GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONALS

Webster County 70,

Richwood 37

upper glade — Thursday was a big night all around for Webster County.

Sydney Baird scored her 1,000th career point in just her sophomore season and the Highlanders defeated Richwood 70-37 for the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship.

Baird hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. She went into game averaging 30.4 on the season.

Holly Perrine added 12 points for the Highlanders.

Richwood got eight points from Michaela McKinney.

Webster (13-2) will host a Class A Region 3 co-final on Wednesday against the Section 1 runner-up, either River View or James Monroe. Those teams meet tonight, and the winner will host Richwood on Wednesday.

Richwood

Kiara Smith 7, Caley Brown 4, Michaela McKinney 8, Hanna Lipps 6, Trinity Amick 6, Bailey Jarrett 1, Carlee Dillard 1, Chloe Cox 1, Savanna Moose 3.

Webster County (13-2)

Ceressa Williams 8, Hannah Wayne 4, Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 2, Holly Perrine 12, Madison Hamrick 4, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 8, Sydney Baird 28.

R 7 10 10 10 — 37

WC 25 9 25 11 — 70

3-point goals — R: 0; WC: 8 (Perrine, Cutlip 2, Baird 5). Fouled out — none.

BOYS BASKETBALL REGULAR SEASON

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster County 70

Greater Beckley Christian fought back from a 32-23 halftime deficit to defeat Webster County 75-70 for its second win over a top 10 team this week.

Kaden Smallwood scored a game-high 24 points for the Highlanders, who handed James Monroe its first loss on Tuesday. Jordan McInnis added 19, John Rose 13 and B.J. Mitchell 11.

Webster got 23 from Rye Gadd. Kaden Cutlip followed with 18 and Carter Williams had 12.

Webster County

Kaden Cutlip 18, Carter Williams 12, Rye Gadd 23, Conner Bell 4, David Coley 9, Gage Groggs 4.

Greater Beckley Christian

Ezra Drumheller 4, Kaden Smallwood 24, Jordan McInnis 19, B.J. Mitchell 11, John Rose 13, Michael Judy 4.

WC 15 17 12 26 — 70

GBC 9 14 19 33 — 75

3-point goals — WC: 8 (Cutlip 5, Gadd 2, Coley); GBC: 3 (Smallwood 2, Rose). Fouled out — WC: Cutlip; GBC: Drumheller.

State Scores

Boys

Beth Haven Christian 65, Mercer Christian 56

Braxton County 66, Ravenswood 63

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster County 70

Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46

Moorefield 52, Keyser 47

Pendleton County 72, Petersburg 28

Ripley 66, Sissonville 54

South Charleston 68, Buckhannon-Upshur 62

Tygarts Valley 54, Tucker County 42

Wheeling Park 75, Brooke 54

Wirt County 74, Calhoun County 40

Woodrow Wilson 60, Princeton 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chapmanville vs. Logan, ccd.

Clay-Battelle vs. Hundred, ccd.

Grafton vs. Fairmont Senior, ccd.

Hannan vs. Saint Joseph Central, ccd.

Huntington vs. George Washington, ccd.

Linsly vs. Cameron, ccd.

Mount View vs. James Monroe, ccd.

Nicholas County vs. Independence, ccd.

Notre Dame vs. Parkersburg Catholic, ccd.

Oak Hill vs. Greenbrier East, ccd.

Parkersburg vs. Lincoln, ccd.

Poca vs. Williamstown, ccd.

Riverside vs. Nitro, ccd.

Scott vs. Westside, ccd.

St. Marys vs. Van, ccd.

St. Marys vs. Van, ccd.

Girls

AAAA

Region 2

Section 1

Martinsburg 62, Spring Mills 41

Section 2

Jefferson 51, Musselman 36

Region 3

Section 2

Woodrow Wilson vs. Greenbrier East, ppd.

Region 4

Section 1

Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 47

AA

Region 3

Section 1

Wyoming East 76, Summers County 31

Region 4

Section 2

Ravenswood 53, Roane County 47

A

Region 2

Section 1

Tucker County 74, Union Grant 50

Region 3

Section 2

Webster County 70, Richwood 37

Region 4

Section 1

Tug Valley 50, Tolsia 29

Girls Sectional Tournaments

Class A Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian 63, No. 5 Mount View 42

Wednesday, April 14

No. 1 River View 67, Greater Beckley Christian 34

No. 2 James Monroe 57, No. 3 Montcalm 29

Friday, April 16

Championship game, James Monroe at River View, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 1 Webster County 100, No. 4 Meadow Bridge 26

No. 2 Richwood 51, No. 3 Greenbrier West 40

Thursday, April 15

Championship game, Webster County 70, Richwood 37

Class AA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 2 Summers County 42, No. 3 Bluefield 27

Thursday, April 15

Championship, No. 1 Wyoming East 76, Summers County 31

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 2 Chapmanville 57, No. 3 Liberty 9

Friday, April 16

Championship, Chapmanville at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 12

No. 1 PikeView 74, No. 4 Independence 21

No. 3 Shady Spring 38, No. 2 Westside 23

Wednesday, April 14

Championship game, Shady Spring at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Wednesday, April 14

No. 1 Sissonville def. No. 4 Nicholas County, no contest (Covid-19)

No. 3 Midland Trail 50, No. 2 Herbert Hoover 49

Saturday, April 17

Championship game, Midland Trail at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Class AAAA Region 3

Section 2

Tuesday, April 13

No. 1 Woodrow Wilson 75, No. 4 Oak Hill 23

No. 2 Greenbrier East 51, No. 3 Princeton 43

Thursday, April 15

Championship game, Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson, PPD (TBA)

Regional Schedule

all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions

Tuesday, April 20

Class AAA Region 3 co-finals

Wednesday, April 21

Class A Region 3 co-finals

Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals

Thursday, April 22

Class AA Region 3 co-finals

Boys Sectional Tournaments

all games 7 p.m.

Class A Region 3

Section 1

Tuesday, April 20

No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 River View

Thursday, April 22

Montcalm/River View winner at No. 1 James Monroe

No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian

Saturday, April 24

Championship, at Bluefield State College

Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County

No. 3 Richwood at No. 2 Greenbrier West

Thursday, April 22

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Class AA Region 3

Section 1

Tuesday, April 20

No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Bluefield

Friday, April 23

Championship, Summers County/Bluefield winner at No. 1 Wyoming East

Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Mingo Central

Friday, April 23

Championship, Liberty/Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville

Class AAA Region 3

Section 1

Monday, April 19

No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Shady Spring

No. 3 Independence at No. 2 Westside

Wednesday, April 21

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Section 2

Wednesday, April 21

No. 4 Sissonville at No. 1 Herbert Hoover

No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Midland Trail

Friday, April 23

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Class AAAA Region 3

Section 2

Tuesday, April 20

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East

No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton

Thursday, April 22

Championship, at highest remaining seed

Regional Schedule

all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions

Tuesday, April 27

Class AAA Region 3 co-finals

Wednesday, April 28

Class A Region 3 co-finals

Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals

Thursday, April 29

Class AA Region 3 co-finals

PREP SOFTBALL

Shady Spring 11,

Woodrow Wilson 1, 5 innings

Paige Maynard held Woodrow Wilson to two hits over five innings in Shady Spring’s 11-1 win over Woodrow Wilson.

Maynard struck out and walked none in the complete game.

Brooke Presley, Alyssa Lilly and Olivia Barnett drove in two runs each for the Tigers (2-0), who will play at Oak Hill today at 5:30 p.m.

Ava Mullins drove in Taylor McDaniel for Woodrow’s lone win. The Flying Eagles will play at Riverside tonight.

WW 100 00 — 1 2 1

SS (10)01 0x — 11 7 0

Pitching — WW: Jessie Lilly, Kacee Fansler (2) and Taylor McDaniel; SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell; Hitting — WW: McDaniel 1-2 (run), Ava Mullins 1-1 (rbi); SS: Brooke Presley 1-3 (2 rbi), Alyssa Lilly 1-3 (2b, 2 rbi), Olivia Barnett 2-2 (3 runs, 2b, 2 rbi), Maynard 1-3 (run, rbi), Ashley Farruggia 1-3 (rbi), Hadley Wood 1-2 (run, rbi), Natalie Adams (run), Miley Lawson (run), Waddell (run).

Records — SS: 2-0.

Westside 1, Man 0, 9 innings

man — Jaeden Fleenor’s one-out double drove in Torin Morgan in the top of the ninth inning and Westside defeated Man 1-0.

Winning pitcher Caitlyn Bleigh went the distance and limited Man to four hits.

Westside (2-0) will host Greenbrier East in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.

W 000 000 001 — 1 4 0

M 000 000 000 — 0 4 0

Pitching — W: Caitlyn Bleigh and Olivia Lanham; M: Morgan Cooper; Hitting — W: Torin Morgan 1-4, Jaeden Fleenor 2-4, Madison Haught 1-3; M: Olivia Ramsey 2-4, Harley Muncy 1-4, Austumn Davis 1-4.

Records — W: 2-0.

Wyoming East 6,

Midland Trail 4

new richmond — Wyoming East overcame a pair of two-run deficits to beat Midland Trail 6-4.

Paige Laxton had a pair of doubles and Olivia Hylton and Andrea Laxton each hit one.

The Warriors (2-1) will host Man on Tuesday.

MT 001 120 0 — 4 2 1

WE 000 213 x — 6 7 2

Pitching — MT: E. Lopetrone and S. Sheets; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton. Hitting — MT: C. Skaggs 1-3, Sheets 1-3; WE: Hylton 2-4 (2b, rbi), Laxton 2-4 (2 2b, rbi), Andrea Laxton 1-3 (2b, rbi), Lilly Hill 1-2 (rbi), Lexi Weikle 1-3 (rbi).

Records — MT: 0-1; WE: 2-1.

Late Tuesday

Wyoming East 15,

Mount View 0, 3 innings

new richmond — Paige Laxton drove in four runs as Wyoming East beat Mount View 15-0 in three innings.

Andrea Laxton and Olivia Hylton drove in a pair.

MV 000 — 0 0 2

WE 942 — 15 5 0

Pitching — MV: T. Chapman and M. Miller; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton; Hitting — WE: Hylton 1-1 (2b, 2 rbi), Laxton 1-1 (2b, 4 rbi), Andrea Laxton 2-3 (2 rbi), Emma Dotson 1-1 (rbi).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video