PREP ROUNDUP: Brown leads Cavaliers past Highlanders

charmco — Noah Brown rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead Greenbrier West past Webster County 54-30 in a battle of teams rated No. 10 in Class A.
Levi Weikle added 100 yards on the night and was one of four Cavaliers to find the end zone, along with Cole McClung and Kyle Holliday.
Reece Nutter led the Highlanders with 162 yards on the ground and two scores while Dawson Tharp added three touchdowns.
Greenbrier West (3-1) hosts Meadow Bridge (2-1) on Friday, Oct. 4.
WC (2-2): 0 12 6 12 — 30
GW (3-1): 20 12 16 6 — 54
First quarter
GW: Levi Weikle 1 rush (Kyle Holliday kick)
GW: Noah Brown 20 pass from Kaiden Pack (Holliday kick)
GW: Pack 25 pass from Weikle (kick blocked)
Second quarter
GW: Brown 1 run (kick blocked)
WC: Reece Nutter 83 run (rush failed)
GW: Brown 7 run (kick no good)
WC: Dawson Tharp 65 pass from Kadin Wright (pass failed)
Third quarter
WC: Nutter 61 run (rush failed)
GW: Cole McClung 1 run (Brown rush)
GW: Brown 11 run (Brown run)
Fourth quarter
WC: Tharp 94 pass from Wright (pass failed)
GW: Holliday 8 run (rush failed)
WC: Tharp 44 run (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WC: Nutter 9-162, Tharp 10-70, Wright 10-10, Isaiah Mathis 2 (-4). GW: Brown 26-259, Weikle 14-100, McClung 8-57, Pack 8-22, Holliday 2-12, Ty Nickell 3-1
PASSING — WC: Wright 4-5-124. GW: Pack 2-8-29, Holliday 1-1-22
RECEIVING — WC: Nutter 1-19, Tharp 2-105. GW: Weikle 2-29, Pack 1-22
James Monroe 62, PikeView 27
James Monroe quarterback Monroe Mohler rushed for two touchdowns and passed for five more as the Mavericks rolled to a 62-27 win at PikeView on Friday night.
James Monroe wide receiver Xander Castillo had four scoring catches for the Mavs (2-1), finishing with 223 total receiving yards.
Cameron Thomas and Peyton Whitt both had long scoring runs for James Monroe.
Man 22, Greenbrier East 17
fairlea — Class AA No. 8 Man scored 16 points in the third quarter and held on to beat Class AAA No. 11 Greenbrier East 22-17.
Both teams had trouble moving the ball. Man (3-0) outgained East 195-142. Both teams ran for 93 yards.
Kyle King ran for a touchdown and threw for another for the Spartans (2-1), who will host Buckhannon-Upshur next Friday.
M (4-0) 0 6 16 0 — 22
GE (2-2) 0 7 0 10 — 17
Second quarter
M: Josh Moody 15 run (kick blocked), 7:29.
GE: Kyle King 5 run (Owen Vogelsong kick), :41.
Third quarter
M: Quentin Moody 10 pass from Caleb Milton (Cameron Frye pass from Milton), 4:02.
M: Moody 30 INT return (Frye run), :57.
Fourth quarter
GE: Safety, 2:45.
GE: Nate Baker 5 pass from King (Baker pass from King), 1:11.
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — M: Milton 7-0, Frye 6-30, Zack Frye 7-36, Dylan Morris 7-24, J. Moody 5-13; GE: Marion Lawson 8-40, King 17-54, Brandon Honaker 6-21, Monquelle Davis 6-(-22).
PASSING — M: Milton 7-15-0-102; GE: King 5-10-0-22, Monquelle Davis 2-4-0-27.
RECEIVING — M: Q. Moody 4-59, C. Frye 2-26, Z. Frye 1-7, Morris 1-10; GE: Christian McNeely 1-3, Baker 5-47, Honaker 1-(-1).