Prep Softball
Wyoming East 9, Westside 1
New Richmond — Olivia Hylton and Madison Clark each collected two hits as Wyoming East defeated county rival Westside 9-1 in five innings Tuesday in New Richmond.
Hylton picked up and RBI and a win on the mound while Clark added double.
East's Kayley Bane had one hit but three RBI to go with it.
Wyoming East will travel to Spring Valley today.
W: 000 10x x — 1 3 2
WE: 341 01x x — 9 9 0
Pitching — W: Caitlyn Bleigh and D. Morgan; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton. WP: Hylton, LP: Bleigh. Hitting — W: Jaden Fleenor 2-3, Caitlin Bleigh 1-3; WE: Olivia Hylton 2-3 (RBI), Paige Laxton 1-3 (RBI), Lilly Hill 1-3, Kayley Bane 1-3 (3 RBI), Maddy Clark 2-2 (2B), Katy Clay 1-2, Makayla King 1-2 (RBI).
Prep Baseball
Oak Hill 10, Riverside 7
Oak Hill — Oak Hill scored 10 runs in the second and third innings combined to down Riverside 10-7 Tuesday in Oak Hill.
Ty Nelson hit two doubles in the win for the Red Devils, driving in two runs as well.
Oak Hill will host Beckley on Thursday.
RS: 122 020 0 — 7 7 5
OH: 064 000 x — 10 6 1
Pitching — R: B. Sizemore, S. Sheets (3), E. Petry (5); OH: T. Rider, T. Nelson (3), J. Mclain (3). WP: McLain, LP: Sheets. Hitting — R: T. Perdue 1-4, A. Wilson 1-4 (2B), E. Petry 2-2 (2B), T. Clark 2-4, T. Hammons 1-2; OH: Z. Wolfe 1-3, T. Nelson 2-3 (2 2B), J. Mclain 1-4 (HR), T. Treadway 1-2 (2B), T. Rider 1-2.