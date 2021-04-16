GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONALS
Webster County 70,
Richwood 37
upper glade — Thursday was a big night all around for Webster County.
Sydney Baird scored her 1,000th career point in just her sophomore season and the Highlanders defeated Richwood 70-37 for the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Baird hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. She went into game averaging 30.4 on the season.
Holly Perrine added 12 points for the Highlanders.
Richwood got eight points from Michaela McKinney.
Webster (13-2) will host a Class A Region 3 co-final on Wednesday against the Section 1 runner-up, either River View or James Monroe. Those teams meet tonight, and the winner will host Richwood on Wednesday.
Richwood
Kiara Smith 7, Caley Brown 4, Michaela McKinney 8, Hanna Lipps 6, Trinity Amick 6, Bailey Jarrett 1, Carlee Dillard 1, Chloe Cox 1, Savanna Moose 3.
Webster County (13-2)
Ceressa Williams 8, Hannah Wayne 4, Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 2, Holly Perrine 12, Madison Hamrick 4, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 8, Sydney Baird 28.
R 7 10 10 10 — 37
WC 25 9 25 11 — 70
3-point goals — R: 0; WC: 8 (Perrine, Cutlip 2, Baird 5). Fouled out — none.
BOYS BASKETBALL REGULAR SEASON
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster County 70
Greater Beckley Christian fought back from a 32-23 halftime deficit to defeat Webster County 75-70 for its second win over a top 10 team this week.
Kaden Smallwood scored a game-high 24 points for the Highlanders, who handed James Monroe its first loss on Tuesday. Jordan McInnis added 19, John Rose 13 and B.J. Mitchell 11.
Webster got 23 from Rye Gadd. Kaden Cutlip followed with 18 and Carter Williams had 12.
Webster County
Kaden Cutlip 18, Carter Williams 12, Rye Gadd 23, Conner Bell 4, David Coley 9, Gage Groggs 4.
Greater Beckley Christian
Ezra Drumheller 4, Kaden Smallwood 24, Jordan McInnis 19, B.J. Mitchell 11, John Rose 13, Michael Judy 4.
WC 15 17 12 26 — 70
GBC 9 14 19 33 — 75
3-point goals — WC: 8 (Cutlip 5, Gadd 2, Coley); GBC: 3 (Smallwood 2, Rose). Fouled out — WC: Cutlip; GBC: Drumheller.
State Scores
Boys
Beth Haven Christian 65, Mercer Christian 56
Braxton County 66, Ravenswood 63
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Webster County 70
Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46
Moorefield 52, Keyser 47
Pendleton County 72, Petersburg 28
Ripley 66, Sissonville 54
South Charleston 68, Buckhannon-Upshur 62
Tygarts Valley 54, Tucker County 42
Wheeling Park 75, Brooke 54
Wirt County 74, Calhoun County 40
Woodrow Wilson 60, Princeton 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chapmanville vs. Logan, ccd.
Clay-Battelle vs. Hundred, ccd.
Grafton vs. Fairmont Senior, ccd.
Hannan vs. Saint Joseph Central, ccd.
Huntington vs. George Washington, ccd.
Linsly vs. Cameron, ccd.
Mount View vs. James Monroe, ccd.
Nicholas County vs. Independence, ccd.
Notre Dame vs. Parkersburg Catholic, ccd.
Oak Hill vs. Greenbrier East, ccd.
Parkersburg vs. Lincoln, ccd.
Poca vs. Williamstown, ccd.
Riverside vs. Nitro, ccd.
Scott vs. Westside, ccd.
St. Marys vs. Van, ccd.
Girls
AAAA
Region 2
Section 1
Martinsburg 62, Spring Mills 41
Section 2
Jefferson 51, Musselman 36
Region 3
Section 2
Woodrow Wilson vs. Greenbrier East, ppd.
Region 4
Section 1
Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 47
AA
Region 3
Section 1
Wyoming East 76, Summers County 31
Region 4
Section 2
Ravenswood 53, Roane County 47
A
Region 2
Section 1
Tucker County 74, Union Grant 50
Region 3
Section 2
Webster County 70, Richwood 37
Region 4
Section 1
Tug Valley 50, Tolsia 29
Girls Sectional Tournaments
Class A Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian 63, No. 5 Mount View 42
Wednesday, April 14
No. 1 River View 67, Greater Beckley Christian 34
No. 2 James Monroe 57, No. 3 Montcalm 29
Friday, April 16
Championship game, James Monroe at River View, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 1 Webster County 100, No. 4 Meadow Bridge 26
No. 2 Richwood 51, No. 3 Greenbrier West 40
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, Webster County 70, Richwood 37
Class AA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 2 Summers County 42, No. 3 Bluefield 27
Thursday, April 15
Championship, No. 1 Wyoming East 76, Summers County 31
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 2 Chapmanville 57, No. 3 Liberty 9
Friday, April 16
Championship, Chapmanville at No. 1 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 12
No. 1 PikeView 74, No. 4 Independence 21
No. 3 Shady Spring 38, No. 2 Westside 23
Wednesday, April 14
Championship game, Shady Spring at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Wednesday, April 14
No. 1 Sissonville def. No. 4 Nicholas County, no contest (Covid-19)
No. 3 Midland Trail 50, No. 2 Herbert Hoover 49
Saturday, April 17
Championship game, Midland Trail at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Class AAAA Region 3
Section 2
Tuesday, April 13
No. 1 Woodrow Wilson 75, No. 4 Oak Hill 23
No. 2 Greenbrier East 51, No. 3 Princeton 43
Thursday, April 15
Championship game, Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson, PPD (TBA)
Regional Schedule
all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions
Tuesday, April 20
Class AAA Region 3 co-finals
Wednesday, April 21
Class A Region 3 co-finals
Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals
Thursday, April 22
Class AA Region 3 co-finals
Boys Sectional Tournaments
all games 7 p.m.
Class A Region 3
Section 1
Tuesday, April 20
No. 5 Montcalm at No. 4 River View
Thursday, April 22
Montcalm/River View winner at No. 1 James Monroe
No. 3 Mount View at No. 2 Greater Beckley Christian
Saturday, April 24
Championship, at Bluefield State College
Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
No. 4 Meadow Bridge at No. 1 Webster County
No. 3 Richwood at No. 2 Greenbrier West
Thursday, April 22
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AA Region 3
Section 1
Tuesday, April 20
No. 3 Summers County at No. 2 Bluefield
Friday, April 23
Championship, Summers County/Bluefield winner at No. 1 Wyoming East
Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Mingo Central
Friday, April 23
Championship, Liberty/Mingo Central winner at No. 1 Chapmanville
Class AAA Region 3
Section 1
Monday, April 19
No. 4 PikeView at No. 1 Shady Spring
No. 3 Independence at No. 2 Westside
Wednesday, April 21
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Section 2
Wednesday, April 21
No. 4 Sissonville at No. 1 Herbert Hoover
No. 3 Nicholas County at No. 2 Midland Trail
Friday, April 23
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Class AAAA Region 3
Section 2
Tuesday, April 20
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East
No. 3 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Princeton
Thursday, April 22
Championship, at highest remaining seed
Regional Schedule
all games 7 p.m. at site of sectional champions
Tuesday, April 27
Class AAA Region 3 co-finals
Wednesday, April 28
Class A Region 3 co-finals
Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals
Thursday, April 29
Class AA Region 3 co-finals
PREP SOFTBALL
Shady Spring 11,
Woodrow Wilson 1, 5 innings
Paige Maynard held Woodrow Wilson to two hits over five innings in Shady Spring’s 11-1 win over Woodrow Wilson.
Maynard struck out and walked none in the complete game.
Brooke Presley, Alyssa Lilly and Olivia Barnett drove in two runs each for the Tigers (2-0), who will play at Oak Hill today at 5:30 p.m.
Ava Mullins drove in Taylor McDaniel for Woodrow’s lone win. The Flying Eagles will play at Riverside tonight.
WW 100 00 — 1 2 1
SS (10)01 0x — 11 7 0
Pitching — WW: Jessie Lilly, Kacee Fansler (2) and Taylor McDaniel; SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell; Hitting — WW: McDaniel 1-2 (run), Ava Mullins 1-1 (rbi); SS: Brooke Presley 1-3 (2 rbi), Alyssa Lilly 1-3 (2b, 2 rbi), Olivia Barnett 2-2 (3 runs, 2b, 2 rbi), Maynard 1-3 (run, rbi), Ashley Farruggia 1-3 (rbi), Hadley Wood 1-2 (run, rbi), Natalie Adams (run), Miley Lawson (run), Waddell (run).
Records — SS: 2-0.
Westside 1, Man 0, 9 innings
man — Jaeden Fleenor’s one-out double drove in Torin Morgan in the top of the ninth inning and Westside defeated Man 1-0.
Winning pitcher Caitlyn Bleigh went the distance and limited Man to four hits.
Westside (2-0) will host Greenbrier East in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
W 000 000 001 — 1 4 0
M 000 000 000 — 0 4 0
Pitching — W: Caitlyn Bleigh and Olivia Lanham; M: Morgan Cooper; Hitting — W: Torin Morgan 1-4, Jaeden Fleenor 2-4, Madison Haught 1-3; M: Olivia Ramsey 2-4, Harley Muncy 1-4, Austumn Davis 1-4.
Records — W: 2-0.
Wyoming East 6,
Midland Trail 4
new richmond — Wyoming East overcame a pair of two-run deficits to beat Midland Trail 6-4.
Paige Laxton had a pair of doubles and Olivia Hylton and Andrea Laxton each hit one.
The Warriors (2-1) will host Man on Tuesday.
MT 001 120 0 — 4 2 1
WE 000 213 x — 6 7 2
Pitching — MT: E. Lopetrone and S. Sheets; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton. Hitting — MT: C. Skaggs 1-3, Sheets 1-3; WE: Hylton 2-4 (2b, rbi), Laxton 2-4 (2 2b, rbi), Andrea Laxton 1-3 (2b, rbi), Lilly Hill 1-2 (rbi), Lexi Weikle 1-3 (rbi).
Records — MT: 0-1; WE: 2-1.
Late Tuesday
Wyoming East 15,
Mount View 0, 3 innings
new richmond — Paige Laxton drove in four runs as Wyoming East beat Mount View 15-0 in three innings.
Andrea Laxton and Olivia Hylton drove in a pair.
MV 000 — 0 0 2
WE 942 — 15 5 0
Pitching — MV: T. Chapman and M. Miller; WE: Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton; Hitting — WE: Hylton 1-1 (2b, 2 rbi), Laxton 1-1 (2b, 4 rbi), Andrea Laxton 2-3 (2 rbi), Emma Dotson 1-1 (rbi).