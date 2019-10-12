Greenbrier West 34, Pocahontas County 10
charmco — Noah Brown ran for a school-record 324 yards on 39 carries and scored three touchdowns as Class A No. 7 Greenbrier West defeated Pocahontas County 34-10 Friday night.
Brown eclipsed the previous record of 319 set by Bryan Spitzer against Fayetteville on Oct. 31, 2003. He scored on runs of 55, 10 and 3 yards.
Cole McClung and Kaiden Pack scored the other two touchdowns for the Cavaliers (5-1), who will visit Richwood next Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PC: Keaton Baldwin 10-51, Dillon Shinaberry 5-(-13), James Sharp 1-8; GW: Brown 39-324, Kaiden Pack 15-38, Cole McClung 9-33, Levi Weikle 3-34, Riley McClung 1-9, Alijah Everson 1-2, Ty Nickell 1-2, Kadin Parker 1-1.
PASSING — PC: Shinaberry 7-15-0-114; GW: Pack 4-8-0-23.
RECEIVING — PC: Dalton Hendrick 3-74, Kase Burdette 3-39, Baldwin 1-1; GW: Zach McClung 1-19, Brown 1-4, Kyle Holliday 1-1, Weikle 1-(-1).
Greenbrier East 42, Oak Hill 7
fairlea — Class AAA No. 11 Greenbrier East held Oak Hill to 149 yards of total offense and cruised to a 42-7 win Friday night.
Marion Lawson and Kyle King both ran for 93 yards for the Spartans. King scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and threw for another, and Lawson scored on an 18-yard run.
Leonard Farrow’s 1-yard TD run gave Oak Hill a 7-0 lead before East (4-2) reeled off the next 42 points.
The Spartans will visit Ripley in a playoff rematch next Friday, while the Red Devils (2-5) will go to Class AA No. 12 Shady Spring.
OH 7 0 0 0 — 7
GE 7 35 0 0 — 42
First quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 1 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 9:11.
GE: Quinten Wilson 5 run (Owen Vogelsong kick), 5:37.
Second quarter
GE: Kyle King 56 run (Vogelsong kick), 9:38.
GE: Christian McNeely 20 pass from King (Vogelsong kick), 9:10.
GE: Marion Lawson 18 run (Vogelsong kick), 4:26.
GE: King 11 run (Vogelsong kick), 2:06.
GE: Brandon Honaker 53 INT (Vogelsong kick), :15.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — OH: Braxton Hall 1-11, Te-amo Shelton 13-2, Jarrett McFall 3-15, Farrow 3-1; GE: King 8-93, Chris Hulmes 1-15, Lawson 11-93, Honaker 3-17, Kaden Huffman 3-4, Wilson 7-69, Peyton Pack 1-3.
PASSING — OH: Cade Maynor 10-17-3-120; GE: King 3-5-0-42.
RECEIVING — OH: Hall 4-60, Farrow 5-64, Shelton 1-(-4). GE: Nate Baker 1-4, Honaker 1-18, McNeely 1-20.
Meadow Bridge 41, Webster County 16
meadow bridge — Dustin Atkins completed 7 of 12 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as Meadow Bridge defeated Webster County 41-16 Friday night.
Atkins’ scoring passes went to Hunter Claypool (2), Kyle Hinken (25) and James McClure (36). Atkins also had 70 yards rushing, including an 18-yard touchdown.
Nick White ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Hinken added an 18-yard field goal and a pair of PATs.
Claypool made 14 tackles and had an interception. Ty Roles made 13 stops and Logan Hatfield 10, including three for loss.
Dawson Tharp ran for a touchdown and caught another.
The Wildcats (3-3) will visit Summers County next Friday.
WC 0 0 16 0 — 16
MB 3 13 18 7 — 41
First quarter
MB: Kyle Hinken 18 FG, 5:34.
Second quarter
MB: Nick White 2 run (Hinken kick), 7:47.
MB: Hunter Claypool 2 pass from Dustin Atkins (run failed), 3:29.
Third quarter
MB: Hinken 25 pass frpm Atkins (kick failed). 7:20.
WC: Dawon Tharp 60 run (pass good), 7:10.
MB: Atkins 18 run (pass failed), 5:39.
MB: James McClure 36 pass from Atkins (kick failed), 2:18.
WC: Tharp 50 pass from Kadin Wright (pass good), :55.8.
Fourth quarter
MB: White 8 run (Hinken kick), 7:11.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MB: White 38-181, Atkins 8-70, Landon Mullins 3-2, Seaton Mullins 1-4, Connor Mullins 5-32.
PASSING — MB: Atkins 7-12-0-130.
RECEIVING — MB: Rien Cooper 3-52, Hinken 2-40, Claypool 1-2, McClure 1-36.
TAKEAWAYS — MB: Cooper INT, Claypool FR, Caden Connor FR.