas County 33
gardner — Four PikeView starters reached double-figure scoring as the Panthers ran their winning streak to six games on Wednesday night.
PikeView (10-5) broke a 4-4 tie with a 14-3 run and never looked back, forcing 14 first-half turnovers by the Grizzlies (7-11).
Anyah Brown led the Panthers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Hannah Perdue generated 17 points and 11 assists, Riley Meadows contributed 14 points, and Brooke Craft had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Harden cleared nine rebounds.
Harden, Craft, Brown and Meadows each pulled off three steals.
The Panthers concluded with 32 field goals and 42 rebounds.
Adrienne Truman led Nicholas County with 17 points.
PikeView hosts Wyoming East in a much anticipated showdown on Friday evening. The Grizzlies will play Braxton County in Summersville next Wednesday.
Nicholas County (7-11)
Adrienne Truman 5 7-12 17, Olivia Stone 2 0-0 4, Gracie Trentham 1 0-2 2, Chloe McKinney 1 0-0 2, Mason Stone 1 2-4 4, Kelsi Foster 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 9-19 33.
PikeView (10-5)
Hannah Harden 1 1-2 3, Brooke Craft 4 2-4 10, Cat Farmer 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 8 0-0 17, Haley Justice 2 0-0 5, Anyah Brown 8 2-2 21, Eden Damewood 1 0-0 2, Riley Meadows 5 4-9 14, Christina Hale 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 9-17 78.
NC: 9 9 6 9 — 33
PV: 18 19 21 20 — 78
3-point goals — NC none; PV 5 (Brown 3, Justice 1, Perdue 1). Total fouls — NC 13, PV 18. Fouled out — Foster. Technical fouls — none.
Midland Trail 35,
Greenbrier West 25
charmco — Midland Trail outscored Greenbrier West 16-7 in the third quarter to secure a 35-25 win on Wednesday.
Meghan Gill and Rumor Barnhouse each scored 10 points apiece to lead Trail.
Preslee Treadway finished with eight points and Ava Barclay had seven for West.
Midland Trail (12-6) hosts Mercer Christian Friday at 5 p.m. Greenbrier West (7-11) travels to James Monroe tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail (12-6)
Addison Isaacs 9, Rumor Barnhouse 10, Mia Nuchols 4, Brylee Stephenson 2, Meghan Gill 10.
Greenbrier West (7-11)
Meagan Poticher 4, Ava Barclay 7, Raelynn Palmer 3, Maddie Fields 3, Preslee Treadway 8.
MT: 6 7 16 5 — 35
GW: 4 7 7 7 — 25
3-point goals: MT: 0; GW: 2 (Palmer, Fields). Fouled out: None.