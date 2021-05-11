Prep Softball

Wyoming East 9, Westside 1

New Richmond — Olivia Hylton and Madison Clark each collected two hits as Wyoming East defeated county rival Westside 9-1 in five innings Tuesday in New Richmond.

Hylton picked up and RBI and a win on the mound while Clark added double.

East's Kayley Bane had one hit but three RBI to go with it.

Wyoming East will travel to Spring Valley today.

 

W: 000 10x x — 1 3 2

WE: 341 01x x — 9 9 0

Pitching — W: Caitlyn Bleigh and D. Morgan; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton. WP: Hylton, LP: Bleigh. Hitting — W: Jaden Fleenor 2-3, Caitlin Bleigh 1-3; WE: Olivia Hylton 2-3 (RBI), Paige Laxton 1-3 (RBI), Lilly Hill 1-3, Kayley Bane 1-3 (3 RBI), Maddy Clark 2-2 (2B), Katy Clay 1-2, Makayla King 1-2 (RBI). 

 

Prep Baseball

Oak Hill 10, Riverside 7

Oak Hill — Oak Hill scored 10 runs in the second and third innings combined to down Riverside 10-7 Tuesday in Oak Hill.

Ty Nelson hit two doubles in the win for the Red Devils, driving in two runs as well.

Oak Hill will host Beckley on Thursday.

RS: 122 020 0 — 7 7 5

OH: 064 000 x — 10 6 1

Pitching — R: B. Sizemore, S. Sheets (3), E. Petry (5); OH: T. Rider, T. Nelson (3), J. Mclain (3). WP: McLain, LP: Sheets. Hitting — R: T. Perdue 1-4, A. Wilson 1-4 (2B), E. Petry 2-2 (2B), T. Clark 2-4, T. Hammons 1-2; OH: Z. Wolfe 1-3, T. Nelson 2-3 (2 2B), J. Mclain 1-4 (HR), T. Treadway 1-2 (2B), T. Rider 1-2. 

