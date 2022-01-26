Prep roundup: Bluefield boys take down Wyoming East

Boys
Bluefield 52, Wyoming East 39
Bluefield — RJ Hairston scored 19 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds and the Class AA third-ranked Bluefield boys basketball team collected a 52-39 win over visiting Wyoming East at Bluefield High School gymnasium, on Wednesday night.
The game was played at Bluefield High School instead of Brushfork Armory because of an ongoing climate-control problem at the Beavers’ usual home floor.
Caleb Fuller added 12 points for Bluefield (9-2), also contributing four assists, six rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections.
Will Looney added eight points, grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots. Chance Johnson added eight points and three boards.
Tanner Whitten scored 16 points to pace the Warriors, also collecting eight rebounds. Chandler Johnson added 13 points, also grabbing eight boards.
The two teams are slated to play one another again on Feb. 4 at The Greenbrier as part of the inaugural “Battle for the Springhouse” high school basketball showcase.
James Monroe 90,
Montcalm 36
Bramwell — James Monroe jumped out to a 21-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, on the way to a 90-36 victory over Montcalm. That makes 11-straight wins for the Mavericks.
Shad Sauvage and Eli Allen each scored 18 points apiece to lead all scorers, Cameron Thomas added 16 and Collin Fox finished with 15 for James Monroe.
Kobie Neal scored 11 points in the loss for Montcalm.
James Monroe (13-1) hosts River View Friday at 7:30 p.m. Montcalm (2-8) hosts Paden City on Saturday.
James Monroe (13-1)
Shad Sauvage 18, Cooper Ridgeway 2, Eli Allen 18, Layton Dowdy 6, AJ Walker 9, Haiden Huffman 4, Collin Fox 15, Ethan Ganoe 2, Cameron Thomas 16.
Montcalm (2-8)
Isaac Reed 4, Devin Green 4, Logan Carver 9, Jayden Price 5, Kobie Neal 11, Trent Nunn 3.
JM:21312216—90
M:98514—36
3-point goals: JM: 8 (Savauge 4, Dowdy 2, Walker, Fox); M: 4 (Carver 2, Price, Nunn). Fouled out: None.
Webster County 72,
Roane County 46
Upper Glade — Webster County turned a 38-19 halftime lead into a 72-46 victory on Wednesday.
Rye Gadd had a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds, Riley Clevinger also finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Dakota Blankenship was one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds for Webster County.
Layne Epling led Roane County with 14 points and Gary Harper added 13.
Webster County (7-3) hosts Trinity Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
Roane County (5-6)
Alex Hunt 4, Levi Hunt 2, Layne Epling 14, Gary Harper 13, Shawn Caldwell 5, Grayson Keen 2, Moses Ons 2, Cotton Paxton 1, Garrett Keen 3.
Webster County (7-3)
Riley Clevinger 17, Rye Gadd 29, Raiden Triplett 6, Dakota Blankenship 9, Connor Bale 4, Logan Leichliter 3, Kyle McMillion 2, Noah Miller 2.
RC:5141017 —46
WC:22161222 —72
3-point goals: RC: (Epling 4, Harper 3, Caldwell); WC: (Clevinger, Gadd 4, Triplett 2, Leichliter). Fouled out: None.
PikeView 72,
Nicholas County 58
Gardner — Dylan Blake scored 23 points and Jared Vestal 21 as host PikeView defeated Nicholas County 72-58.
Colby Pishner led Nicholas with 19 points. Briar Bailes added 13.
Nicholas (1-8) will visit Shady Spring tonight at 7 p.m. PikeView will go to Independence on Friday.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 19, Travis Smith 2, Briar Bailes 13, Ethan Collins 8, Wesley Hill 6, Jaxson Morriston 6, Austin Altizer 2, Bryson Phipps 2.
PikeView
Nathan Riffe 9, Kameron Lawson 7, Jared Vestal 21, Drew Damewood 4, Kaleb Dunn 4, Davis Thomas 3, Dylan Blake 23, Zach Rose 1.
NC871726—58
PV11111931—72
Three-point goals — NC: 5 (Bailes 3, Collins 2); PV: 2 (Riffe, Vestal). Fouled out — NC: Morriston.
Girls
Independence 32,
Meadow Bridge 27
Independence’s Alyssa Daniels had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Patriots to a 32-27 victory on Wednesday.
Alli Hypes added seven and Makaila Bolen had five for Independence.
Amber Stickler scored 11 points to lead Meadow Bridge.
Independence hosts Westside tonight at 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge hosts Mount View Friday at 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 2, Amber Stickler 11, Sierra Simmons 1, Alexis Cooper 4, Kierston Rozell 7, Kaitlyn Cooper 2.
Independence
Sarah Bragg 1, Makaila Bolen 5, Alli Hypes 7, Chloe Honaker 3, Alyssa Daniels 16.
MB:8478—27
I:59612—32
3-point goals: MB: 2 (Stickler 2); I: 0. Fouled out: None.
Shady Spring 52,
Nicholas County 33
Summersville — Shady Spring jumped out to a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, on the way to a 52-33 victory over Nicholas County.
Braylee Wiseman led Shady with 16 points and Kylee Barnes added 12.
Olivia Stone scored 16 points and Kelsi Fortner finished with 12 for Nicholas County.
Shady Spring hosts Wayne on Friday at 7 p.m. Nicholas County (4-8) travels to Braxton County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring
Kierra Richmond 7, Brooklyn Gibson 4, Kellie Adkins 2, Kylee Barnes 12, Braylee Wiseman 16, Kendra Pizzino 9, Austin Barnes 2.
Nicholas County (4-8)
Adrienne Truman 2, Olivia Stone 16, Mason Stone 4, Kelsi Fortner 11.
SS:1614913—52
NC:86136—33
3-point goals: SS: 7 (Richmond, Barnes 3, Pizzino 3); NC: 1 (O. Stone). Fouled out: M. Stone (NC).
James Monroe 63,
Greenbrier West 48
Charmco — James Monroe outscored Greenbrier West 27-15 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-48 victory on Wednesday.
Maggie Boroski scored 18 points, Haley Hunnicutt added 13 and Addyson Hines finished with 11 for James Monroe.
Preslee Treadway tossed in 12 points and Meagan Poticher had 11 for Greenbrier West.
James Monroe (5-6) hosts Mount View tonight at 7 p.m. Greenbrier West (5-9) travels to River View Friday at 7 p.m.
James Monroe (5-6)
Mary Beth Meadows 7, Haley Hunnicutt 13, Addyson Hines 11, Lilly Jackson 4, Chloe Shires 2, Sarah Mann 8, Maggie Boroski 18.
Greenbrier West (5-9)
Meagan Poticher 10, Ava Barclay 4, Brroke Nutter 4, Raelyn Palmer 7, Maddi Fields 9, Abigail Thomas 2, Preslee Treadway 12.
JM:1391427 —63
GW:5151315 —48
3-point goals: JM: 0; GW: 1 (Fields). Fouled out: Poticher (GW), Barclay (GW), Palmer (GW), Treadway (GW).
Webster County 69,
Pendleton County 46
Franklin — Sydney Baird scored 34 points to lead Webster County in a 69-46 victory over Pendleton County.
Holly Perrine added 16 points, 15 from beyond the arc, for Webster.
Anna Young had 16 points and Brandy Bower finished with 10 for Pendleton County.
Webster County (11-3) hosts Tug Valley Saturday at 7 p.m.
Webster County (11-3)
Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 5, Holly Perrine 16, Josy Mathes 2, Madison Hamrick 3, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 5, Sydney Baird 34.
Pendleton County
Brandy Bower 10, Kylie Jackson 5, Lizzy Alt 2, Kendley Hartman 4, Anna Young 16, Gabby Depue 2, Avery Townsend 4.
WC:2620158—69
PC:8131312—46
3-point goals: WC: 13 (Perrine 5, Cutlip, Baird 7); PC: 4 (Jackson, Young 3). Fouled out: None.